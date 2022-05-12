U.S. markets closed

Swoop Continues Canadian Expansion with new Saint John - Toronto Route

·3 min read

The ultra-not-expensive airline adds more connectivity for New Brunswick

SAINT JOHN, NB, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low cost airline, launched its inaugural flight to the Saint John Airport (YSJ) from Toronto's Pearson International Airport (YYZ). Swoop flight WO366 took off from Toronto this afternoon at 5:25 p.m. ET, receiving a warm welcome upon arrival in Saint John at 8:40 p.m. local time.

Swoop Logo | FlySwoop.com (CNW Group/Swoop Inc.)
Swoop Logo | FlySwoop.com (CNW Group/Swoop Inc.)

Earlier this week, Swoop marked its first flight into New Brunswick with an inaugural service between Hamilton and Moncton, and later this summer, the airline will launch service from Moncton to Edmonton. The leading ULCC is expanding rapidly across the country, focusing on Atlantic Canada, where demand for affordable air service has reached new heights.

"As Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline, we are thrilled to continue our expansion in New Brunswick today with this inaugural flight to Saint John," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance, Swoop. "We know that affordable air travel is integral to the restart and recovery of tourism and are pleased to expand our presence across Atlantic Canada this summer."

"Swoop Airline's arrival adds to the incredible momentum growing in our province while contributing to our economy and creating more jobs for New Brunswickers," New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said. "We know people are interested in visiting and moving to our beautiful province and having another option available for them to do so will help us as we continue to build on our success."

"I'm excited to hear that Swoop Airlines is making its inaugural flight into Saint John Airport. This is further proof that our city is an important tourist destination and that our economic recovery is strong." - Donna Noade Reardon, Mayor of Saint John

With introductory fares from Toronto to Saint John starting at just $49 CAD, Swoop is showing Canadians just how affordable experiencing the east coast can be this summer.

Route

Start Date

Peak Weekly Frequency

One-way total price (CAD)

Base Fare (CAD)

Taxes & Fees (CAD)

Toronto to Saint John

May 12, 2022

4x weekly

$49

$2.29

$46.71

Saint John to Toronto

May 12, 2022

4x weekly

$59

$5.23

$53.77

For travel between September 1 - October 15, 2022 | Seasonal start and end dates apply and are indicated in the booking flow. | Fares are valid until May 19, 2022 (11:59 p.m. MT) or while seats last. | Prices displayed above are subject to change and are not guaranteed until payment is made and accepted.

To learn more about Swoop and for flight schedules and bookings, please visit FlySwoop.com. For information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft will grow to 16 with the addition of six Boeing MAX-8 in 2022. At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

SOURCE Swoop Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c3736.html

