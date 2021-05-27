U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,200.88
    +4.89 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,464.64
    +141.59 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,736.28
    -1.72 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.07
    +23.80 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.86
    +0.65 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.40
    -4.40 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    27.95
    +0.07 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2203
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    +0.0360 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4199
    +0.0081 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    +0.6800 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,378.59
    -519.52 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.08
    +18.78 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.67
    -7.26 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     

Switch Health Partners with Voyce to Improve Patient-Focused Healthcare in More Than 235 Languages and Dialects

·3 min read

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Switch Health today announced it is offering at-home and mobile COVID-testing services in more than 235 languages and dialects, including American Sign Language, through a partnership with Voyce. Voyce is a technology company that provides real-time, on-demand access to professional medical interpreters by video or audio connection.

Switch Health Logo (CNW Group/Switch Health Inc.)
Switch Health Logo (CNW Group/Switch Health Inc.)

Switch Health provides Canadians with its safe and innovative end-to-end at-home and mobile COVID-testing solution through its at-home collection kits, at-home virtual consults with trusted healthcare professionals, and digital results reporting through its proprietary telehealth platform and partner laboratories.

"Our partnership with Voyce demonstrates another important step towards accessible, patient-focused, digital healthcare," said Dilian Stoyanov, CEO of Switch Health. "With Voyce, Switch Health will continue to transform the way Canada delivers healthcare through cutting-edge telehealth solutions that serve patients in the comfort of their home or workplace, and in the language they are most comfortable communicating in."

"According to the 2016 census, more than 20% of people living in Canada speak a primary language other than English or French," said Andrew Royce, CEO of Voyce. "Voyce technology strives to empower all patients by making healthcare accessible in their preferred language. We are proud to support Switch Health with professional medical interpreters available on demand."

The partnership with Voyce means that more patients will have access to service in the language of their choice and, because the language interpretation is provided in near real-time, it will reduce waiting times for these patients in need.

"Today's announcement is another example of how we're building on partnerships with leading companies, like Purolator, Uber, and some of Canada's top laboratories to enhance our ability to provide Canadians with reliable next generation testing tools that they can use at home, no matter where they live in Canada, and in the language of their choice," added Stoyanov.

About Switch Health

Switch Health Holdings Inc. (Switch Health) is an industry leader that is transforming how healthcare is delivered in Canada through cutting edge decentralized next generation diagnostics and patient-focused digital solutions. Switch Health has developed an end-to-end, innovative, and accessible testing-solution in Canada's fight against COVID-19, with its at-home and mobile collection kit to test Canadians safely, rapidly, and reliably for COVID-19. Switch Health offers its gold standard of rapid and PCR testing in over 200 languages from the comfort of peoples' homes or workplaces, with the guidance of trusted healthcare professionals and the delivery of results through some of Canada's top laboratories.

About Voyce

Voyce is a technology company deeply committed to helping people in need facing language barriers, enabling them to easily and quickly communicate and get help. Its professional and qualified language interpreters provide interpretation across a variety of technology and telehealth platforms in 235+ languages and dialects, including American Sign Language. Across Canada, the U.K., the U.S. and globally, Voyce supports thousands of sessions a day providing language assistance to those in need.

Voyce Logo (CNW Group/Switch Health Inc.)
Voyce Logo (CNW Group/Switch Health Inc.)

SOURCE Switch Health Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/27/c0576.html

