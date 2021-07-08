U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,299.79
    -58.34 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,249.32
    -432.47 (-1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,478.03
    -187.04 (-1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,205.43
    -47.41 (-2.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.89
    -0.31 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.50
    +7.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    26.15
    +0.02 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    +0.0067 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2780
    -0.0430 (-3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5850
    -1.0450 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,619.74
    -2,147.91 (-6.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    812.89
    -22.72 (-2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,009.77
    -141.25 (-1.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,118.03
    -248.92 (-0.88%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless filings were more than expected

Another 373,000 individuals filed new unemployment claims last week, 350,000 was expected

Swiss Post acquires e2e encrypted cloud services provider, Tresorit

Natasha Lomas
·6 min read

Swiss Post, the former state-owned mail delivery firm which became a private limited company in 2013, diversifying into logistics, finance, transport and more (including dabbling in drone delivery) while retaining its role as Switzerland's national postal service, has acquired a majority stake in Swiss-Hungarian startup Tresorit, an early European pioneer in end-to-end-encrypted cloud services.

Terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed. But Swiss Post's income has been falling in recent years, as (snailmail) letter volumes continue to decline. And a 2019 missive warned its business needed to find new sources of income.

Tresorit, meanwhile, last raised back in 2018 -- when it announced an €11.5M Series B round, with investors including 3TS Capital Partners and PortfoLion. Other backers of the startup include business angels and serial entrepreneurs like Márton Szőke, Balázs Fejes and Andreas Kemi. According to Crunchbase Tresorit had raised less than $18M over its decade+ run.

It looks like a measure of the rising store being put on data security that a veteran 'household' brand like Swiss Post sees strategic value in extending its suite of digital services with the help of a trusted startup in the e2e encryption space.

'Zero access' encryption was still pretty niche back when Tresorit got going over a decade ago but it's essentially become the gold standard for trusted information security, with a variety of players now offering e2e encrypted services -- to businesses and consumers.

ProtonMail gets a slick new look, as privacy tech eyes the mainstream

Announcing the acquisition in a press release today, the pair said they will "collaborate to further develop privacy-friendly and secure digital services that enable people and businesses to easily exchange information while keeping their data secure and private".

Tresorit will remain an independent company within Swiss Post Group, continuing to serve its global target regions of EU countries, the UK and the US, with the current management (founders), brand and service also slated to remain unchanged, per the announcement.

The 2011-founded startup sells what it brands as "ultra secure" cloud services -- such as storage, file syncing and collaboration -- targeted at business users (it has 10,000+ customers globally); all zipped up with a 'zero access' promise courtesy of a technical architecture that means Tresorit literally can't decrypt customer data because it does not hold the encryption keys.

It said today that the acquisition will strengthen its business by supporting further expansion in core markets -- including Germany, Austria and Switzerland. (The Swiss Post brand should obviously be a help there.)

The pair also said they see potential for Tresorit's tech to expand Swiss Post's existing digital product portfolio -- which includes services like a "digital letter box" app (ePost) and an encrypted email offering. So it's not starting from scratch here.

Commenting on the acquisition in a statement, Istvan Lam, co-founder and CEO of Tresorit, said: “From the very beginning, our mission has been to empower everyone to stay in control of their digital valuables. We are proud to have found a partner in Swiss Post who shares our values on security and privacy and makes us even stronger. We are convinced that this collaboration strengthens both companies and opens up new opportunities for us and our customers.”

Asked why the startup decided to sell at this point in its business development -- rather than taking another path, such as an IPO and going public -- Lam flagged Swiss Post's 'trusted' brand and what he dubbed a "100% fit" on values and mission.

"Tresorit’s latest investment, our biggest funding round, happened in 2018. As usual with venture capital-backed companies, the lifecycle of this investment round is now beginning to come to an end," he told TechCrunch.

"Going public via an IPO has also been on our roadmap and could have been a realistic scenario within the next 3-4 years. The reason we have decided to partner now with a strategic investor and collaborate with Swiss Post is that their core values and vision on data privacy is a 100% fit with our values and mission of protecting privacy. With the acquisition, we entered a long-term strategic partnership and are convinced that with Tresorit’s end-to-end encryption technology and the trusted brand of Swiss Post we will further develop services that help individuals and businesses exchange information securely and privately."

“Tresorit has paved the way for true end-to-end encryption across the software industry over the past decade. With the acquisition of Tresorit, we are strategically expanding our competencies in digital data security and digital privacy, allowing us to further develop existing offers,” added Nicole Burth, a member of the Swiss Post Group executive board and head of communication services, in a supporting statement.

Switzerland remains a bit of a hub for pro-privacy startups and services, owing to a historical reputation for strong privacy laws.

However, as Republik reported earlier this year, state surveillance activity in the country has been stepping up -- following a 2018 amendment to legislative powers that expanded intercept capabilities to cover digital comms.

Such encroachments are worrying but may arguably make e2e encryption even more important -- as it can offer a technical barrier against state-sanctioned privacy intrusions.

At the same time, there is a risk that legislators perceive rising use of robust encryption as a threat to national security interests and their associated surveillance powers -- meaning they could seek to counter the trend by passing even more expansive legislation that directly targets and or even outlaws the use of e2e encryption. (Australia has passed an anti-encryption law, for instance, while the UK cemented its mass surveillance capabilities back in 2016 -- passing legislation which includes powers to compel companies to limit the use of encryption.)

At the European Union level, lawmakers have also recently been pushing an agenda of 'lawful access' to encrypted data -- while simultaneously claiming to support the use of encryption on data security and privacy grounds. Quite how the EU will circle that square in legislative terms remains to be seen.

But there are also some more positive legal headwinds for European encryption startups like Tresorit: A ruling last summer by Europe's top court dialled up the complexity of taking users' personal data out of the region -- certainly when people's information is flowing to third countries like the US where it's at risk from state agencies' mass surveillance.

Asked if Tresorit has seen a rise in interest in the wake of the 'Schrems II' ruling, Lam told us: "We see the demand for European-based SaaS cloud services growing in the future. Being a European-based company has already been an important competitive advantage for us, especially among our business and enterprise customers."

EU law in this area contains a quirk whereby the national security powers of Member States are not so clearly factored in vs third countries. And while Switzerland is not an EU Member it remains a closely associated country, being part of the bloc's single market.

Nevertheless, questions over the sustainability of Switzerland's EU data adequacy decision persist, given concerns that its growing domestic surveillance regime does not provide individuals with adequate redress remedies -- and may therefore be violating their fundamental rights.

If Switzerland loses EU data adequacy it could impact the compliance requirements of digital services based in the country -- albeit, again, e2e encryption could offer Swiss companies a technical solution to circumvent such legal uncertainty. So that still looks like good news for companies like Tresorit.

Encrypted cloud storage and collaboration company Tresorit secures €11.5M Series B

ProtonMail, Threema, Tresorit and Tutanota warn EU lawmakers over ‘anti-encryption’ push

EU puts out final guidance on data transfers to third countries

 

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the third day in a row, Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) stock is sinking -- down 3% as of 1 p.m. EDT. Consider: As my fellow Fool Travis Hoium explained Tuesday, investors are upset with Carnival's decision to buy back $2 billion worth of its 11.5% senior secured notes due 2023. Now, on the one hand, that move will cut into the $9.3 billion in cash Carnival had on hand to carry it through the rest of the pandemic.

  • AMC Pulling Its Stock Offering Is Not the Win Investors Think It Is

    AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) constantly trying to dilute investors isn't what Reddit traders signed up for; they wanted short squeezes that stick it to hedge funds and short-sellers. No doubt AMC is drunk on tapping the equity markets, trying to use the opportunity of its ridiculously elevated stock price to keep adding more money to its coffers. The theater chain operator ended the first quarter with $5.4 billion in long-term debt, $1.6 billion in short-term debt, and $4.9 billion in operating lease obligations, with almost $600 million in payments on them due this year.

  • Is AMD Stock Heading to $135?

    This chip specialist is inching closer to completing its pending acquisition of Xilinx, and one analyst is very bullish.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Wednesday

    A collaboration to develop a liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck will be competition for Plug Power.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Traci Lerner’s Chescapmanager

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best dividend stocks to buy according to Traci Lerner’s Chescapmanager. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Lerner’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Traci Lerner’s Chescapmanager. Traci Lerner is one of the few […]

  • Major U.S. index to remove more China stocks after Biden order

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The S&P Dow Jones Indices and FTSE Russell on late Wednesday decided to remove more Chinese companies from their indices after an updated U.S. executive order barred domestic investment in firms with alleged ties to China's military. The U.S. index publisher identified 25 Chinese companies that would be deleted from its index on Aug. 2, while FTSE Russell said it will remove an additional 20 firms on July 28. The decision is based on the feedback from index users and stakeholders, FTSE Russell said.

  • Here are four reasons the West is headed for a ‘very drastic crisis,’ according to a veteran economist

    The excess in financial markets will have to unwind in a drastic manner, warns one veteran economist.

  • Wyoming becomes first US state to legally recognise DAO

    The state of Wyoming has become the first in the US to approve and legally recognise a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO).

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink as concerns over economic recovery resurge

    Stock futures sank Thursday morning to give back gains after a record-setting session, with investors nervously eyeing signs that the economic recovery might get derailed.

  • Micron will 'outgrow' the rest of the semiconductor industry

    Manish Bhatia, Micron Technology Executive VP of Global Operations, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Micron's Q3 earnings, the global chip shortage and what's next for the company.&nbsp;

  • Analysis: Falling U.S. bond yields may signal death knell for 'reflation' stock trade

    Stock investors are watching the dramatic moves in the Treasury market for clues on the fate of one of this year’s most successful plays - the so-called reflation trade that helped power shares of economically sensitive companies higher after nearly a decade of underperformance. Investors piled in to shares of energy producers, banks and other companies expected to benefit from a powerful economic rebound earlier this year while betting that Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, would rise. While stock markets appear placid, with the S&P 500 hovering near a record high, a rotation beneath the surface has accelerated in recent weeks, as investors move out of economically sensitive names and back in to the big technology and growth stocks that led markets higher for most of the last decade.

  • 3 Stocks to Watch in July

    In that line of thought, I think Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK), and 3M (NYSE: MMM) are stocks to watch closely. Raytheon Technologies is hoping the summer will bring a strong recovery in air travel.

  • Why Workhorse Group Dropped Again Wednesday

    Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) stock opened at $13.85, dropped to a low of $12.43 during the day and closed at $12.51, a one-day tumble of 9.61% on Wednesday. Shares in Workhorse, a maker of electric trucks, have been a favorite among retail investors and were as high as $17 last week. Workhorse, which lost out to Oshkosh Defense, a division of Oshkosh, on the contract to make the next-generation vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service, has lodged a formal complaint with the Federal Claims Court regarding the bid process.

  • Is Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

    How far off is Luminar Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LAZR ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial...

  • Will Apple’s winning streak last?

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland discuss outlook for Apple’s stock.

  • Is Goldman Sachs Right to Be Bullish on General Electric?

    The leading investment company recently had some very positive things to say about the industrial giant.

  • Dow futures drop over 500 points, Bitcoin falls below $33K

    On Thursday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield sank further to hover around 1.26% amid recovery concerns. In the crypto space, the price of popular currencies such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin continued to fall.

  • 10 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Joseph Edelman

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best pharmaceutical stocks to buy according to billionaire Joseph Edelman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Edelman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Joseph Edelman. Joseph Edelman was born in […]

  • I’m 56, my husband is 57 and retired. We have about $750,000 saved and a military pension. I’m ‘tired of working in America.’ Can I retire in three years?

    The good news: That pension and your savings are and will be great assets for you in retirement, so congratulations on that! There are many factors that go into knowing how much you’ll need for retirement, and a few ways to break down these annual estimates. For example, if you were to use the 4% rule, which is a traditional rule of thumb that suggests you take out 4% of your retirement savings every year to live on, you’d generate about $30,000 to $35,000 a year, said Morgan Hill, chief executive officer of Hill and Hill Financial.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is Still Falling Today

    Yesterday's downgrade from UBS took Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) stock's latest price spike and cut it off at the knees -- limiting the space tourism pioneer's gains to just 3% Tuesday. And here's the thing: With neither profit nor even revenue to provide a valuation argument in favor of its stock price at present, Virgin Galactic's shares basically trade on good news.