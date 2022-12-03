Swoop restarts popular sun flying routes from London

The ultra-not-expensive airline celebrates the return of non-stop flights to Cancun and Orlando

LONDON, ON, Dec. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, restarted its popular service between London International Airport (YXU) and Cancun International Airport (CUN). Swoop flight WO690 took off from London this morning at 8:00 a.m. ET.

"As Canada's leading ultra-low fare airline, we are thrilled to celebrate the return of sun flying from London, beginning with today's flight to Cancun and tomorrow's to Orlando," said Bob Cummings, President of Swoop. "We know residents of the London area value the convenience and affordability that their local airport offers, and so we're proud to make winter getaways easier with more frequent ultra-affordable flights to Mexico and Florida."

To celebrate this important restart, Swoop's Senior Advisor, Public Affairs, Julie Pondant was joined by London International Airport President and CEO Scott McFadzean gate-side for a brief ceremony where travellers were treated to refreshments and giveaways.

"We're thrilled to welcome Swoop back to London. People from across the region enjoy the ease, convenience, and comfort of flying out of London International Airport, and the return of Swoop provides even greater incentive to do so." – London Mayor Josh Morgan

With introductory fares from London starting at just $119 CAD†, Swoop is showing Canadians just how convenient and affordable a sunny vacation can be this winter.

Route Peak Weekly Frequency Lowest one-way total price (CAD) Base Fare (CAD) Taxes & Fees (CAD) London to Cancun 2x weekly $179.00 $102.72 $76.28 London to Orlando 2x weekly $119.00 $46.84 $69.20

For travel between January 5- April 29, 2023 | Seasonal start and end dates apply and are indicated in the booking flow. | Fares are valid until December 9, 2022 (11:59 p.m. MT) or while seats last. | Prices displayed above are subject to change and are not guaranteed until payment is made and accepted.

"We are thrilled to welcome Swoop back to YXU this winter with non-stop service to Orlando/Sanford and Cancun," said Scott McFadzean, President and CEO of the London International Airport. "Swoop has been a tremendous partner and helped bring affordable non-stop air service to exciting destinations for London and the surrounding region. We look forward to continuing our growth and partnership in the years ahead."

"The Quintana Roo Tourism Board congratulates Swoop on the new flight, and we're excited to see airlift expanding from Ontario to the sunny destinations in the Mexican Caribbean. This will encourage more travel from the London region, especially now in the winter season, making the trip easier and more affordable for everyone. We invite and welcome more Canadian travellers to experience the wonders of the Mexican Caribbean: turquoise waters, impeccable beaches, tropical jungles, Mayan archeological sites, underground rivers, beautiful islands, lagoons and lush landscapes are just the starting point. There's something new to experience in every town, island and beach to excite your palate, your quest for adventure or your desire to relax", said Laura Nesteanu, Account Director for the Quintana Roo Tourism Board in US & Canada.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft has recently increased to 16 with the addition of six Boeing MAX-8 in 2022.

At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, and track flights.

