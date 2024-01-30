Swoon Lash is eyeing a move to new northwest Rochester commercial complex

Jan. 30—ROCHESTER — After five years downtown,

Swoon Lash + Beauty Lounge

is eyeing a move to a larger space in northwest Rochester in the spring.

Owner Kayla Fjelsted says she has enjoyed operating her business at 328 S. Broadway Ave. in downtown,

which she opened in 2019.

However, a need for more space and the challenges of parking inspired her to elsewhere to keep growing her business.

"We absolutely love downtown. It's just that we have outgrown the space. And parking has become so scarce that it has become really expensive for both the employees and the clients," said Fjelsted. "So it just makes more sense to go someplace where we have more space and free parking."

Working with Realtor Bucky Beeman of

Rochester's Realty Growth Inc.,

Fjelsted lined up a 2,171-square-foot spot in a new 20,000-square-foot commercial complex under construction at 3660 Sarah Place NW. That is about double the size of the current Swoon shop.

It is located just off of West Circle Drive near Sterling State Bank's corporate headquarters and Southeastern Minnesota Center for Independent Living's

Boundless indoor playground.

"I'm aiming for a May or June opening," she said.

Until the new space is ready, Fjelsted and her team of eight employees will continue to offer lash and brow services in downtown.

The new location will give Swoon the room to offer new client services as well as add a separate educational offshoot operation.

She plans to add more skin services, like HydraFacials and customized facials. Swoon already offers skin services at its St. Louis Park location.

"We have five beds in an open area and one private room now. At the new location, we'll be able to have eight beds in an open area, and we'll have three private rooms for more advanced facials and skin services," said Fjelsted.

For the educational project, she is partnering with beauty professional Taya McGovern.

"We will provide hands-on training for local artists to advance their lash work, brow shaping and even business courses. We want to help others advance artistry, further their knowledge and improve their skills," said Fjelsted. "There are not a whole lot of places in the state that you can go to receive that really intense training, especially for lashes and brows. So we're excited to bring that to Minnesota."

Swoon is the latest tenant for the Sarah Place building.

Qdoba,

a popular Mexican restaurant chain, is opening its second Rochester on the main floor.

Crisp & Green,

health-focused fast casual restaurant, also plans to launch its first Rochester restaurant in the complex.

Realty Growth Inc. is also planning to move its office from downtown to occupy the second floor of the complex.

The three principals of RGI — Beeman, Nick Pompeian and Dylan Carty — are partners in the development of the new Sarah Place building.