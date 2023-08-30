U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,514.00
    +7.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,930.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,457.75
    +42.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.45
    +0.29 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    -0.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1220
    -0.0900 (-2.14%)
     

  • Vix

    14.45
    -0.63 (-4.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2627
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2300
    +0.3620 (+0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,381.34
    +1,308.36 (+5.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    590.39
    +26.44 (+4.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.99
    +126.41 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,529.72
    +302.75 (+0.94%)
     

Swiss SEBA Bank gets approval-in-principle for Hong Kong crypto services

Georgina Lee
·1 min read
Illustration shows representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin

By Georgina Lee

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Swiss crypto-focused SEBA Bank on Wednesday said it has received an approval-in-principle from Hong Kong's securities regulator that takes it only one step away from offering virtual asset services in the Asian financial hub.

SEBA (Hong Kong), in a statement, said the Securities and Futures Commission will grant licences once it meets conditions for final approval. It will then be able to engage in securities dealing, including crypto-related structured products, and advise on and manage digital assets and traditional securities.

The development comes after the city introduced a framework in June aimed at regulating retail cryptocurrency trade and which requires crypto trading platforms and exchanges to obtain licences.

The framework came after a year of turmoil in cryptocurrencies including the collapse of exchange FTX.

Hong Kong is the third market in which the Zug-headquartered bank has sought a licence after Switzerland and Abu Dhabi. The approval-in-principle allows SEBA to prepare for operations as soon as it is licensed.

(Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)