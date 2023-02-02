U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.50
    +21.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,117.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,589.25
    +175.00 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,968.10
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.34
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.80
    +29.00 (+1.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.79 (+3.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.56
    -1.84 (-9.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2338
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9120
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,828.77
    +822.72 (+3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.87
    +301.20 (+124.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,799.88
    +38.77 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Switchgear Market to Reach USD 170.40 Billion by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Switchgear market size is projected to grow from USD 105.43 Billion in 2019 to USD 170.40 Billion in 2027 at CAGR of 6.6% during forecast period.

Pune, India, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global switchgear market size was valued worth USD 105.43 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 170.40 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. The growing demand for energy and urbanization are expected to drive the market. The market is expected to grow due factors such as the integration of digital solutions and smart monitoring and control units, as well as increased investment in sustainable power generation technology. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest published report titled, “Switchgear Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Insulation (Gas, Air, Oil, and Vacuum), By Installation (Indoor and Outdoor), By Voltage (Low, Medium, and High), By End-User, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Key Industry Developments:

July 2020: Omexom and Evonik placed orders for Green Gas for Grid or ‘g³’ gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) bays from GE’s Grid Solutions. G³ is an alternative to the world’s most potent greenhouse gas called SF₆. It is mainly utilized in high-voltage equipment. This product can be used to cut or dispatch electrical power.

November 2018: Bergenshalvøens Kommunale Kraftselskap (BKK Nett) awarded a contract to Siemens Energy Management for providing the former with SF6-free GIS. It has a voltage level up to 145 kilovolts.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/switchgear-market-100815

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

6.6%

2027 Value Projection

USD 170.40 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 105.43 Billion

Historical Data for

2016-2018

No. of Pages

190

Segments covered

Switchgear Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Insulation (Gas, Air, Oil, and Vacuum), By Installation (Indoor and Outdoor), By Voltage (Low, Medium, and High), By End-User And Regional

Growth Drivers

Rising Construction of Commercial Buildings to Spur Growth

 

Postponement of Major Power Projects amid COVID-19 to Slow Down Growth

Drivers & Restraints-

The growth of the switchgear market in the coming years is expected to be positively impacted by the increasing awareness of new energy mixes and the demand for energy to keep up with rapid urbanization worldwide. Switchgear equipment is widely used in complex industries and electrical substations to maintain voltage stability and handle varying operating voltages.

Furthermore, the growth of the market will be driven by the modernization and development of state-of-the-art industrial structures such as government buildings, banks, power plants, and other commercial buildings. However, the performance of switchgear equipment installed outdoors may be hindered by harsh weather conditions, including humidity, pressure, and temperature, which could limit growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the complete shutdown of manufacturing sites and processing industries in the power industry worldwide. Companies have postponed their investments, mergers & acquisitions, and significant power projects. These factors are expected to cause a decline in the demand for switchgears. Our in-depth reports would help you to gain complete information about the effects of the pandemic on the market.

To get to know more about the short-term & long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/switchgear-market-100815

This Report Includes the Following Information:

  • Will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the global market severely?

  • What are the growth drivers, hindrances, and dynamics of the market?

  • How will the key players compete against their rivals in the near future?

  • What are the opportunities and challenges that the market would come across?

Segment Analysis -

Gas Segment to Grow Rapidly Stoked by Rising Setup of Variable Voltage Substations

Based on insulation, the gas segment generated 24.6% in terms of switchgear market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing setup of variable voltage substations globally. The vacuum segment is likely to hold a larger share of the market in the near future because of its ability to lower the carbon emission.

Regional Analysis-

Increasing Electrification Projects to Bode Well for Asia Pacific

In 2019, the Asia Pacific region accounted for USD 45.98 billion in revenue due to the high demand for energy from developing countries such as South Korea, China, and India, driven by a growing number of electrification projects and the need for transmission and distribution networks.

North America is expected to experience substantial growth due to rising investments in the commercial and residential sectors and government efforts to promote sustainable energy sources. Meanwhile, the growing need for electrification projects to bring electricity to rural areas in the Middle East and Africa will drive growth in the region.

Quick Buy -  Switchgear Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100815

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Aim to Achieve New Orders for Strengthening their Positions

Numerous international and domestic companies operating in the global market for switchgears are investing hefty amounts of money to acquire local start-ups. Some of the others are also focusing on gaining new orders from their in-house switchgears from reputed organizations.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

  • ABB (Zurich, Switzerland)

  • Schneider Electric (Rueil, Malmaison, France)

  • Hitachi (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd. (Pune, India)

  • Hubbell Incorporated (Connecticut, United States)

  • Mitsubishi Electric (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Siemens Energy (Munich, Germany)

  • Toshiba International Corporation (Texas, United States)

  • CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Mumbai, India)

  • Fuji Electric Co., LTD. (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Powell (Texas, United States)

  • L&T Electrical & Automation (Mumbai, India)

  • HYUNDAI ELECTRIC & ENERGY SYSTEMS CO., LTD. (South Korea)

  • Hyosung Corporation (Seoul, South Korea)

  • Lucy Electric (Oxford, UK)

  • E+I Engineering (Donegal, Ireland)

Switchgear Market Segmentation:

By Insulation:

  • Gas

  • Air

  • Oil

  • Vacuum

By Voltage:

  • Low

  • Medium

  • High

By Installation:

  • Indoor

  • Outdoor

By End-User:

  • T&D Utility

  • Industrial

  • Commercial & Residential

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/switchgear-market-100815

Table of Content:

1.       Introduction

1.1.    Research Scope

1.2.    Market Segmentation

1.3.    Research Methodology

1.4.    Definitions and Assumptions

2.       Executive Summary

3.       Market Dynamics

3.1.    Market Drivers

3.2.    Market Restraints

3.3.    Market Opportunities

4.       Key Insights

4.1.    Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

4.2.    Latest Technological Advancement

4.3.    Regulatory Landscape

4.4.    Industry SWOT Analysis

4.5.    Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.       Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

5.1.    Impact of COVID-19 on the Switchgear Market

5.2.    Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

5.3.    Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

5.4.    Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

6.       Global Switchgear Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

6.1.    Key Findings / Summary

6.2.    Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Insulation

6.2.1.       Gas

6.2.2.       Air

6.2.3.       Oil

6.2.4.       Vacuum

6.3.    Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Voltage

6.3.1.       Low

6.3.2.       Medium

6.3.3.       High

6.4.    Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Installation

6.4.1.       Indoor

6.4.2.       Outdoor

6.5.    Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

6.5.1.       T&D Utility

6.5.2.       Industrial

6.5.3.       Commercial & Residential

6.6.    Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

6.6.1.       North America

6.6.2.       Latin America

6.6.3.       Europe

6.6.4.       Asia Pacific

6.6.5.       Middle East and Africa

Continued…

Get your Customized Research Report:  https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/switchgear-market-100815

About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Utility Ruining South Africa Is a Big Winner for Bondholders

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. is not very good at keeping the lights on, but it’s providing excellent profits for bondholders. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesEskom’s dollar bonds

  • British cybersecurity firm NCC Group to cut workforce by 7%

    Shares of the Manchester-headquartered FTSE Mid Cap firm were down about 10% to an over two-and-a-half-year low of 147 pence in morning trade. NCC said the job cuts would lead to a one-off implementation cost of 4 million pounds ($5 million) in the second half of the fiscal year ending May 31. NCC also forecast an 8% growth in annual adjusted operating profit at about 52 million pounds, after it reported an about 28% jump in first-half earnings.

  • Adani's adversity raises the stakes for India and investors

    As Indian tycoon Gautam Adani's woes deepen and force him to drop a share sale, foreign investors and Indian regulators are abandoning any pretence that the conglomerate's troubles are contained and domestic markets will be spared contagion. Foreign investors, many of them already underweight what they consider an overpriced stock market, are reducing exposure. India's central bank and stock market regulator have sprung into action more than week after U.S. shortseller Hindenburg Research's report on the Adani Group spurred a rout in its shares, saying they were looking into irregularities and local bank exposures.

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • Tech earnings preview: What to expect when Alphabet, Amazon, Apple report on Thursday

    Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • ‘Won’t get fooled again’?: Nasdaq jumped over 10% in January. Here’s what history shows happens next to the tech-heavy index

    Bespoke Investment Group examined how the Nasdaq has performed historically following a monthly gain of at least 10% after being down in the prior 12 months.

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About NIO Inc. (NIO): Should You Buy?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in NIO Inc. (NIO). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’

    “Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani's Empire Makes a Shocking U-Turn

    The day after a successful share sale, the conglomerate of Asia's former richest man has decided to return investors their money.

  • AMD tops Q4 earnings expectations despite slowing PC sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss quarterly earnings for AMD, the drop in PC sales and shipments, and the outlook for AMD.

  • 2 Supercharged Stocks to Help You Build Long-Term Wealth

    Last year was quite tough for equity investors: All the major U.S. stock indexes ended 2022 in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were down by 9%, 19%, and 33%, respectively. The first distinctive growth stock that will help you build your long-term wealth is cybersecurity player CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.

  • Carvana, Peloton Soar as Treasury Yields Fall

    Speculative stocks rallied Wednesday as traders ramped up [dovish rate bets](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/federal-reserve-meeting-interest-rate-hike-february-2023/card/rate-bets-turn-dovish-as-powell-speaks-zPT33NiWlqdHaw9a40Kx). Carvana shares rallied 39% in late Wednesday trading, bringing the online used-car seller's year-to-date gains to nearly 200%. Peloton shares rose 26%. Both stocks are pandemic-era favorites that crashed hard in 2022. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the

  • Why Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Might Have Nowhere to Go But Down in February

    "This too shall pass" is an ancient saying that supports an investment in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today. The problem for investors right now is that the time it takes the company to work through what has become a very deep business downturn may end up being measured in years, not months. As an industrial stock, Stanley Black & Decker's business is inherently cyclical, with financial results rising and falling along with economic activity.

  • AMD Soars After Profit Beat; Intel Cuts Worker Benefits

    AMD shares skyrocketed Wednesday after its earnings and guidance reassured analysts spooked by rival Intel's gloomy forecast and plan to cut benefits.

  • Deutsche Bank Profit Rises on Booming Lending Business

    The German bank’s net profit rose on the back of higher interest rates, driving the lender to its strongest year since 2007.

  • Michael Burry says sell and Jim Cramer says buy. As the Fed meets, here’s how they both could be wrong on stocks.

    Michael Burry, the hedge-fund manager at Scion Asset Management who correctly forecast the 2008 financial crisis, on Tuesday night sent out a one-word tweet: “Sell.” Burry didn’t elaborate, but it’s not hard to fill in the blanks. Assets like bitcoin and ARK Innovation ETF surged in January, in a seeming dash for trash on the view the Fed’s going to pivot to rate cuts soon, which is a lot to stomach for a value-focused investor like Burry.

  • Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $48.57, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day.