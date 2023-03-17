U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,958.75
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,214.00
    -35.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,577.00
    -6.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.80
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.47
    +0.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.00
    +4.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.91
    +0.22 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0632
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    +0.0930 (+2.66%)
     

  • Vix

    22.99
    -3.15 (-12.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2130
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2510
    -0.3340 (-0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,854.01
    +1,373.16 (+5.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    572.21
    +29.59 (+5.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.03
    +65.58 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,195.04
    +184.43 (+0.68%)
     

Swiss Water Reports Strong Q4 and 2022 Results Annual Volumes, Revenue, Net Income, and Adjusted EBITDA All Up Over 2021

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.
·9 min read
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX: SWP) (“Swiss Water” or “the Company”), a leading specialty coffee company and premium green coffee decaffeinator, today reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Three months and year ended December 31, 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Fourth quarter revenue was $44.0 million, an increase of 25% or $8.9 million when compared to the same period in 2021. Full-year revenue also grew strongly reaching $176.9 million, an increase of 41% or $51.9 million.

  • Annual volumes increased by 15% compared to 2021, driven by a combination of new customer acquisition and organic growth with existing customers.

  • North American business continued its strong growth trajectory with fourth quarter volumes up by 17%, and annual volumes up by 19% over 2021 levels. Asia-Pacific markets also grew strongly with annual volumes up by 10%.

  • Production volumes were high during the fourth quarter and capacity utilization across the Company’s three production lines exceeded 80%.

  • Fourth quarter net income was a loss of $0.3 million, compared to net income of $0.2 million in the same period in 2021, representing a decrease of $0.5 million. The quarterly loss was mainly due to a $2.5 million one-time, non-cash impairment charge on the retirement of plant and equipment at the Company’s legacy Burnaby site which is due to be vacated in Q2 of this year. Full-year net income increased to $2.4 million from the $0.5 million reported in 2021. The improvement was driven by a combination of strong volume growth, increased green coffee differential margin, and disciplined management of inflationary pressure.

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was up by 46%, or $1.0 million, to $3.1 million for the fourth quarter, and by 58%, or $6.1 million, to $16.7 million for the full year.

  • During the fourth quarter, on November 7, Swiss Water announced the expansion of its credit facilities with its existing senior lenders. This resulted in $33.25 million of incremental capital availability, representing a $21.25 million expansion of revolving credit capacity and $12.0 million of incremental senior-term financing.

“We are very pleased to report that the strong performance we achieved during the third quarter of 2022 carried forward into the fourth quarter. Our volumes, revenues and adjusted EBITDA all hit record levels in 2022. Annual revenue exceeded $175 million for the first time, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 58% to $16.7 million. We are particularly happy that volumes in our biggest market, North America, grew by 19% in 2022. Our existing customers continue to experience growing demand for their chemical free decaf offerings. While at the same time, we are seeing very good evidence in the marketplace that the methylene chloride decaffeination process used by many of our competitors is declining in preference by roasters and consumers,” said Frank Dennis, Swiss Water’s President and CEO. “As we look forward into 2023, we are continuing to see a strong order book and are sharply focused on initiating production on our second production line in Delta. We will decaffeinate our last bag of coffee in our Burnaby factory during Q2 of this year. Following this, we expect to complete construction and commence commercial production from our new Delta Line 2 by late Q3. This transition marks the culmination of a multi-year project to relocate, modernize and expand the capacity of Swiss Water’s production assets. The consolidation of all production in Delta will provide us with a number of operational efficiencies and will provide capacity for intermediate-term growth, and help enable roasters to accelerate their migration to chemical free decaffeinated coffee. To set expectations it is important to note that from April through August we will have capacity limitations. This transition period is the time between the retirement of the Burnaby assets and the full and final commissioning of our second production line in Delta. During this period we will experience reduced sales volumes and therefore earnings. This temporary curtailment in volume will likely lead to lower earnings year-over-year when we report results for the 2023 fiscal year,” Dennis added.

Operational Highlights

The following table shows changes in trading volumes during the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same periods in 2021.

Volumes

3 months ended
December 31, 2022

Year ended
December 31, 2022

Change in total volumes

-4%

+15%

By customer type

 

  

Roasters

+12%

+28%

Importers

-23%

+28%

Specialty

+3%

+28%

Commercial

-10%

+6%

 

  • Total volumes increased by 15% for the full year and decreased by 4% in the fourth quarter when compared to the same periods in 2021. Across all geographical markets, many of Swiss Waters’ customers experienced strong consumer demand and, in most cases, ordered at, or above, pre-pandemic levels. Full-year volume growth was also helped by increasing shipments to new out-of-home customers within North America. Encouragingly, Swiss Water recorded 19% and 10% volume growth in its North America and Asia-Pacific regions, respectively, during the year. The fourth-quarter reduction in volumes shipped to importers and commercial roasters was driven by some consolidation in the industry as inventories are generally high and purchasers have been reluctant to add coverage.

  • In 2022, Swiss Water’s largest geographical market by volume continued to be the United States, followed by international markets, and Canada. By dollar value, during the year, 48% of the Company’s sales were to customers in the United States, 26% were to international customers, and the remaining 26% were to Canada.

  • During the fourth quarter, Swiss Water continued construction of a second production line at its facility in Delta, BC. The preliminary cost estimate for this project was approximately $45.0 million, plus commissioning costs of approximately $2.0 million. During the second half of 2022, the impacts of global macroeconomic pressures, including inflation, trades disruptions, and supply chain issues, became more acute in terms of project budget and schedule. Given the impact of these factors, the Company currently projects a $53.0 million final cost and as it approaches substantial completion. This revised cost estimate takes into account the vast majority of inflationary factors realized or projected to date, and there is no change to the $2.0 million commissioning budget.

  • Inflationary pressure within Swiss Water’s variable cost structure also remains intense and is being carefully managed in order to limit the impact on the Company’s operational effectiveness and on its trading partners.

Financial Highlights

In $000’s except per share amounts

3 months ended
December 31

Year ended
December 31

(unaudited)

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue

 

$

43,998

 

$

35,129

$

176,935

$

125,076

Gross profit

 

 

5,759

 

 

4,389

 

26,088

 

17,611

Operating income

 

 

2,792

 

 

1,517

 

13,381

 

6,686

Net (loss) income

 

 

(254

)

 

241

 

2,387

 

496

Adjusted EBITDA1

 

 

3,087

 

 

2,111

 

16,659

 

10,533

Net (loss) income per share – basic2

 

$

(0.03

)

$

0.03

$

0.26

$

0.05

Net (loss) income per share – diluted2

 

$

(0.03

)

$

0.03

$

0.26

$

0.05

1 Adjusted EBITDA is defined in the ‘Non-IFRS Measures’ section of the MD&A and is a “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” as defined by CSA Staff Notice 52-306.
2   Per-share calculations are based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods. Diluted earnings per share take into account shares that may be issued upon the exercise of warrants and RSUs, as well as the impact on earnings from changes in the fair market value of the embedded option in the warrants and conversion of RSUs.

  • Fourth quarter revenue of $44.0 million, was up by 25% over Q4 2021, while full-year revenue of $176.9 million, increased by 41%. The improvement in both periods was driven by a combination of volume growth, and higher green coffee prices compared to 2021.

  • Gross profit was $5.8 million during the quarter, an increase of $1.4 million over Q4 2021. For the full year, gross profit was $26.1 million, an increase of $8.5 million compared to 2021. The increase in gross profit was primarily driven by higher trading volumes. In addition, Swiss Water benefited from a material increase in green coffee differential margin. These positive effects were partially offset by inflationary pressure on variable production costs and freight.

  • During the fourth quarter, Swiss Water recorded a net loss of $0.3 million, representing a decrease of $0.5 million in net income, when compared to Q4 2021. However, for the full year, net income of $2.4 million, was up by $1.9 million over 2021. The quarterly decrease mainly resulted from a non-cash impairment of retiring plant and equipment, as well as losses on foreign exchange due to the strengthening of the US dollar, losses on risk management activities due to mark-to-market revaluations of commodity and foreign currency hedges, as well as an increase in finance expense associated with Swiss Waters’ construction loans and working capital credit facility. The full-year increase in net income was driven by a combination of strong volume growth, increased green coffee differential margin, and disciplined management of inflationary pressure.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 was $3.1 million and $16.7 million respectively, representing increases of $1.0 million or 46%, and $6.1 million or 58% compared to 2021. Operationally, the increase in Adjusted EBITDA in both periods was driven by strong volume growth, higher revenue and increased green coffee differential margin. These gains were somewhat offset by an increase in green coffee costs, and incremental labour and production expenses associated with operating at two stand-alone facilities. The costs associated with running two plants will cease when the Company exits its Burnaby facility prior to the end of June 2023.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Swiss Water defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, depreciation, amortization, impairments, share-based compensation, gains/losses on foreign exchange, gains/losses on disposal of property and capital equipment, fair value adjustments on embedded options, loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustment for the impact of IFRS 16 - Leases, and provision for income taxes. The Company’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA also excludes unrealized gains and losses on the undesignated portion of foreign exchange forward contracts.

To help readers better understand Swiss Waters’ financial results, the following table provides a reconciliation of net income, an IFRS measure, to Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

In $000s

 

3 months ended

 

 

Year ended

 

 

 

December 31

 

 

December 31

 

(unaudited)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Net income (loss) for the period

$

(254

)

$

241

 

$

2,387

 

$

496

 

Income tax expense (recovery)

 

(130

)

 

128

 

 

819

 

 

509

 

Income (loss) before tax

$

(384

)

$

369

 

$

3,206

 

$

1,005

 

(Gain) loss on the embedded option

 

(513

)

 

-

 

 

(513

)

 

48

 

(Gain) loss on the extinguishment of debt

 

(583

)

 

(4

)

 

(583

)

 

1,381

 

Finance income

 

(174

)

 

(72

)

 

(509

)

 

(442

)

Finance expense

 

1,577

 

 

1,189

 

 

5,567

 

 

4,364

 

Impairment of plant and equipment

 

2,470

 

 

-

 

 

2,470

 

 

-

 

Loss on foreign exchange

 

334

 

 

214

 

 

2,183

 

 

7

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,686

 

 

1,095

 

 

7,018

 

 

6,208

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange forwards

 

(796

)

 

(183

)

 

44

 

 

80

 

Share-based compensation

 

173

 

 

205

 

 

552

 

 

690

 

Impact of IFRS 16 Leases

 

(703

)

 

(702

)

 

(2,776

)

 

(2,808

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,087

 

$

2,111

 

$

16,659

 

$

10,533

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company Profile

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator that employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of solvents such as methylene chloride. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in the cities of Burnaby and Delta, British Columbia, Canada.

Additional Information

A conference call to discuss Swiss Water’s recent financial results will be held on March 17, 2023, at 10:00 am Pacific (1:00 pm Eastern). To access the conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 (toll-free) or 1-973-528-0011 (international); participant access code: 421725. A replay will be available through March 31, 2023, at 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free) or 1-919-882-2331 (international); passcode: 47863.

A more detailed discussion of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.’s recent financial results is provided in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company’s website (investor.swisswater.com).

For more information, please contact:

Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.
Phone: 604.420.4050
Email: investor-relations@swisswater.com
Website: investor.swisswater.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, such statements may include such words as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan” and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, as well as management’s current estimates, but which are based on numerous assumptions and may prove to be incorrect. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to processing volumes and sales growth, operating results, the supply of utilities, the supply of coffee and packaging materials, supply of labour force, general industry conditions, commodity price risks, technology, competition, foreign exchange rates, construction timing, costs and financing of capital projects, a potential impact of the COVID-19 and/or other pandemics, global and local climate changes, changes in interest rates, inflation, and general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements and financial outlook information contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except to the extent required by applicable securities law, Swiss Water undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in management’s expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those described herein.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is defined in the ‘Non-IFRS Measures’ section of the MD&A and is a “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” as defined by CSA Staff Notice 52-306.


Recommended Stories

  • Schwab Clients Pull $8.8 Billion From Prime Funds This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors scrutinized the brokerage’s resilience amid questions about the health of the wider financial industry.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestNew Fed Bank Ba

  • Cathie Wood Plows Millions Into Her Newest Investment

    While Ark Invest owner Cathie Wood is beloved by some and reviled by others, one thing is for sure -- whatever she does in the world of finance gets plenty of attention. Another sector Wood has been bullish on is crypto -- despite major collapses in 2022 that sent many investors running for the hills in a panic. Nine investors put in a total of $7,281,630, raised by The ARK Crypto Revolutions U.S. Fund LLC. The additional eight million was raised by the ARK Crypto Revolutions Cayman Fund LLC. Both funds are private and open to a limited number of investors.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • Stock Market Surges To Weekly Highs; Warren Buffett Makes Big Move While Bank Stocks Rally

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added over $467 million worth of Occidental Petroleum shares.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • Banks Borrow $164.8 Billion From Fed in Rush to Backstop Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks borrowed a combined $164.8 billion from two Federal Reserve backstop facilities in the most recent week, a sign of escalated funding strains in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestSchwab Clients Shift From Prime

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Needham Says, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are currently a small part of the world’s auto fleets, their numbers are growing. EVs are benefitting from a mix of tailwinds, including improved technologies, social approval, and political will, combining to give a strong impetus to the EV industry. The rapid expansion of EVs has opened up wide fields of opportunity for investors. While the car makers tend to soak up the headlines (think Elon Musk’s Tesla), there are also companies working on charging stations, ba

  • U.S. bank deposits have started moving to money market funds - Goldman Sachs

    (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs said deposits have started to move out of U.S. banks and towards money markets funds, as investors seek the safety in Treasury securities amid worries about stresses in the banking sector. Retail money market funds have seen large and accelerating inflows over the last week, Goldman said in a note on Thursday, likely suggesting some migration away from deposits. Following the collapse of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank, U.S. regional bank stocks have had a bruising last few days, as investors worried about possible deposit outflows causing capital issues at other regional banks.

  • Charles Schwab Insiders Loaded Up on Shares

    With bank stocks fluctuating wildly this week after Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger and other insiders bought the dip, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Charles Schwab stock (ticker: SCHW) is down about 28% over the past month. Amid the stock’s turmoil on Monday, Bettinger and founder Charles Schwab published a statement to reassure investors.

  • Buffett loves cash dividends and here’s why you should too – plus 8 stocks with higher yield to get you started.

    Dividend-paying stocks are consistent, defensive and tend to outperform over time, writes Michael Brush.

  • I’m 70 and weighing whether to ‘sell everything’ and put it all in Treasuries, or hire a financial adviser even though it would cost $20K a year. What should I do?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Report: 10 Banks Are Most Exposed To Uninsured Deposits

    High levels of uninsured deposits helped do in Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But it turns out they're not alone.

  • Lumen debt exchange shows beaten-down company plans to ‘fight it out’ amid investor doubts

    Lumen is offering to conduct a debt exchange in what one analyst sees as an attempt to "fight it out" amid growing doubts about the telecommunications company.

  • How Credit Suisse just unleashed a nightmare decision for the Fed and the ECB

    Credit Suisse added more gas on the banking fire, exacerbating an already tough decision for central banks.

  • Three U.S. Banks Collapsed in a Week. Here's Why Others Might Follow.

    Global markets fear that other banks will fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank in New York. Here's why.

  • The Worst Is Over For PC, Smartphone Chip Stocks, Analyst Says

    A Wall Street analyst on Thursday called a cyclical bottom for chipmakers tied to personal computers and smartphones.

  • Boeing resumes deliveries of 787 Dreamliner as order book swells

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing confirmed on Thursday it delivered a 787 Dreamliner to German airline Lufthansa, its first since deliveries were halted in late February after it disclosed a data issue with a component. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed last month that Boeing had paused deliveries due to the data analysis error related to the jet’s forward pressure bulkhead, which the company found after reviewing certification records. The FAA said Friday it was satisfied the issue has been resolved and approved Boeing to resume delivering 787s.

  • Summers Gives Lagarde an A+, Urges Fed Rate Increase Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers praised European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde for raising interest rates by a half percentage point Thursday and said the Federal Reserve should follow with its own, smaller, move next week.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary G

  • First Republic Goes From Wall Street Raider to Rescue Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Just days ago, First Republic Bank boasted of another coup for its wealth-management business: poaching a six-person team from Morgan Stanley in Los Angeles.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosThat follo

  • U.S. banks' CDS prices surge as contagion concern widens

    A jump in the cost for Wall Street banks to insure bonds against default on Wednesday was another worrisome indicator of credit stress for investors amid the crisis at Credit Suisse and at U.S. regional banks. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, spreads on five-year credit default swaps on JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo shot up to their highest since October, while those for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup Inc are highest since November. "Credit spreads are telling you there is systemic risk in the system," said Lance Roberts, chief investment strategist at RIA Advisors.