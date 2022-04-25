U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

SWM ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.
·2 min read
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

Alpharetta, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE: SWM) will issue a press release announcing the Company's first quarter 2022 results after the market closes on May 4, 2022 and hold a conference call to discuss results on May 5, 2022. SWM will use a presentation to accompany its conference call. The presentation can be found on the Company's Web site in advance of the earnings conference call. The presentation can also be accessed via the earnings conference call webcast.

In conjunction with the release of SWM's first quarter earnings, you are invited to listen to the Company's conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet.

What: SWM's first quarter earnings conference call

When: Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Where: http://www.swmintl.com
This link gives participants access to the live and/or archived event.
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3731455/410195B7046052D50ADE25C19886F249

How:
Call Participants -
Canada (Toll-Free) +1-833-950-0062
Canada (Local) +1-226-828-7575
U.S. (Toll-Free) +1-844-200-6205
U.S. (Local) +1-646-904-5544
International +1-929-526-1599

Access code: 561918

Listen-only mode - Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the Web at the address above and follow the instructions set out on the Home page or in the Investor Relations section.

To listen to the live call, please go to the Web site at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call and will be available until Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Call Replay. A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion. To access the recording, please use one of the following Dial-In Numbers and the Conference ID. A replay of the webcast will be archived in the investor relations section of our website.

UK (Local) +0-204-525-0658
U.S. (Local) +1-929-458-6194
U.S. (Toll-Free) +1-866-813-9403
Canada +1-226-828-7578
International +44-204-525-0658
Access code: 570439

Thank you for your interest in SWM. We look forward to your participation in the conference call or rebroadcast.

Mark Chekanow
Director, Investor Relations
+1-770-569-4229


