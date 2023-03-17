Switched Reluctance Motors Market to Garner US$ 950 Million by 2032, Attributing to their High Energy Efficiency and Robustness Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Switched reluctance motors have gained significant popularity in recent years due to their high efficiency, low maintenance, and cost-effectiveness. North America is expected to continue leading the market for switched reluctance motors in the foreseeable future

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global switched reluctance motors market is anticipated to create phenomenal growth opportunities over the evaluation period by exhibiting a CAGR of 6.28% from 2022 to 2032. The global market was valued at around US$ 499.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of nearly US$ 950 Million by 2032. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising applications of switched reluctance motors in electric vehicles, fuel pumps, electric power steering, vacuum blowers, etc. is pushing the demand for switched reluctance motors worldwide.



The switched reluctance motors are electric motors that run by reluctance torque. These motors provide high efficiency, better reliability, and improved performance as compared to other motor types. Switched reluctance motors comprise a tendency to perform well even in extreme environments, thereby making them suitable for adoption in nuclear reactors and mines. Expansion of these industries will therefore boost the sales of switched reluctance motors during the forecast period.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our PDF Sample Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8601

Over the recent years, switched reluctance motors rapidly became an ideal motor type extensively used for high-speed applications on account of their simple and robust structure. They are being rapidly adopted as traction motors in electric and hybrid vehicles. They also find application in wind energy systems and coal mining equipment such as conveyors, cutters, and coal ploughs due to their simple and rugged construction, energy efficiency, and high-speed operation ability.

Story continues

Report Highlights

Attributing to their simple design, higher energy efficiency, and robustness, switched reluctance motors have gained significant traction across the automotive industry where they are used in electric and hybrid vehicles.

Numerous factors such as growing concerns regarding high emission levels of vehicles and the implementation of stringent carbon emission levels have prompted both manufacturers and consumers to switch over to electric and hybrid cars.

Factors such as growing concerns regarding high emission levels of vehicles and the implementation of stringent carbon emission levels have prompted both manufacturers and consumers to switch over to electric and hybrid cars.

Poor penetration of advanced machinery and electric vehicles across underdeveloped regions is likely to limit the growth of switched reluctance market over the evaluation period.

Recent Developments

According to the studies conducted by International Energy Association (IEA), over 10 million electric cars were on the world’s reads in 2020 and this number is further expected to surge in the future. As switched reluctance motors are being extensively used in these electric vehicles, a rise in their sales will eventually spur the growth in switched reluctance motors market.

The surging awareness about the benefits of switched reluctance motors comprising of better reliability, increased performance, high motor drive efficiency, and low cost will continue to encourage their adoption in a wide range of applications.

The augmenting adoption of switched reluctance motors across several end-use industries such as mining, agriculture, solar energy, etc. will further expand the switched reluctance motors market size during the forecast period.

Despite plenty of applications for switched reluctance motors, there are certain factors predicted to hamper the growth of switched reluctance motors market. Some of these factors include the high cost of switched reluctance motors and the high acoustic noise associated with switched reluctance motors.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-8601

Competitive Landscape

Prominent switched reluctance motors manufacturers are focusing on continuously innovating to improve the features of switched reluctance motors. They are receiving large investments from various investors to develop next-generation switched reluctance motors for the electric motor market.

Some of the keys switched reluctance motors manufacturers include Infineon Technologies AG, Nidec SR Drives Ltd., E. KRETZSCHMAR, Domel, d.o.o., MACCON, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Ramco Electric Motors, and Regal Beloit Corporation among others.

In June 2021 Enedym Inc. secured a US$ 15 million investment from an international group of strategic investors within Europe, the U.S., Canada, and India, including TRIO Capital Group Inc., P&A Paletta Giving Inc., KWG Capital Inc., and others to accelerate the company's patented motor development technology and accelerate its business plan.

More Insights into the Switched Reluctance Motors Market

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the switched reluctance motors market over the assessment period. The global market is anticipated to grow at a healthy pace owing to the rapid penetration of industrialization, and the presence of leading switched reluctance motors.

Key Segments Profiled in the Switched Reluctance Motors Industry Survey

By Product Type:

Single Phase

Double Phase

Triple Phase

Multi-Phase

By Application:

Electromechanical brake system

Fuel Pump

Electric Power Steering

Hybrid/ Electric Vehicles

Vacuum Blowers

Other

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa



Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-8601

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/switched-reluctance-motors-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Hydrogen Combustion Engine Market Revenue: A CAGR of 9.78% is expected of the global hydrogen combustion engine market, due to the growing demand during the forecast period. It is anticipated to reach US$ 46.31 Billion by 2033, up from US$ 18.22 Billion in 2023.

Gas Detection Equipment Market Forecast: The global gas detection equipment market size is expected to reach US$ 4,321.3 Million in 2022 and further grow at 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2022 to 2032).

Industrial Cooling Systems Market Growth: The industrial cooling systems market is projected to have a significant CAGR of 6.1% by 2033. According to FMI, the market is expected to expand from US$ 20.98 billion in 2023 to US$ 37.92 billion by 2033.

Asphalt Pavers Market Analysis: The global asphalt pavers market are poised to surge at 4.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, surpassing a total valuation of US$ 3,414.6 Million by 2032.

Air Conditioning Compressor Market Trends: The global air conditioning compressor market size is expected to grow from US$ 25,941.3 Million in 2022 to US$ 42,413.6 Million by 2032, with total sales accelerating at 5.0% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com



