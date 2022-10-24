U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,764.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,142.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,333.25
    -25.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.10
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.64
    -1.41 (-1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,652.50
    -3.80 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9834
    -0.0028 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.49
    +0.51 (+1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0044 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3470
    +1.7170 (+1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,421.76
    +237.59 (+1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.99
    +11.22 (+2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,966.80
    -2.93 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Global Market Report 2022: Development of Eco-Friendly Products Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global switch mode power supply transformers market is expected to grow from $1.63 billion in 2021 to $1.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The switch mode supply transformers market is expected to reach $1.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.3%.

The main types of switch-mode power supply transformers are AC to DC, DC to AC, DC to AC, and AC to DC. The AC to DC type is used to convert alternating current (AC) main power to direct current (DC) output voltage with excellent efficiency. When the power is turned on, the AC main power is filtered through a capacitor, allowing it to be transformed from AC voltage to unregulated DC voltage using rectifiers. The switch-mode transformer subsequently turns this unregulated DC voltage into a regulated DC output voltage at various voltage levels using a regulator. The various types of end-users include consumer electronics, communications, industrial, and others.

North America was the largest region in the switch mode power supply transformers market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the switch mode power supply transformers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growing demand from end-users for consumer electronics in the power supply transformer market is expected to propel the growth of the switch mode power supply transformers market during the forecast period. The demand is mostly due to the switch mode power supply's (SMPS) superior performance over linear regulators, as the switching transistor consumes less power when working as a switch.

Almost all electrical gadgets are fitted with switched-mode power supplies. For example, according to the Economic Times, an India-based daily newspaper, in India, from smartphones to washing machines to wearable devices, the overall consumer electronics and appliance market gained 9% in calendar 2021 compared to pre-pandemic 2019. Further, computer sales increased by 87% in 2021 compared to 2019, while major appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines increased by 10%, kitchen and small appliances increased by 13%, and overall mobile phone sales increased by 4%. Also, smartphone sales increased by 8%. Therefore, the growing demand from end-users for consumer electronics is driving the growth of the switch-mode power supply transformer market.

The development of eco-friendly product variants is a key trend gaining popularity in the switch mode power supply transformers market. Product assessment standards such as developing and designing products with minimal total environmental impact by identifying significant environmental aspects throughout the product lifecycle during the concept and planning phase, making improvements in the development phase, and performing comprehensive assessments are followed as a means of creating environmentally conscious products.

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Type: AC to DC; DC to DC; DC to AC; AC to DC
2) By End-User: Consumer Electronics; Communications; Industrial; Other End-Users

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market Characteristics

3. Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers

5. Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market Size And Growth

6. Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market Segmentation

7. Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

9. China Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

10. India Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

11. Japan Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

12. Australia Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

13. Indonesia Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

14. South Korea Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

15. Western Europe Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

16. UK Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

17. Germany Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

18. France Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

19. Eastern Europe Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

20. Russia Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

21. North America Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

22. USA Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

23. South America Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

24. Brazil Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

25. Middle East Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

26. Africa Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

27. Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

29. Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Group

  • APX Inc.

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Omron Corporation

  • Premier Magnetics

  • Salcomp PLC

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Sumida Corporation

  • Tamura Corporation

  • TDK Corporation

  • TISCI Srl

  • Yageo Corporation (Pulse Electronics)

  • Sed Electronics

  • Jiangsu Jewel

  • Kunshan Hengyi

  • MYRRA Sas

  • Stontronics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ol7spo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • China Builder Yango’s Unit Gets Wind-Up Order in First in HK

    (Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong court has issued an order that a Chinese developer’s unit that defaulted on offshore debt be wound up, the first such instance against a major builder during the country’s property-debt crisis and opening the door to more such decisions.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadersh

  • Credit Suisse to Pay €238 Million to Settle Tax Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to pay €238 million ($234 million) to settle a French criminal probe into allegations the bank helped clients stash undeclared funds.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Philippines

  • Japanese Yen Shrugs Off Possible Intervention. It Weakens Against the Dollar.

    The government has yet to confirm whether it bought yen to prop it up. If it did, the effect was short-lived.

  • Traders Bet on Aussie Inflation by Driving Yields to Decade High

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s three-year bond yield, which tracks expectations for policy rates, may rise from its highest level in a decade as traders weigh expectations for accelerating inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landi

  • Amazon to switch security vendors, resulting in 1,200 Seattle-area layoffs

    A spokesperson for the security company says the laid-off employees aren't expected to become unemployed.

  • How FedEx got off the ground from a 1965 term paper: Then & Now

    The company was named "Federal" Express because the first clients were intended to be the twelve Federal Reserve banks.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • U.S. stock futures consolidate after last week’s rally

    U.S. stock futures were pointing to a softer start on Monday, consolidating last week's gains as a slate of major tech company earnings await.

  • Japan's Nidec posts 16% jump in Q2 operating profit to record

    Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp on Monday posted a 16% rise in second-quarter operating profit, setting a record, as it passed on higher prices to customers, reduced costs and benefited from a weaker yen. Nidec has been mired in management turmoil this year, with founder Shigenobu Nagamori returning to the role of chief executive in April after demoting Jun Seki, a former Nissan Motor Co Ltd executive he hired to lead the company, due to disappointing earnings and share performance. Nidec's shares dipped 2.9% during the second quarter and have dropped 41.1% this year so far.

  • Unfazed by yen's slump, BOJ seen keeping ultra-low rates

    The Bank of Japan is expected to raise its inflation forecasts on Friday but keep ultra-low interest rates steady in a show of resolve to support the fragile economy, even at the cost of accelerating an unwelcome fall in the yen to fresh 32-year lows. Authorities have struggled to tame the yen's relentless declines as investors focus on the BOJ's ultra-low interest rates that make it an outlier among a global wave of central banks tightening policy to combat soaring inflation. Given rising commodity prices and the boost to import costs from the yen's slump, Japan's core consumer inflation rate hit an eight-year high of 3% in September and is seen staying above the BOJ's 2% target for the rest of this year, analysts say.

  • Merck Stock In Bullish Setup Ahead Of Q3 Results; Apple Leads FAANG Earnings Barrage

    Merck stock has been showing relative strength ahead of its Q3 earnings report. Results are due Oct. 27 before the opening bell.

  • Billionaire Robert F. Smith Shares Importance of Internships Across 85 Portfolio Companies Growth, Long-Term Success

    Billionaire investor, Robert F. Smith, shared how he achieves company growth and long-term success at the 2022 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala

  • Staffing Top-of-Mind for Retail SMBs

    Constant Contact's latest survey gauges SMB and consumer sentiment on the holiday season and the threat of a recession.

  • Sovereign bond market turmoil to spill well into next year: Reuters poll

    Turmoil in global sovereign bond markets is set to persist for another six months to a year as central banks carry on raising interest rates to bring down inflation, according to a Reuters poll of market strategists. More than a year after inflation started to become a worry and a little over six months since the U.S. Federal Reserve finally made its first interest rate hike from near zero, there is scant sign of price growth becoming less of a threat. Since the Fed first moved, bond markets have been subjected to high levels of volatility and deep sell-offs, jolting many bond investors out of their complacency.

  • Employers are getting more selective and taking longer to hire, headhunter Robert Half says

    Robert Half International Inc.'s stock tumbled to a 20-month low Friday after the headhunter missed profit and revenue expectations and provided a downbeat outlook, saying its clients are getting pickier and taking their time to hire people.

  • Dollar defies another suspected intervention from Japan

    A blast of suspected intervention by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Monday to shore up the yen did little to tame the strength of the dollar, while the pound rose as former finance minister Rishi Sunak emerged as frontrunner to become Britain's prime minister. The yen hit a low of 149.70 per dollar overnight before being swept to a high of 145.28 within minutes in a move that suggested the BOJ, acting for Japan's Ministry of Finance (MOF), had stepped in for a second successive day. "The timing should have been good for intervention, with U.S. yields still falling in the wake of the WSJ Fed story Friday."

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Check Point Kicks Off Earnings

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Philips to Cut 4,000 Jobs as Big Recall, Supply Snags Hit Earnings

    The Dutch healthcare conglomerate said that the job cuts, which amount to about 5% of its 80,000 workforce, would save Philips almost $300 million a year.

  • Wedding Economy Provides Strong Growth Opportunities for Small Businesses

    Intuit QuickBooks’ survey reveals the integral relationship between SMBs and the wedding industry.