Swiss regulator reviewed money laundering risk at 30 banks

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland's financial regulator looked into the risk of money laundering at 30 banks this spring, FINMA said in an analysis published on Thursday, after identifying shortcomings in the area.

"In particular, an adequate definition of the money laundering risk tolerance, which forms the limiting framework of a robust risk analysis through set limits, was lacking in some cases," FINMA said.

