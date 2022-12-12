Swoop Announces More Non-stop Sun Flying Across Canada

The ultra-not-expensive airline signals now is the time to escape the cold, with more frequent, affordable and convenient options this winter

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is setting its sights south with newly added flights to Mexico and the Caribbean from Hamilton, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Abbotsford.

"As Canada's leading ultra-low fare airline, we are thrilled to be expanding sun-flying this winter," said Bob Cummings, President of Swoop. "With winter weather upon us, demand for leisure travel down south is reaching new heights and we're proud to meet that demand with this added capacity."

The ultra-not-expensive airline recently completed a significant fleet expansion, inducting six new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to meet demand for ultra-low-cost leisure travel. Beginning in January, Swoop will restart service from Hamilton to Montego Bay. The ULCC will also add new frequencies to popular published routes from Hamilton to Punta Cana, Toronto to Cancun, Winnipeg to Puerto Vallarta, Edmonton to Mazatlán, as well as Abbotsford to Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.

Canadians can unlock exclusive discounts at all-inclusive resorts when they book their ultra-not-expensive flight as part of a Swoop Getaway *. For added convenience, Swoop flights to warm and sunny destinations are also available through WestJet Vacations.

"We're excited that travellers can once again take advantage of convenient flights to Jamaica as Swoop resumes its popular service between Hamilton and Montego Bay in the new year. The restart is indicative of the growth ahead for our travel and tourism industry in 2023 and comes just in time for travellers looking for a Caribbean destination this winter. Sun-seekers across the region will now have a low-cost option to enjoy the relaxing beaches and exciting attractions that the vibrant city of Montego Bay has to offer." - Cole Horncastle, Executive Managing Director of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport

"We are thrilled to see Swoop's continued investment in the Hamilton community with the return of Swoop service to Montego Bay and added frequencies to Punta Cana. People from across the region enjoy the ease, convenience, and comfort of flying out of the John C. Munro International Airport right here in Hamilton. Increased Swoop services to popular destinations creates more jobs and boosts our local economy." - Andrea Horwath, Mayor of Hamilton

With a one-way, all-in price to sunny escapes starting at just $159 CAD†, Swoop is showing Canadians just how affordable a vacation can be this winter.

Route Peak

Weekly

Frequency Lowest one-way

total price (CAD) Base Fare

(CAD) Taxes & Fees

(CAD) Days operating

per week Hamilton to

Montego Bay 2x weekly $159.00 $47.33 $111.67 Wednesdays and

Saturdays Hamilton to

Punta Cana 2x weekly $199.00 $90.68 $108.32 Wednesdays and

Saturdays Toronto to

Cancun 8x per week $269.00 $126.73 $99.32 Daily, 2x

Tuesdays Winnipeg to

Puerto Vallarta 3x weekly $399.00 $290.73 $99.32 Tuesdays,

Saturdays and

Sundays Edmonton to

Mazatlán 3x weekly $199.00 $93.88 $102.17 Tuesdays,

Fridays and

Saturdays Abbotsford to

Los Cabos 3x weekly $199.00 $130.64 $65.42 Wednesdays,

Saturdays and

Sundays Abbotsford to

Puerto Vallarta 4x weekly $239.00 $170.63 $65.42 Mondays,

Tuesdays,

Fridays and

Sundays

†For travel between January 5-February 28, 2023 | Seasonal start and end dates apply and are indicated in the booking flow. | Fares are valid until December 15, 2022 (11:59 p.m. MT) or while seats last. | Prices displayed above are subject to change and are not guaranteed until payment is made and accepted.

*Swoop Getaways packages are only available at www.flyswoop.com

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft expanded this year to add six Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, for a total of 16 aircraft.

At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, and track flights.

