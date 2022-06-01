U.S. markets open in 6 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,140.50
    +9.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,119.00
    +148.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,648.25
    +1.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,867.40
    +5.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.92
    +1.25 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.90
    -12.50 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    -0.15 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.19
    -0.35 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2593
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3600
    +0.6840 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,588.15
    +106.95 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.47
    -7.59 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Swiss watchdog extends protective Sberbank transaction ban

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
The logo is on display in an office of Sberbank in Saint Petersburg
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SBRCY

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss financial market supervisor FINMA on Wednesday extended through August a ban on the Swiss arm of Russia's largest lender Sberbank from making payments and transactions, as well as other measures designed to protect creditors.

FINMA imposed the measures on Sberbank (Switzerland) AG on March 4 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which prompted a host of sanctions to be imposed by Western countries.

They were later extended through May 31, with FINMA on Wednesday adding on a further two months.

"The measures will remain in place until 2 August 2022 owing to heightened international sanctions and the continuing risks for the bank's liquidity situation," FINMA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's new Treasurer argues for minimum wage rise as energy costs spike

    Australia's new Treasurer on Wednesday said he wanted to see minimum wages rise fast enough to keep pace with surging inflation, as a looming spike in energy prices threatens to worsen a cost-of-living crisis. Just days after winning power, Treasurer Jim Chalmers told reporters the Labor government would honour a pre-election pledge to argue for a wage increase that would match the current inflation rate of 5.1%. The minimum wage will be decided by the independent Fair Work Commission within the next few weeks, but the government can make a recommendation on the size of the award.

  • Australia in talks with U.S. to supply infant formula

    Makers of baby food globally are exploring opportunities of supplying to the U.S. after the easing of import norms. Two million cans of formula from the UK are headed to American shores, while Bubs Australia struck a deal with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week to supply 1.25 million cans. Several dairy firms in Australia and New Zealand, including the world's biggest dairy exporter Fonterra, were also in similar discussions with the FDA, Reuters reported on Monday.

  • Asia's factory activity slows in May as China COVID curbs weigh

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Asia's factory activity slowed in May as China's heavy-handed coronavirus curbs continued to disrupt supply chains and dampen demand, adding to woes for some of the region's economies that are already under strain from surging raw material costs. Manufacturers slowed activity last month in countries ranging from Japan to Taiwan and Malaysia, business surveys showed on Wednesday, a sign of the challenge policymakers face in combating inflation with tighter monetary policy - without crippling growth. China's Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 48.1 in May, improving slightly from 46.0 the previous month but staying below the 50-point threshold that separates contraction from expansion, a private survey showed.

  • Mapmaker TomTom to cut 10% of jobs due to improved automation

    "The full assessment of the financial implications of the reset of the Maps unit is ongoing." Chief Executive Harold Goddijn said higher levels of automation would build better, broader maps enabling it to address a wider market across its carmaker and tech customers. TomTom, whose clients range from Volkswagen and Renault to and Microsoft, has been hit by longstanding supply chain shortages which forced automakers around the globe to slash production.

  • Bank of Canada's second 50-bps hike seen locked in, but what comes next?

    The Bank of Canada will almost certainly go ahead with its second consecutive half-point interest rate hike on Wednesday, as it scrambles to tame runaway inflation before price increases become self-fulfilling. After teasing an even bigger lift, Governor Tiff Macklem made clear in recent weeks that discussions ahead of Wednesday's decision would center on another 50-basis-point increase. Market watchers will be focused on the accompanying statement for any hints what is yet to come, including whether an unprecedented third consecutive half-percentage point increase is in the cards.

  • Rimac raises $537 million in new funding round, CEO talks potential IPO

    Rimac has raised 500 million euros ($537 million) in a new funding round, it said on Wednesday, but the Croatian carmaker's chief executive cautioned sales would have to be twice as high before he would consider a stock market listing. The new funding, led by Softbank and Goldman Sachs as well as existing shareholders including Volkswagen's Porsche unit, brings the carmaker's total valuation to over 2 billion euros, Rimac said. Taking the step of an initial public offering would depend on revenue reaching over a billion, Rimac CEO Mate Rimac said in a media roundtable, adding the company was around halfway there.

  • HSBC to invest 3 billion yuan in Chinese business - Xinhua

    HSBC Holdings plans to invest more than 3 billion yuan($448 million) in its China operations, Chief Executive Noel Quinn told state news agency Xinhua, saying he sees challenges for the economy but also opportunities for investment. Quinn said the investment would be carried out over a five-year period running until 2025 without specifying the divisions that would receive the cash. While COVID-19 cases in Shanghai had started to fall after a two-month lockdown, Quinn said the challenges confronting the Chinese economy should not be "understated".

  • Stocks Fluctuate, Yields Rise on Inflation Debate: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were mixed Wednesday and bond yields extended their advance amid a debate about the scale of tightening of monetary policy to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsEqu

  • Philippine gaming regulator to probe physical takeover of Manila casino

    Philippine gaming authorities said on Wednesday they will probe an incident where representatives of a Japanese casino billionaire entered a Manila casino to take physical control of the premises from its operator. The Philippines' Supreme Court in April ruled that Kazuo Okada could once again lead the Okada Manila integrated casino-resort as head of its operator Tiger Resorts, a position he was ousted from in 2017 on suspicion of misappropriating $3 million. But Tiger Resorts has appealed against the Supreme Court ruling and, had refused to vacate the premises pending a decision on its appeal.

  • Analysis-Sizzling U.S. energy stock rally confronts global growth worries

    A scorching rally in U.S. energy shares has left investors facing a tough decision: hold on despite growing worries that global growth will slow or lock in profits in one of the few areas of the stock market that has thrived this year. The S&P 500 energy sector has surged 55.7% year-to-date on the back of soaring oil prices, making it a welcome counterweight in portfolios during a year in which the broader S&P 500 has declined by 13.3%. Some individual energy names have delivered returns more typically seen in high-flying technology over the past decade: Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp have gained 57% and 49% year-to-date, respectively, while Occidental Petroleum Corp has soared about 140%.

  • What Exempting Russia From OPEC+ Supply Quotas May Mean for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Exempting Russia from the OPEC+ alliance’s oil-production agreements is being discussed by some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Wall Street Journal reported. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowBiden Says US Will Provide

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Phoenix displaced as No. 1 in nation for home price growth after 3 years at the top

    For the first time in nearly three years, metro Phoenix did not top the nation in home price growth, even though the Valley's large price gains are still affecting affordability in the area. Here's what top economists have to say about how housing prices are trending and why there's a new No. 1 city atop the list.

  • Amazon stock surges toward best 4-day performance in 2 years after stock split approved

    Shares of Amazon.com Inc. charged 5.7% higher to $2,435.01 in afternoon trading, to put them on track for a fourth-straight gain. The ecommerce and cloud behemoth's stock has soared 17.0% in the four days since it closed at $2,082.00 on May 24, which was the lowest close since April 9, 2020. That would be the stock's best four-day performance since it ran up 17.9% over the four-day stretch that ended April 16, 2020. Amazon

  • Cannabis CEOs ‘tempered the enthusiasm’ around weed legalization, analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Vivien Azer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the cannabis industry as weed stocks decline.