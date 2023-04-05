Swiss Weighed Credit Suisse Bankruptcy Before Choosing UBS Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s banking regulator said it considered putting Credit Suisse Group AG into bankruptcy before deciding on the takeover by UBS Group AG.

Finma scoped out various rescue options before the day the bank was sold in the government-backed deal. The lender had faced an “unprecedented” bank run, Finma President Marlene Amstad said at a press conference on Wednesday in the Swiss capital Bern.

Amstad’s comments are the first public statements on the deal since she and Finma CEO Urban Angehrn said in the Swiss press that the deal was the only viable option, while also defending the regulator’s role in the hastily-assembled transaction. They back up claims by Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter who said on March 25 that Credit Suisse wouldn’t have survived another day of trading amid a crisis of investor confidence.

Amstad has rejected the suggestion that Finma didn’t intervene early or aggressively enough to tackle Credit Suisse’s problems, pointing to the six public enforcement proceedings against the bank in recent years. She’s also pushed back against the notion that foreign regulators, particularly in the US, put pressure on Switzerland, telling NZZ am Sonntag recently that “the Swiss authorities decided for themselves which solution was best.”

Finma said it demanded higher liquidity buffers from Credit Suisse already in 2022.

Credit Suisse held its annual meeting on Tuesday, its last as a public company, where it faced angry shareholders. UBS holds its annual meeting later on Wednesday.

Amstad said she’d welcome Finma getting the power to fine banks to discourage bad behavior but stressed she didn’t want to go too far. “Finma is not a criminal authority or wants to be one.”

Finma’s Angehrn spoke after Amstad, laying out the options it considered for Credit Suisse: resolution of the bank, a temporary nationalisation or merger with UBS. It had initially considered a bankruptcy for Credit Suisse but de-emphasized that because of the “drastic impact” it would have had, he said.

Nationalisation was “rejected on risk and legal grounds and out of a preference for a private sector solution,” he said. A takeover was the best option, he said, because it would deliver “considerable confidence” to the marketplace while with a resolution, there was a “high probability that the resolution of a global systemically important bank would have led to contagion effects and jeopardised financial stability in Switzerland and globally.”

