U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,263.25
    +6.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,213.00
    +61.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,592.75
    +6.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.60
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.14
    +1.12 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.40
    -10.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    26.09
    -0.16 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1008
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.23
    -2.22 (-6.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3099
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.7300
    +0.6000 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,903.09
    -456.91 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.54
    -6.98 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Swiss Re partners with global Insurtech dacadoo to offer platform to insurers of all sizes

·3 min read

ZURICH, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re and dacadoo today announce a global partnership, with Swiss Re offering the dacadoo platform to insurers large and small.

dacadoo logo
dacadoo logo

dacadoo provides the Digital Health Engagement Platform powering Swiss Re's MyWellLife offering. MyWellLife is a robust, mobile-first digital engagement solution that provides 24/7 smart coaching to help users attain their health goals with guidance, support, motivation and rewards.

The new combined solution also strengthens Swiss Re's Personal Resilience Suite (PRS capabilities). PRS is a holistic, modular and innovative risk assessment approach, powered by Swiss Re's renowned underwriting manual Life Guide.

Peter Ohnemus, President and CEO of dacadoo, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Swiss Re and offer insurers and their members around the world dacadoo's next generation digital health engagement solutions. Swiss Re is a global leader in re/insurance. Together we can combine their experience and knowledge, with our innovation and tech capability. We share a vision of a great life and health for everyone."

Jolee Crosby, Global Head of L&H underwriting at Swiss Re, said: "Lifestyle factors are gaining in importance because they help to give a more holistic view for risk assessment purposes. With MyWellLife we offer consumers a roadmap for their health and wellness journey. Insurers can get to market quickly through an engaging platform that leverages the experience and expertise of our partnership, and which requires no technology investment on their side. We are happy to offer our clients a platform that opens up possibilities for dynamic risk assessment of modifiable risk factors."

About dacadoo

dacadoo, named a 2021 "Cool Vendor in Insurance" by Gartner, licenses its Digital Health Engagement Platform, including its Health Score and Risk Engine to Life & Health insurance operators (B2B), supplying Insurtech and health-tech solutions to over 35 of the top 100 Life & Health insurance operators globally. Available in over 18 languages, dacadoo's technology is provided as a fully branded, white label solution or it can be integrated into customers' products through its API. Through its 'Connect, Score, Engage' offering, dacadoo supports Life & Health operators to motivate their clients to lead healthier lifestyles through its SaaS-based Digital Health Engagement Platform. dacadoo also provides its Risk Engine, which calculates relative risk on mortality and morbidity in real-time. dacadoo has over 120 employees across locations in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific and over 100 filed patents around their digital Life & Health solutions. dacadoo is entirely committed to privacy and security, hence why it designs and operates its solutions in line with industry standards, laws and regulations such as the Swiss Federal Act on Data Protection, GDPR, and HIPAA. Its Information Security and Privacy Management System is certified according to world-renowned ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards.

For more information, please visit www.dacadoo.com

About Swiss Re

The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk – from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally.

Media contact:

dacadoo:
Rogier Keemink
T: +41 44 251 23 23
Rogier.keemink@dacadoo.com

SOURCE dacadoo

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian stock falls after missing on both the top and bottom line

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details Rivian's miss on both the top and bottom line for Q4 earnings.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Amazon stock split isn't the tech giant's only important news

    Don't forget this nugget in the press release detailing Amazon's big 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Whether or not a bottom is in, here’s what will ride to the stock market’s rescue over 12 months, one strategist forecasts

    Arguing yes is Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat, who notes that while huge rallies are normally to be expected within big downtrends, this move was accompanied by a nearly 5-to-1 breadth. Newton says there isn’t evidence of true capitulation, but the recent negative retail sentiment has helped drive a near-term bottom. By contrast, Dhaval Joshi of BCA Research says stocks may fall further in the short-term.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Oracle stock boomerangs after forecast and a knowing laugh about TikTok

    After Oracle Corp. Chief Financial Officer Safra Catz offered an in-line forecast and Larry Ellison knowingly laughed when asked about storing TikTok's data in the U.S. on Thursday afternoon, the software company's shares rebounded from a steep after-hours post-earnings decline.

  • Why Coupang Stock Cratered on Thursday

    The e-commerce giant's stock went into a tailspin based on a rumor. But a closer look show it's much ado about nothing.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped 6.5% Today

    On yet another tough day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq down 1%, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock fell harder than most. Shares of the online gaming platform plummeted 6.5% through close of trading Thursday, then continued to fall after-hours -- and you can blame Jefferies for that. In a note covered by TheFly.com today, Jefferies lowered its price target on Roblox shares by $10, to just $50 a share.

  • Why Shopify, Sea, and MercadoLibre Stocks Crashed Today

    As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of both e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the South American online retail giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down by about 6.8%. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), which operates the Shopee marketplace in Southeast Asia, was suffering an 8.5% meltdown. Late on Wednesday, for the first time this millennium, Amazon announced a stock split.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Rivian stock falls after quarterly results

    Rivian (RIVN) reported its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday after the closing bell. Shares of the EV startup fell as much as 10% immediately following the release.

  • 5 things that need to happen before the stock market rebounds: Strategist

    Zor Capital Managing Director Joe Fahmy and KeyAdvisors Group's Eddie Ghabour join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss growth stocks amid the Fed's interest rate hikes and Russia-Ukraine pressures, planning around volatile risk, and investing patiently when the market dips.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Amazon Stock

    Even after a sustained period of share losses, Amazon (AMZN) stock is still pricey, with one share going for $2,936.35. That, however, is about to come an end. On Wednesday, the tech giant announced it would enact a 20-for-1 stock split, which will go into effect on June 6, should the move be given the go ahead by shareholders in May. If that wasn’t enough to satisfy investors, the company also said it rebought $800 million of shares under its old repurchase authorization and has given the green

  • Rivian earnings: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Submaranian joins the Live show to preview fourth quarter earnings for Rivian.