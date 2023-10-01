Swoop Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: AU$0.18 loss per share (vs AU$0.025 loss in FY 2022)

Swoop Holdings (ASX:SWP) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$78.2m (up 51% from FY 2022).

Net loss: AU$37.5m (loss widened by AU$32.6m from FY 2022).

AU$0.18 loss per share (further deteriorated from AU$0.025 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Swoop Holdings Earnings Insights

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Internet Telephone contributing AU$78.2m. Notably, cost of sales worth AU$55.7m amounted to 71% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The most substantial expense, totaling AU$34.0m were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how SWP's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.8% growth forecast for the Telecom industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Telecom industry.

The company's shares are down 6.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Swoop Holdings (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of.

