Swoop continues U.S. expansion with new non-stop service to Chicago from Toronto

·4 min read

The ultra-not-expensive airline launches new service to the Windy city through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport

TORONTO, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, launched its inaugural flight to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD) from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). Swoop flight WO746 took off from Toronto this morning at 6:30 a.m. ET and arrived in Chicago at 7:20 a.m. local time.

Swoop logo | FlySwoop.com (CNW Group/Swoop Inc.)
Swoop logo | FlySwoop.com (CNW Group/Swoop Inc.)

"As Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline, we are thrilled to continue our network expansion across North America this summer, connecting Toronto and Chicago with affordable fares," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance, Swoop. "Today's celebration reinforces our commitment to Canadian travellers, unlocking opportunities to explore highly-sought destinations at ultra-affordable prices."

The leading ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) will continue its expansion, connecting southwestern Ontario with top-tier American cities later this summer with new non-stop service between Toronto and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

"Canadians are excited to travel again this summer, and after two years of restrictions, we've seen record demand for getaways across the border," continued van der Stege, "This expansion reinforces the incredible growth trajectory we're experiencing, as ultra-low fares continue to unlock new opportunities for Canadians to explore America's largest cities."

"On behalf of Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) is excited to welcome Swoop Airlines to Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)," said Jamie L Rhee, CDA Commissioner. "This new international service between O'Hare and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) will further connect Canada and the 'Windy City' - named Best Big City in the U.S. by Conde Nast Traveler for the fifth year in a row."

"This new opportunity and direct service from Canada is such welcoming news and ideal timing as we head into the summer season," said Lynn Osmond, President & CEO of Choose Chicago. "We look forward to welcoming more visitors from our largest international market for arrivals to Chicago aboard Swoop."

With introductory fares from Toronto to Chicago and New York starting at just $99 CAD, Swoop is showing Canadians just how affordable experiencing top tourist destinations across the US can be this summer.

Route

Start Date

Peak Weekly Frequency

One-way total price (CAD/USD)

Base Fare (CAD/USD)

Taxes & Fees (CAD/USD)

Toronto to Chicago

May 30, 2022

2x weekly

 $99 CAD

$4.92 CAD

$91.12 CAD

Chicago to Toronto

May 30, 2022

2x weekly

$59 USD

$37.44 USD

$17.63 USD

Toronto to New York

June 20, 2022

4x weekly

$99 CAD

$4.92 CAD

$91.12 CAD

New York to Toronto

June 20, 2022

4x weekly

$59 USD

$37.44 USD

$17.63 USD


Book By : June 2, 2022 | Travel Period : September 1, 2022 - October 15, 2022 | Seasonal start and end dates apply and are indicated in the booking flow. | Fares are valid until June 2, 2022 (11:59 p.m. MT) or while seats last. | Prices displayed above are subject to change and are not guaranteed until payment is made and accepted.

To learn more about Swoop and for flight schedules and bookings, please visit FlySwoop.com. For information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety.

About Swoop 

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft will grow to 16 with the addition of six Boeing MAX-8 in 2022. At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

