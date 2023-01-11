Swoop Celebrates Inaugural Service to Cuba

The ultra-not-expensive airline heats up 2023 with new non-stop flights between Toronto and Varadero

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, celebrated its inaugural service between Toronto's Lester B. Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Juan Gualberto Gomez International Airport in Varadero, Cuba (VRA). Swoop flight WO652 took off from Toronto this morning at 9:10 a.m. ET and arrived in sunny Varadero at 12:50 p.m. local time.

Swoop logo | FlySwoop.com (CNW Group/Swoop Inc.)

"As Canada's favourite sun and fun ultra-low-cost carrier, we are thrilled to celebrate our launch into Cuba," said Bob Cummings, President of Swoop. "Varadero is widely known as a Canadian favourite for affordable beach vacations, and so we're proud to provide Torontonians a new ultra-convenient, ultra-not-expensive option for travel to Playa Azul."

Ontarians looking for a pre-packaged vacation to an all-inclusive beach resort can access WestJet Vacations Packages with Swoop flights through their favourite Travel Agent, online with a travel website, be available shortly on WestJetvacations.com.

"We are thrilled to have Swoop flying to Cuba, it means additional air lift to our country and a growth opportunity to the destination. There is a large part of the market that like to explore Cuba on their own and now they can take advantage of these affordable prices and satisfy their travel needs" - Lessner Gomez, Director of Cuba Tourist Board in Toronto

"With over two months of winter still remaining, travellers now have more choice for sun destinations served out of Toronto Pearson," said Janik Reigate, Director of Strategic Customer Relationships, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "We're proud to partner with Swoop to help our valued passengers break up the cold and snow with a bit of sun and fun this winter season."

In addition to today's Varadero inaugural flight, Swoop also began new, non-stop service between Hamilton and Punta Cana. The ultra-not-expensive airline will operate over 100 flights per week to 13 vacation destinations across the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean this winter season. With one-way all-in prices starting at $99† CAD for flights and WestJet Vacations packages starting at $356† CAD, there's never been a better time to escape winter.





Story continues

Route Lowest 7-

day WestJet

Vacation

Package

Price (CAD) † Lowest one-

way total price (CAD)† Base Fare (CAD) Taxes &

Fees (CAD) Operating Days Toronto to

Varadero $842 $159 $46.99 $113.01 Mondays, Wednesdays,

and Fridays Toronto to

Cancun $1,470 $159 $50.02 $108.98 All Toronto to Las

Vegas $356 (3

nights) $105 $3.52 $101.48 Mondays, Wednesdays,

Thursdays, Fridays and

Saturdays Hamilton to Punta

Cana $1,309 $199 $90.68 $112.27 Wednesdays and

Saturdays Hamilton to

Cancun $1,439 $139 $41.32 $97.68 Tuesdays, Wednesdays,

Saturdays Hamilton to Las

Vegas $401 (4

nights) $99 $8.57 $90.43 Thursdays and Sundays Hamilton to

Montego Bay $1,173 $159 $47.33 $111.67 Wednesdays and

Saturdays

†Package prices are per person, based on double occupancy and may differ based on departure dates. For travel between February 1, 2023 - February 28, 2023. | Fares are valid until Wednesday, January 12, 2023 (11:59 p.m. MT) or while seats last. | Prices displayed above are subject to change and are not guaranteed until payment is made and accepted.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft and expanded in 2022 to add six Boeing MAX-8 aircraft, for a total of 16 aircraft.

At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, and track flights.

SOURCE Swoop Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/11/c8244.html