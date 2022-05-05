U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,146.87
    -153.30 (-3.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,997.97
    -1,063.09 (-3.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,317.69
    -647.16 (-4.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.15
    -78.77 (-4.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.43
    +0.62 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.30
    +10.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.12 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    -0.0082 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    +0.1490 (+5.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2357
    -0.0278 (-2.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2020
    +1.0280 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,314.56
    -3,511.04 (-8.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    846.91
    -74.21 (-8.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Swoop Expanding Service to Kelowna

·3 min read

The ultra-not-expensive airline introduces flights between Edmonton, AB and Kelowna, BC

KELOWNA, BC, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, launched its new daily, non-stop, flights between Kelowna and Edmonton with inaugural flight WO213 taking off from Edmonton International Airport at 8:35 a.m. MT and arriving at Kelowna International Airport at 10:45 a.m. local time.

Swoop logo | FlySwoop.com (CNW Group/Swoop Inc.)
Swoop logo | FlySwoop.com (CNW Group/Swoop Inc.)

"We're pleased to be adding new flights between Edmonton and Kelowna, providing more ultra-low-cost connectivity for the Okanagan region," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance, Swoop. "With summer fast approaching, we're seeing record demand for domestic travel, and we're proud to meet that demand by introducing more convenient and affordable air travel options."

Today's inaugural flight marks nearly three years of Swoop bringing ultra-affordable air service to the region. Canada's leading ULCC introduced service between Kelowna and Winnipeg in May 2019. The ULCC will restart service between these two markets tomorrow, May 6, with its inaugural flight WO502 from Kelowna to Winnipeg. In addition to connecting Kelowna with both Edmonton and Winnipeg, Swoop will also continue serving Toronto with four flights per week.

"We know how important affordable air travel is to the recovery of the tourism economy and are proud to mark this occasion," continued van der Stege. "Swoop is thankful for the ongoing support the residents of Kelowna and the Okanagan region have demonstrated over the past three years."

"YLW is excited to see this new route from Swoop providing daily service to/from Edmonton," says Sam Samaddar, Kelowna Airport Director. "Swoop first came to YLW three years ago and we are happy to see them continue to expand their destinations, providing affordable options for Okanagan residents."

With introductory fares from Kelowna to Edmonton starting at just $49 CAD, Swoop is showing Canadians just how affordable and easy experiencing the Okanagan region can be this summer.

Route

Frequency

Total Price (CAD)

Base Fare

(CAD)

Tax

(CAD)

Kelowna to Edmonton

Daily

$49.00

$10.59

$38.41

Edmonton to Kelowna

""

$49.00

$0.59

$48.41

Kelowna to Winnipeg

3x weekly

$79.00

$39.16

$39.84

Winnipeg to Kelowna

""

$79.00

$26.16

$52.84

Kelowna to Toronto

4x weekly

$89.00

$48.69

$40.31

Toronto to Kelowna

""

$89.00

$37.69

$51.31


For travel between September 1October 15, 2022 | Seasonal start and end dates apply and are indicated in the booking flow. | Fares are valid until May 19, 2022 (11:59 p.m. MT) or while seats last.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft will grow to 16 with the addition of six Boeing MAX-8 in 2022. At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

SOURCE Swoop Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/05/c8872.html

