This Swoop Holdings Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Viewing insider transactions for Swoop Holdings Limited's (ASX:SWP ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Swoop Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Deputy Chairperson Anthony Grist bought AU$301k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.43 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.29. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Anthony Grist was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Anthony Grist bought 1.39m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.34. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 32% of Swoop Holdings shares, worth about AU$20m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Swoop Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Swoop Holdings shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Swoop Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Swoop Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

