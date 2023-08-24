U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

Swiss regulator reviewed money laundering risk at 30 banks

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA is seen outside their headquarters in Bern

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland's financial regulator looked into the risk of money laundering at 30 banks this spring, FINMA said in an analysis published on Thursday, after identifying shortcomings in the area.

"In particular, an adequate definition of the money laundering risk tolerance, which forms the limiting framework of a robust risk analysis through set limits, was lacking in some cases," FINMA said.

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Bernadette Baum)