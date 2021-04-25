U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,180.17
    +45.19 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,043.49
    +227.59 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,016.81
    +198.39 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.86
    +39.24 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.04
    +0.61 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    -5.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.13 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0083 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    +0.0130 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3879
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8650
    -0.0950 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,290.66
    +930.77 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.37
    +33.47 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

Swoop Returns to Winnipeg

·2 min read

Airline brings more choice and ultra-low fares back to Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, April 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop marked its return to Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport (YWG). The airline's reintroduction of its ultra-low fares now connects Winnipeg with Hamilton's John C. Munro International Airport (YHM) and Abbotsford International Airport (YXX), with operations to Kelowna International Airport (YLW) set to begin in June.

Swoop Logo | FlySwoop.com (CNW Group/Swoop)
Swoop Logo | FlySwoop.com (CNW Group/Swoop)

"We are thrilled to reaffirm our commitment to Manitoba through our return to Winnipeg," said Shane Workman, Head of Flight Operations, Swoop. "Our affordable fares are now available to those travelling for essential reasons and Swoop will be here to support the economic recovery of the region and connect Manitobans to their family and friends when the time comes."

Today's announcement marks another milestone for Swoop as the airline continues its recovery efforts in conjunction with partners like Winnipeg's James Armstrong Richardson International Airport to bring affordable and accessible air travel to all Canadians. The airline remains optimistic that as Canada continues its vaccine rollout, a safe restart of domestic air travel is on the horizon.

"We are pleased to welcome Swoop back to Winnipeg as we continue to plan for the safe return of domestic travel as vaccination levels increase across the country," said Barry Rempel, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. "Swoop's return is an important milestone in our plan to rebuild the region's connectivity and provides a low-cost option for essential travel today while helping to drive Manitoba's economic and social recovery when the time is right for further travel."

For flights from Winnipeg and to learn more about Swoop visit FlySwoop.com or connect with Swoop on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About Swoop: Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Flyswoop.com allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

SOURCE Swoop

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/25/c0381.html

