Swoop returns to London, ON with non-stop service to Edmonton, AB

·3 min read

The ultra-not-expensive airline restarts services in communities across Canada as demand for travel returns

LONDON, ON, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, restarted service from Edmonton International Airport (YEG) to London International Airport (YXU). Swoop flight WO230 landed in London at 5:10 p.m. local time, marking the airline's return to the London community.

Swoop receives a warm welcome upon landing in London, ON (CNW Group/Swoop Inc.)
Swoop receives a warm welcome upon landing in London, ON (CNW Group/Swoop Inc.)

"As Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline, we are thrilled to be back in London as part of our summer network expansion," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance at Swoop. "Re-connecting Canadians this summer is made easier with convenient and affordable air service. We're proud to be back supporting London with ultra-not expensive fares, assisting in the recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry."

Swoop first began service to London in April 2019, providing the community with non-stop connectivity. As demand for travel continues to grow, Swoop is delighted to be reconnecting London to the airline's network.

"I am thrilled to welcome Swoop back to London. Not only is this great news for local air travellers, and the London International Airport, it's equally important from an economic growth and tourism perspective," said Ed Holder, Mayor of London. "People from across the region enjoy the ease and convenience of flying local, and the return of Swoop provides even greater incentive to do so."

"We are extremely excited to welcome Swoop back to the London International Airport" said Scott McFadzean, President and CEO of London International Airport.  "We have enjoyed a strong partnership with Swoop pre-pandemic and looking forward to continuing to grow the partnership and service at YXU further in 2022 and beyond. "

With introductory fares from Edmonton to London starting at just $59 CAD, Swoop is showing Canadians just how affordable travelling across the country can be this summer.

Route 

Start Date 

Peak Weekly
Frequency 

One-way
total price
(CAD) 

Base Fare
(CAD) 

Taxes & Fees
(CAD) 

Edmonton to
London 

June 2,
2022 

4x weekly 

$59

$10.12

$44.93

London to
Edmonton 

June 5,
2022 

4x weekly 

$59

$34.14

$20.91

 

To learn more about Swoop and for flight schedules and bookings, please visit FlySwoop.com. For information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft will grow to 16 with the addition of six Boeing MAX-8 in 2022. At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

Swoop celebrates restart of service in London, ON (CNW Group/Swoop Inc.)
Swoop celebrates restart of service in London, ON (CNW Group/Swoop Inc.)
Swoop logo | FlySwoop.com (CNW Group/Swoop Inc.)
Swoop logo | FlySwoop.com (CNW Group/Swoop Inc.)

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/02/c2861.html

