Switzerland Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook Report 2023: A $2.493 Billion Market - 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics

Reuters

(Reuters) -General Motors Co on Thursday said it was offering buyouts for most of its salaried employees and global executives and expects to take a pre-tax charge of up to $1.5 billion to cover the costs. Under the terms of the staff reduction plan, all U.S. salaried employees with at least five years of service and all global executives with at least two years of service will be offered lump sum payments and other compensation to exit the company, GM said. GM, whose share fell about 1%, had 58,000 salaried employees at the end of 2022.