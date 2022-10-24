Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Global Market Report 2022: Development of Eco-Friendly Products Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global switch mode power supply transformers market is expected to grow from $1.63 billion in 2021 to $1.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The switch mode supply transformers market is expected to reach $1.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.3%.



The main types of switch-mode power supply transformers are AC to DC, DC to AC, DC to AC, and AC to DC. The AC to DC type is used to convert alternating current (AC) main power to direct current (DC) output voltage with excellent efficiency. When the power is turned on, the AC main power is filtered through a capacitor, allowing it to be transformed from AC voltage to unregulated DC voltage using rectifiers. The switch-mode transformer subsequently turns this unregulated DC voltage into a regulated DC output voltage at various voltage levels using a regulator. The various types of end-users include consumer electronics, communications, industrial, and others.



North America was the largest region in the switch mode power supply transformers market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the switch mode power supply transformers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing demand from end-users for consumer electronics in the power supply transformer market is expected to propel the growth of the switch mode power supply transformers market during the forecast period. The demand is mostly due to the switch mode power supply's (SMPS) superior performance over linear regulators, as the switching transistor consumes less power when working as a switch.

Almost all electrical gadgets are fitted with switched-mode power supplies. For example, according to the Economic Times, an India-based daily newspaper, in India, from smartphones to washing machines to wearable devices, the overall consumer electronics and appliance market gained 9% in calendar 2021 compared to pre-pandemic 2019. Further, computer sales increased by 87% in 2021 compared to 2019, while major appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines increased by 10%, kitchen and small appliances increased by 13%, and overall mobile phone sales increased by 4%. Also, smartphone sales increased by 8%. Therefore, the growing demand from end-users for consumer electronics is driving the growth of the switch-mode power supply transformer market.



The development of eco-friendly product variants is a key trend gaining popularity in the switch mode power supply transformers market. Product assessment standards such as developing and designing products with minimal total environmental impact by identifying significant environmental aspects throughout the product lifecycle during the concept and planning phase, making improvements in the development phase, and performing comprehensive assessments are followed as a means of creating environmentally conscious products.

