Swiss Re partners with global Insurtech dacadoo to offer platform to insurers of all sizes

ZURICH, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re and dacadoo today announce a global partnership, with Swiss Re offering the dacadoo platform to insurers large and small.

dacadoo logo

dacadoo provides the Digital Health Engagement Platform powering Swiss Re's MyWellLife offering. MyWellLife is a robust, mobile-first digital engagement solution that provides 24/7 smart coaching to help users attain their health goals with guidance, support, motivation and rewards.

The new combined solution also strengthens Swiss Re's Personal Resilience Suite (PRS capabilities). PRS is a holistic, modular and innovative risk assessment approach, powered by Swiss Re's renowned underwriting manual Life Guide.

Peter Ohnemus, President and CEO of dacadoo, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Swiss Re and offer insurers and their members around the world dacadoo's next generation digital health engagement solutions. Swiss Re is a global leader in re/insurance. Together we can combine their experience and knowledge, with our innovation and tech capability. We share a vision of a great life and health for everyone."

Jolee Crosby, Global Head of L&H underwriting at Swiss Re, said: "Lifestyle factors are gaining in importance because they help to give a more holistic view for risk assessment purposes. With MyWellLife we offer consumers a roadmap for their health and wellness journey. Insurers can get to market quickly through an engaging platform that leverages the experience and expertise of our partnership, and which requires no technology investment on their side. We are happy to offer our clients a platform that opens up possibilities for dynamic risk assessment of modifiable risk factors."

About dacadoo

dacadoo, named a 2021 "Cool Vendor in Insurance" by Gartner, licenses its Digital Health Engagement Platform, including its Health Score and Risk Engine to Life & Health insurance operators (B2B), supplying Insurtech and health-tech solutions to over 35 of the top 100 Life & Health insurance operators globally. Available in over 18 languages, dacadoo's technology is provided as a fully branded, white label solution or it can be integrated into customers' products through its API. Through its 'Connect, Score, Engage' offering, dacadoo supports Life & Health operators to motivate their clients to lead healthier lifestyles through its SaaS-based Digital Health Engagement Platform. dacadoo also provides its Risk Engine, which calculates relative risk on mortality and morbidity in real-time. dacadoo has over 120 employees across locations in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific and over 100 filed patents around their digital Life & Health solutions. dacadoo is entirely committed to privacy and security, hence why it designs and operates its solutions in line with industry standards, laws and regulations such as the Swiss Federal Act on Data Protection, GDPR, and HIPAA. Its Information Security and Privacy Management System is certified according to world-renowned ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards.

Story continues

For more information, please visit www.dacadoo.com

About Swiss Re

The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk – from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally.

Media contact:

dacadoo:

Rogier Keemink

T: +41 44 251 23 23

Rogier.keemink@dacadoo.com

SOURCE dacadoo