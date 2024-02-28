Swisscom Confirms Talks for €8 Billion Vodafone Italia Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Swisscom AG is in advanced, exclusive talks to buy Vodafone Group Plc’s Italian business for €8 billion ($8.7 billion) on a cash and debt-free basis after fending off competition from rivals including French billionaire Xavier Niel.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The deal merging Vodafone Italia and Swisscom’s Fastweb SpA business would create a more efficient, combined mobile and fiber broadband company, Swisscom said in a statement on Wednesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The agreement isn’t final and there’s no certainty a deal will go through, the company said.

Vodafone prefers Swisscom’s bid over a previous proposal from Niel’s Iliad because it has a larger cash component, a person familiar with the matter said. The British phone company had rejected Iliad’s final offer last month. Niel’s company had proposed forming a joint venture with the Vodafone business in Italy in a bid that included €6.6 billion in cash proceeds for an enterprise value of €10.45 billion.

Read More: Iliad Says Vodafone Rejected New Offer for Italian Unit

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Vodafone’s advanced talks to sell its Italian unit for €8 billion to Swisscom makes its rejection of Iliad’s €10.5 billion JV bid questionable given the latter would result in €6.6 billion in cash and a 50% stake in the combined entity — a riskier but likely more value-accretive option. Swisscom’s offer implies a 7.6x forward EV/Ebitdaal multiple, in line with the 5x-11x comparable M&A range, while reducing leverage 0.4x.

— Erhan Gurses, BI telecoms analyst

Fastweb’s new Chief Executive Officer Walter Renna, a Fastweb veteran who took the top job in October, is working to maintain the growth his predecessor, Alberto Calcagno, oversaw for 40 consecutive quarters. Revenue rose 6% last year and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and leases gained 3%, according to a statement earlier this month.

Story continues

Italy is one of the most competitive telecommunications markets in Europe, in part after Iliad’s 2018 entry into the country offering cheaper, no-frills mobile plans that sparked a price war. That’s driving other deal talks.

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. has considered a number of deals for its Wind Tre SpA unit. In February, it halted a deal to sell a controlling stake in Wind Tre SpA network to buyout firm EQT AB.

Telecom Italia SpA, the country’s former phone monopoly, agreed to sell its landline network to US private equity firm KKR & Co. for as much as €22 billion. The deal to dispose of the network, the company’s most valuable asset, marks a first for any European carrier.

--With assistance from Benoit Berthelot and Antonio Vanuzzo.

(Updates with additional context throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.