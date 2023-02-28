U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,000.00
    +12.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,994.00
    +85.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,126.50
    +43.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.30
    +5.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.04
    +1.36 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.10
    -9.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    20.62
    -0.17 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0616
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.85
    -0.82 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2095
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7510
    +0.5700 (+0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,466.46
    +40.52 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.82
    -0.58 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,899.88
    -35.23 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Swiss Properties Invest has finalised the acquisition of an attractive commercial property in Schwerzenbach in the Canton of Zürich

Swiss Properties Invest A/S
·1 min read
Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Swiss Properties Invest A/S


Copenhagen, 28th of February 2023

Swiss Properties Invest AG has acquired a 7,232 square metre commercial property in Schwerzenbach in the canton of Zürich. The property is built in 1988 and the rentable space is spread over 7 levels with one level underground. The land size is 3,108 square metre and contains 40 outside (and 50 inside) parking spaces.

The acquired property represents a very attractive opportunity to Swiss Properties Invest delivering on all four acquisition criteria stated in the prospectus. Management sees an attractive opportunity to further increase the yield as the property is well suited for solar panels.

With the acquisition Swiss Properties Invest has now acquired 7 commercial properties and is continuing the stated objective of acquiring a portfolio of 8 attractive commercial properties in Switzerland.

For further information, please contact:
Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO
Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52



Recommended Stories

  • 3 Of The 5 Richest People In The World Are Making New Plays In The Real Estate Market

    Real estate has long been considered a lucrative investment option for building wealth, and some of the world's wealthiest individuals are no strangers to this fact. In fact, three of the five richest people in the world are currently making unique plays in the real estate industry. From buying up vast swaths of land to investing in cutting-edge technology, these billionaires are setting themselves apart in a field that has been a cornerstone of wealth creation for centuries. Warren Buffett Lege

  • More US Homebuyers Are Paying in Cash, Sweeping a Majority of Sales in Some Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- US homebuyers are increasingly paying in cash.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.The share of all-cash deals rose to the highest since 2013 last year, while institutional investors, who usuall

  • You could be a landlord for the FBI and DEA with these 2 simple REITs — they provide a yield of up to 6.9%

    Let these agencies pay you.

  • Exclusive-Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 billion VMware deal - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is set to receive a European Union antitrust warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said. The European Commission opened an investigation in December, saying the deal, announced last year, would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software. The Commission will set out its concerns in a statement of objections, the people said.

  • First Jeff Bezos, Now Elon Musk Making A Play On The Single-Family Housing Market

    Real estate is one of the classic rags-to-riches stories and has been the source of wealth for some of the richest people on the planet. According to Forbes, 193 billionaires were created through real estate. Andrew Carnegie was famously quoted saying that “90% of all millionaires become so through owning real estate. More money has been made in real estate than in all industrial investments combined. The wise young man, [woman] or wage earner of today invests his money in real estate.” You can

  • Booking and Airbnb Have a $22 Billion Wad of Cash — How Will They Spend It?

    The sure bet is that the major online travel agencies will use some cash to buy back shares in 2023 unless the economy tanks. Less sexy than acquisitions, but good for shareholders. Still, that leaves plenty of money for some possible headline-making deals.

  • Home remodeling is slowing down, but ‘historic boom' is coming

    Home remodeling has slowed as inflation and return-to-work plans weigh on affordability and get people out of their homes more. But experts say a boom is coming for home remodeling demand.

  • Farmland Partners REIT Drops Almost 15% To New Low

    Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) slumped more than 14% on Feb. 24 after quarterly funds from operations came in less than expected. At an $0.18 increase for the fourth quarter of 2022, that’s a drop from the $0.19 gain seen in 2021’s fourth quarter. The company owns 164,000 acres of farmland in North America and manages another 30,900 acres. According to its website, Farmland Partners is the largest operator of farm properties in the country. As an alternative type of real estate investment tr

  • Pfizer in Talks to Buy Seagen for $30 Billion or More

    The deal would strengthen Pfizer's lineup of cancer treatments, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • LKQ Acquires Québec-Based Uni-Select For $2.1B; Expects Significant Cost Synergies

    LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of Uni-Select Inc's issued and outstanding shares for C$48.00 per share in cash. The transaction price of C$48.00 per share represents a premium of 19.2% to Uni-Select's Toronto Stock Exchange closing share price on Feb. 24, 2023. The deal represents a total enterprise value of approximately C$2.8 billion ($2.1 billion). Founded in Boucherville, Québec, Canada in 1968, Uni-Select distributes automotive refinish

  • Hong Kong’s HKBN to Get $1 Billion Buyout Offer from HGC, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong telecommunications provider HKBN Ltd. has received a takeover offer from HGC Global Communications Ltd. that could value the company at more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria

  • New York Developer Pockets $11.6 Million After Selling His Billionaires’ Row Condo for 52% Gain

    The roughly 3,000-square-foot unit at 220 Central Park South sold for $33.8 million; the apartment last fetched $22.2 million.

  • Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Strikes $4.6 Billion Deal for Focus Financial Partners

    Buyout shop Clayton, Dubilier Rice has struck a deal to buy Focus Financial Partners in a deal that values the company at $4.6 billion. CD will pay $53 a share in cash. Focus's stock closed at $50.20 a share on Friday, but the offer represents a 15% premium to its closing level on Feb. 1, the day before Focus announced it had received the offer. Focus Financial's shares were recently up about 3%. Funds managed by private-equity firm Stone Point Capital will hold on to some of their investments i

  • Pending home sales rise 8.1% in January, largest increase since June 2020

    But mortgage rates are back up and applications for mortgages are down, hinting at weakness in the coming weeks for home sales.

  • Toshiba $15 Billion Deal Leaves Global Funds on Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- The $15 billion buyout of Toshiba Corp. is increasingly looking like a purely Japanese affair as most international buyout firms are poised to drop from the deal, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Lates

  • 5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

    Seagen (SGEN) shares surge double digits on reports Pfizer is in talks to buy the biotech company, durable goods sales decline more than expected, and Amazon expands same-day delivery. Seagen (SGEN) shares jumped over 15% in pre-market trading following reports that Pfizer is in talks to acquire the biotech company in a deal valued at about $30 billion. The deal would help Pfizer add a promising class of targeted cancer therapies.

  • Behind the Housing Numbers: Mortgage Rates Are What Count

    There's evidence that home buying activity is still sensitive to interest rate movements, says the Mortgage Bankers Association's deputy chief economist.

  • Property downturn forces 1-in-10 sellers to cut asking prices by at least 10pc

    The property downturn has forced one in 10 sellers to slash at least 10pc off their asking prices as demand slumps.

  • Seagen (SGEN) Likely to be Acquired by Pfizer Claims WSJ

    Seagen (SGEN) may be acquired by the large-cap pharma company Pfizer at a valuation of more than $30 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal article. Seagen's stock is up 17% in pre-market hours in response to the news.

  • Cisco to acquire startup Valtix to beef up its multicloud network security

    Few organizations use a single cloud infrastructure vendor, and figuring out how to configure security across multiple clouds can be a challenge for companies. Cisco announced over the weekend that it intends to acquire Valtix, a startup that helps companies secure their environments across multiple clouds. Perhaps it’s not a coincidence that Cisco was an investor in the company, so has seen the company personnel and the product up close.