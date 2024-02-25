Swisscom's (VTX:SCMN) Dividend Will Be CHF22.00

The board of Swisscom AG (VTX:SCMN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CHF22.00 per share on the 4th of April. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 4.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Swisscom's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Swisscom's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 2.2%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 68%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Swisscom Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 10 years. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Swisscom May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings has been rising at 2.3% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Swisscom is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

We Really Like Swisscom's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Swisscom that you should be aware of before investing.

