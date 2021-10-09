U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,827.55
    +297.62 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Swoop Arrives at Orlando Sanford International Airport

·2 min read

Inaugural flight from Toronto Pearson International Airport marks exciting milestone for Canada's ultra-not expensive airline as it grows U.S. network

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Swoop celebrated its first flight to Orlando Sanford International Airport. The ultra-low-cost airline's inaugural service took off from Toronto Pearson International Airport at 8:00 a.m. EST and safely arrived at 11:00 a.m. local time.

From left to right: Shane Workman, Head of Flight Operations, Swoop | Elizabeth Brown, CEO, Sanford International Inc. | Tom Nolan, President of Sanford Airport Authority (CNW Group/Swoop)
From left to right: Shane Workman, Head of Flight Operations, Swoop | Elizabeth Brown, CEO, Sanford International Inc. | Tom Nolan, President of Sanford Airport Authority (CNW Group/Swoop)

"We are thrilled to be expanding our U.S. network with the launch of today's inaugural flight to Orlando Sanford International Airport," said Shane Workman, Head of Flight Operations, Swoop. "We know Canadians are eager to travel south to sunny Florida this winter and Orlando Sanford International Airport's convenience, accessibility and proximity to nearby attractions make it the perfect gateway to the region."

Today's inaugural kicked off the first of four new non-stop routes to Orlando Sanford International Airport for the ultra-low-cost airline. In the coming months, additional non-stop service to Orlando Sanford is set to begin from Hamilton, ON, Winnipeg, MB and Edmonton, AB.

Details of Swoop's service to Orlando Sanford

Route

Planned Start Date

Peak Weekly Frequency

Toronto (YYZ) – Orlando Sanford (SFB)

October 9, 2021

3x Weekly

Hamilton (YHM) – Orlando Sanford (SFB)

November 1, 2021

2x Weekly

Edmonton (YEG) – Orlando Sanford (SFB)

December 3, 2021

2x Weekly

Winnipeg (YWG) – Orlando Sanford (SFB)

December 10, 2021

2x Weekly

To celebrate this new route, Swoop's Head of Flight Operations, Shane Workman, was joined by Tom Nolan, President of Sanford Airport Authority and Elizabeth Brown, President & CEO, Sanford Internal Inc., for an inaugural ceremony upon arrival at Sanford International Airport. Travellers were also treated to inflight refreshments and giveaways.

To learn more about Swoop and for flights to Orlando Sanford please visit FlySwoop.com and for information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity has safely carried more than 3 million travellers in three years of operation. FlySwoop.com allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

Swoop flight WO740 arriving at Sanford International Airport (CNW Group/Swoop)
Swoop flight WO740 arriving at Sanford International Airport (CNW Group/Swoop)
Swoop Logo | FlySwoop.com (CNW Group/Swoop)
Swoop Logo | FlySwoop.com (CNW Group/Swoop)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swoop-arrives-at-orlando-sanford-international-airport-301396555.html

SOURCE Swoop

Recommended Stories

  • Is American Airlines Stock A Buy As The U.S. Lifts Travel Restrictions Ahead Of The Holidays?

    Is AAL stock a good buy as the U.S. relaxes travel restrictions? Take a look at the American Airlines stock chart.

  • Singapore to have VTL with 8 more countries, including UK, US

    Vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) will be opened for fully-vaccinated travellers from eight more countries to Singapore from 19 October: Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

  • Most of the Caribbean is under a high level travel warning, but islands still want visitors

    In the Bahamas, for example, visitation through August increased nearly 50 per cent from last year

  • Report: Japan, Singapore have 2021's most powerful passports, the US fails to crack top five

    This year, Japan and Singapore are tied for the world’s most powerful passport, while South Korea and Germany share the second spot, according to a new report. The United States was not included in the top five. Passport hierarchy: The Henley Passport Index, created by residence advisory firm Henley & Partners, ranks the world’s most travel-friendly passports based on data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

  • Rent the Official Disneyland Car From the Official Disneyland Car Rental Company

    A magazine advertisement for National Car Rental, showcasing the Official Car of Disneyland and Disney World, the 1990 Chevrolet Lumina.

  • New Perks and Rewards Make Chase Sapphire Credit Cards More Appealing Than Ever

    The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve® are among the best credit cards for travelers, and both cards have new benefits starting on August 16, 2021. Depending on your travel preferences and annual fee tolerance, one of these cards was likely already a good deal for your travel rewards needs. The new rewards …

  • U.S. airlines look for holiday boost after Delta variant interrupts recovery

    U.S. airlines are looking at the upcoming holiday season and the reopening of vital trans-Atlantic route to recover the momentum lost in the last quarter following a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. After a strong summer travel season, air-carriers had to temper their outlook last month for the quarter through September as the fast spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus slowed down new bookings and drove up cancellations. Financial services firm Raymond James conducted an analysis of the Transportation Security Administration's 7-day average passenger screening data, which showed that while the travel demand still lags the peak in late July, it has improved from the lows in mid-September.

  • Visiting This Little Country Won’t Destroy the World

    Photo courtesy of Brandon WithrowHiking a jungle in Costa Rica is about 85 percent watching your feet — it’s muddy and there are snakes — and watching where your hands land if you slip on the mud — spike-covered vines and poisonous dart frogs are not hard to find.Standing in front of a 600-years-old cedar that would take 16 people holding hands to hug, I’d been hiking for a while and was drenched — I wasn’t sure how much of it was the rain and how much was my own sweat. I was in a forest that is

  • Britain says exact date on U.S. travel reopening still not known

    Britain's transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday there was still no exact date for when the United States would open for travellers from the United Kingdom, beyond guidance of early November. The lack of clarity on the U.S. opening is one of the final barriers remaining for UK travel after Shapps promised an announcement in the coming days on scrapping the requirement for expensive PCR tests for fully-vaccinated arrivals into England. Asked on Sky News if he had a specific date for when the U.S. would allow Britons in, Shapps said: "I don't."

  • A New Bill Wants to Require Vaccines or Negative Tests for Domestic Flights

    Whether it passes is complicated.

  • U.K. Pares Red List to Seven Countries in Bid to Encourage Air Travel

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’The U.K. eased entry rules for 47 countries and territories that were subject to the tightest Covid-19 r

  • UK eases travel restrictions further by slashing 'red list'

    The British government said Thursday that it is to relax travel rules further next week, a move that will open up many long-distance holiday destinations to travelers for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year and half ago. As well as dramatically whittling down the number of places from which travelers will be required to quarantine in a hotel, the government said it would recognize the vaccination programs of dozens more countries. In its most dramatic move, it said it will be lifting the hotel quarantine requirement for arrivals to England from 47 countries, including South Africa, Mexico and Thailand.

  • New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

    Travellers regarded by the UK as fully vaccinated – which includes under-18s who live here – will encounter less red tape and expense

  • India Will Begin Welcoming Foreign Tourists Later This Month

    Foreign visitors arriving on chartered flights to India can begin arriving on Oct. 15 and passengers traveling on commercial airlines will be allowed entry after Nov. 15.

  • Singapore plans to expand quarantine-free travel with S. Korea, U.S

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore plans to widen its quarantine-free travel programme to include fully vaccinated individuals from South Korea and the United States as the financial hub moves cautiously to reopen its borders. Fully vaccinated travelers can travel between the city-state's Changi airport and South Korea's Incheon airport, taking COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests instead of observing quarantine from Nov. 15, the transport ministry said in a statement on Friday.

  • Magical Harry Potter-inspired treehouse nestled in NC mountains on Airbnb. Look inside

    It’s “our version of Hogwarts,” wrote the hosts on Airbnb.

  • 3 nightlife spots lose food licences for letting in patrons before being allowed to reopen

    Three pivoted nightlife spots had their food licences permanently revoked for breaches in COVID-19 safe management measures and vaccination differentiated SMMs.

  • Bain Seeks $1 Billion for Japanese Hot Spring Operator, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital has revived a plan to sell Ooedo Onsen Monogatari, an operator of about 38 hot spring inns and resorts across Japan, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19NYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachAmazon

  • It's Now Easier for Fully Vaccinated Travelers to Visit the U.K.

    If you're a fully vaccinated traveler who plans to visit the U.K., here's what you need to know before you leave.

  • Tripadvisor’s 2021 Fall Travel Index: Staycations are here to stay

    How are you going to spend the final few months of this year? For most Singaporeans, it seems like staycay is the way to go.