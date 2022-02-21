U.S. markets closed

SWM ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • SWM
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

Alpharetta, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE: SWM) will issue a press release announcing the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 results after the market closes on February 23, 2022 and hold a conference call to discuss results on February 24, 2022. SWM will use a presentation to accompany its conference call. The presentation can be found on the Company's Web site in advance of the earnings conference call. The presentation can also be accessed via the earnings conference call webcast.

In conjunction with the release of SWM's fourth quarter earnings, you are invited to listen to the Company's conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet.

What: SWM's fourth quarter earnings conference call

When: Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Where: http://www.swmintl.com
This link gives participants access to the live and/or archived event.
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3602595/3C70F419A484D3A802DAE5DCDDA1D295

How:
Call Participants -

Canada (Toll-Free) +1-833-950-0062
U.S. (Toll-Free) +1-844-200-6205
U.S. (Local) +1-646-904-5544
International +1-929-526-1599

Access code: 683251

Listen-only mode - Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the Web at the address above and follow the instructions set out on the home page or in the Investor Relations section.

To listen to the live call, please go to the Web site at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call and will be available until Thursday, March 3 2022.

Call Replay. A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion. To access the recording, please use one of the following Dial-In Numbers and the Conference ID. A replay of the webcast will be archived in the investor relations section of our website.

UK (Local) +0-204-525-0658
U.S. (Local) +1-929-458-6194
U.S. (Toll-Free) +1-866-813-9403
Canada +1-226-828-7578
International +44-204-525-0658
Access code: 830729

Thank you for your interest in SWM. We look forward to your participation in the conference call or rebroadcast.

Mark Chekanow
Director, Investor Relations
+1-770-569-4229


