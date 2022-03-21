U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,442.52
    -20.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,440.10
    -314.83 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,766.08
    -127.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,072.16
    -13.99 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.60
    +4.90 (+4.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.00
    +3.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.29 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1047
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2720
    +0.1240 (+5.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3204
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2510
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,879.61
    -463.79 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.03
    +9.99 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Switching Equipment Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the switching equipment market are ADVA, Ciena Corporation, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, ZTE, Infinera Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, ECI Telecom Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc, Tellabs, Inc, ADTRAN Inc, Aliathon Technology Ltd.

New York, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Switching Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246544/?utm_source=GNW
, NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Nokia Siemens, Cyan, Ekinops, JDS Uniphase Corporation and BTI.

The global switching equipment market is expected to grow from $38.58 billion in 2021 to $42.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $59.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The switching equipment market consists of sales of switching equipment and related services.Switching equipment refers to a device that opens and closes electric circuits in general.

These are used to build connections between nodes within a network.Information is shared on establishing of a connection between nodes.

The switching equipment industry includes establishments that manufacture switching equipment including circuit breakers, contactors, switch disconnectors and disconnectors.

The main applications of switching equipment are enterprise and industrial usage, telecommunication providers, servers and storage providers.A telecommunications provider provides telecommunications services or a combination of information and media services, content, entertainment, and application services over networks, utilizing network infrastructure as a rich, functional platform.

The equipment are used by small enterprises, medium enterprises, large enterprises of automotive, healthcare and telecommunication industry.

North America was the largest region in the switching equipment market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increase in the popularity of IoT devices among the populace will led to a rise in the switching equipment market.IoT is becoming popular as a greater number of people are using smart devices and are mostly working on their errands, office work, communication, sending/receiving messages using smart devices thus overwriting the traditional way.

For instance, in 2021, Socomec, a Low Voltage (LV) Industrial Power Switching specialist based in France, has announced the release of New SIRCOVER with enhanced features in Manual Transfer Switches. All of these critical features are highlighted in the New SIRCOVER, which includes an Increased Terminal Clearance, with Enhanced Termination Capacity through Integrated Spreaders, that enables secure Aluminium termination, as well as Interphase barriers for added operations safety and an ergonomic Retrofit solution for the COS legacy range.

The installation process of network switches is complex as it involves high accuracy and a number of sub-processes, thus hindering the growth of switching equipment market during the historic period.Installing network switches is complex as these switches many functions such as allow connections to multiple devices, manage ports, manage VLAN security settings and others.

The degree of complexity is comparatively low when it comes to a small network in an enterprise or home.For large network enterprises, the installation process can take a long time to get completed.

For instance, in the telecom industry, for telecom network backhaul projects, the installation process can take more than a week to complete.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology is gaining importance in switching equipment market, thus emerging as a major trend for network switches.PoE switches are becoming common because they reduce clutter and can be added to both smart and managed switches.

PoE technology also has the ability to combine the networking and electrical power into one cable and provide data connection and electrical power to the powered devices.PoE installation can provide many benefits such as flexibility, reliability, and cost-efficient.

For instance, there is no need for the users to purchase and install additional electrical wires and outlets for PoE network switches and this saves installation and maintenance costs.

In July 2019, Ekinops, a France based leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators, acquired OTN-Switch (Optical Transport Network) platform from Padtec, an optical communications system manufacturer based in Brazil for €10 million. The acquisition is expected to allow Ekinops to strengthen its OTN technology business and meet the growing market demand for OTN solutions.

The countries covered in the switching equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246544/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • Should You Still Keep Your Shopify (SHOP) Stake?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • Cattle Ranchers Take Aim at Meatpackers’ Dominance

    Nebraska cattlemen plan to build their own butchering plant to bypass America’s meat-processing giants, which they say underpay for livestock even as inflation drives up food prices.

  • Why Alibaba, JD.com, and RTX Stocks Dropped Monday

    Shares of Chinese companies that rallied Wednesday, then slipped, then rallied again on Friday, were giving back some of their gains again on Monday morning. Shares of Chinese e-cigarette maker RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX), for example, were down 8% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT. Internet giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) had lost 8.5%.

  • Volkswagen exec on the electric VW bus: 'I’ve never seen this much demand for a vehicle'

    Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Scott Keogh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automaker's investment in North American manufacturing, the chip shortage, the electric VW bus, and what's driving the transition to electric vehicles.

  • Should You Still Consider Buying Tesla (TSLA) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Adobe Is Just Not Ready for a Recovery Rally

    Prices are in a downtrend below the declining 50-day moving average line and the bearish 200-day line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line peaked before prices did in September. The OBV line has made a small bounce in March but it might be close to breaking the downtrend from December.

  • Is it Still Wise to Consider Buying Alphabet (GOOG) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Is it Still Worthy to Keep Your NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week, and that was also the case for my three stocks to avoid. The three names I figured were going to move lower last week -- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) -- were up 3%, down 2%, and up 53%, respectively, averaging out to an 18% increase. The surge in StoneCo was obviously going to be way too much to overcome.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Beat the Market

    Cathie Wood had a tough start to 2022, but some of her key holdings could be big winners eventually.

  • Here’s Why Baron Funds Continue to Own PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Shares

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 3.16% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 but trailed the Russell 3000 Growth Index, which increased 10.89%, and the S&P […]

  • Here's Why Alleghany Is Soaring Today

    What's driving Alleghany's upward move is simple and obvious. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has agreed to buy it for $11.6 billion in cash, which works out to $848.02 per share. This will be Berkshire's biggest acquisition since it picked up Precision Castparts in 2016, and it appears to be an excellent fit for the conglomerate.

  • Why Tesla Shares Are Up Ahead of "Delivery Day"

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock jumped 4% to start the week on Monday morning with the initial deliveries from the company's new gigafactory near Berlin imminent. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly arrived in Germany ahead of a big opening ceremony for the company's new Berlin-Brandenburg gigafactory. According to Twitter users who follow Musk's travel and other Tesla-related news, Musk landed at the Berlin airport about 10 hours after leaving Austin, Texas.

  • Warren Buffett’s market indicator points to overvalued stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses what Berkshire Hathaway legend Warren Buffett's market indicator is now saying about current market conditions.

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]

  • Is it a Wise Decision to Invest in Tencent (TME)?

    Saltlight Capital, an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The SaltLight SNN Worldwide Flexible Fund A1 class returned +4.96% during the fourth quarter of 2021 and since inception, the A1 class has returned 18.69%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]