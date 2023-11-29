Switchyard Brewing offers community equity round for any interested Indiana resident

Switchyard Brewing Co., 419 N. Walnut St., is adding to its investors through a special community investment fund.

Anyone living in the Hoosier state can invest "in the next chapter" of Bloomington's Switchyard Brewing Co. through the brewery's community equity round investment. The minimum investment is $100, according to Kurtis Cummings, co-founder of the brewery.

"It's about building up our community and network of fans," Cummings said. Investors get an equity share of the company, he said. "We want to activate more of the community."

The investment was first offered to the brewery's Mug Club members in late October and opened to the public the following week. The reason for first offering it to the Mug Club members was to gauge the interest in participating, Cummings said, adding several members were "super excited."

As of Nov. 27, the investment fund had raised $92,000 from 82 community investors. The goal is to raise $150,000. While the deadline set was Nov. 30 for the investment round, Cummings said earlier this week the deadline may be extended.

Founder and president Kurtis Cummings at Switchyard Brewing in Bloomington.

What Switchyard Brewing offers its customers, investors

Cummings views the Switchyard Brewing taproom at 419 N. Walnut St. as a place for the community to gather. The taproom has been one of the "few places in downtown Bloomington" that people of all ages can come together since it opened five years ago on Memorial Day 2018, he said. "We do a lot of third and 30th birthday parties."

Switchyard Brewing is owned by parent company Switchyard Holdings Inc., which is a C corporation. As a C corporation, Switchyard can offer an unlimited number of stocks. It currently has two types of stock: Class A is held by the founders of the company and some "coworkers" and Class B is held by individual investors.

According to the FAQ information on the Switchyard Brewing website, Cummings currently holds the majority of Class A shares, "which he has allocated a majority to current and future coworkers through a contractual agreement that transfers specific shares to them based on a vesting schedule that applies during the course of their employment."

The community equity round doesn't have an outside agency aiding Switchyard, but with the help of an attorney, Cummings said there safeguards and communication strategies have been implemented that include regular updates via bulletins or newsletters; investor meetings that will be annual or bi-annual; and open lines of communication that will allow investors to ask questions or bring up concerns.

The funds raised will be "strategically used to strengthen and grow our business," Cummings said. That includes paying off high-interest debts, investing in brewing operations, including replenishing supplies and paying for equipment maintenance, and investing in the taproom to improve the overall customer experience, which Cummings said is "a core part of our business."

The funds will be managed through a local banking institution. That ensures the money is easily accessible for business needs and managed in compliance with state regulations, Cummings said.

The community equity shares can only be purchased by people who live in Indiana, according to state and federal regulations. Funds raised must be used within Indiana by an Indiana business. Cummings said Switchyard Holdings Inc. is adhering to the Security and Exchange Commission's intrastate offering exemptions on how it offers and promotes the investment opportunity, as well as state securities rules.

Other Switchyard programs and options

Switchyard Brewing currently has 34 employees who are all paid a minimum of $16.25 an hour.

"These are my coworkers," Cummings said, explaining the brewery went to a completely no-tip system in August 2021. But some customers were upset they could not tip, so the brewery now has a hybrid model that allows tipping. All tips are shared based on the hours worked.

Josh Casey pours a beer at Switchyard Brewing Co. in March 2022.

In March 2022, Cummings announced Switchyard Brewing would accept bitcoin payment from patrons for food and drink. Switchyard Brewing was the first Indiana brewery to offer the option of Bitcoin transactions.

Will there be future investment programs at Switchyard?

"As for future investment programs, it’s certainly a possibility," Cummings wrote in an email, adding, "Businesses often need to raise capital to launch a new product line, invest in research and development, or open a new market. Raising capital allows businesses to take advantage of new opportunities and increase their growth potential."

