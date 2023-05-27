Do Swiss Re's (VTX:SREN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Swiss Re (VTX:SREN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Swiss Re with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Swiss Re Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Swiss Re's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Swiss Re's EPS skyrocketed from US$2.97 to US$4.72, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 59%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It was a year of stability for Swiss Re as both revenue and EBIT margins remained have been flat over the past year. That's not bad, but it doesn't point to ongoing future growth, either.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Swiss Re Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Swiss Re, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. With a whopping US$66m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Should You Add Swiss Re To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Swiss Re's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Swiss Re's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Swiss Re that you should be aware of.

