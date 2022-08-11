Swivel Couplers Market to Exceed US$ 556.3 Mn by 2032 Propelled by Rising Construction Industry: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / The global swivel couplers market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 556.3 Mn in 2032, growing at a moderate CAGR of 5.3% during the assessment period of 2022 to 2032. Swivel couplers market is expected to reach an anticipated value of US$ 331.4 Mn by the end of 2022. Accelerated construction activities coupled with the growing fabrication industry are projected to boost market growth for swivel couplers.

Swivel couplers are composed of metals and alloys for connecting the pipes while forming a truss structure. These are broadly used in pipe fittings to evade leakage and are a particularly important part of plumbing accessories. These valves play a vital role in increasing the load bearing capacity of the structure. The couplers aid the formation of a strong structure.

Future market prospects for swivel couplers are looking bright primarily due to the growing construction activities occurring all around the world. Residential and non-residential construction work is on the rise and thus the demand for the swivel couplers is expected to advance over the forecast period. Low cost of materials, easy installation are some of the other factors that promote the use of swivel couplers.

Additionally, swivel couplers are gaining traction in various industries. In order to produce the final product, raw materials need to undergo several procedures like incineration, industrial washing, and others. Since swivel couplers are associated with the equipment associated with these processes, the adoption of the swivel couplers is likely to rise over the assessment period of 2022 to 2032.

Report Attribute Details Swivel Couplers Market Valuation in 2022 US$ 331.4 million Swivel Couplers Market Anticipated Value (2032) US$ 556.3 million Swivel Couplers Market Projected Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.3%

"Low cost of manufacturing coupled with easy installation process will presumably augment the sales of the swivel couplers in the global market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Rising construction and fabrication industries to boost market possibilities.

Lack of awareness and low product replacement rate may hamper the market.

Swivel couplers market in North America to account for 18% of the market share.

Europe swivel couplers market is expected to be one of the largest markets over the assessment period, currently accounting for 29% market share.

Start-up ecosystem has a positive outlook within the swivel couplers market.

Competitive Landscape

Supertek Scafform, XSF Xtreme Structures & Fabrication, Musson Theatrical, Inc., Scaffco, ScaffoldMart, Thiel United BV., Prajapati Tubes Pvt. Ltd., Theatrixx Technologies, Inc., HAKI AB, and Doughty Engineering Ltd. among others are some of the major players in the swivel coupler market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Due to increasing emphasis being laid on quality control, major market players are focusing on various ways to further enhance the production process. Many businesses within the market are concentrating on collecting real-time data beginning with raw material collection to the final product so that they can improve on the quality of the production process and the product. This will also have a positive influence on customer relations as they would have a clear idea of the process.

More Insights into the Swivel Coupler Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global swivel coupler market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type (pressed swivel couplers, forged swivel couplers, others), end use (construction industry, manufacturing and fabrication industry, water works, others), load capacity (upto 1100 lbs, 1100-2300 lbs, above 2300 lbs), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, swivel couplers market in North America is likely to present considerable growth. At present the market in North America accounts for 18% of the overall share. The sales of swivel couplers is expected rise further in this region over the forecast period due to rising construction and industrial activities. In addition to this, the water works sector is also observing expansion due to the growing population.

This contributes to the surging demand for swivel couplers in the region as these couplers are used in water tanks to ensure sufficient storage capacity. Thus North America is expected to be one of the leading markets.

Europe swivel coupler market currently hold 29% of the market share and is anticipated to become one of the largest markets over the forecast period. In the European countries, the swivel couplers are used for heavy duty applications, with large bolts and flange nuts. Besides, due to increasing constructional activities, the swivel couplers are in high demand as they are used to couple the pipes together.

Europe, famous for buildings and architecture, also uses, the swivel couplers to hold the transoms and handrails in position. This is expected to further increase the demand for swivel couplers in this region.

Key Segments Profiled In The Swivel Couplers Market Survey

By Product Type:

Pressed Swivel Couplers

Forged Swivel Couplers

Others

By Load Capacity:

upto 1100 lbs

1100-2300 lbs

above 2300 lbs

By End Use:

Construction industry

Manufacturing & Fabrication industry

Water Works

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

