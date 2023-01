Swoop Rings in New Year with over 10,000 Canadians

The ultra-not-expensive airline celebrates record breaking day with over 10,000 travellers flown

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is thrilled to announce that it has reached a new milestone, transporting over 10,000 travellers in a single day for the first time in the company's history.

"We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment and grateful to our team of Swoopsters and all our travellers for helping us reach this milestone," said Bob Cummings, President of Swoop. "This past year posed unprecedented challenges for the entire aviation industry, but our airline expanded to reach new heights, and so we're thrilled to kick off 2023 with a signal of that growth."

On January 1, 2023, the leading ULCC had its single largest travel day, operating 64 flights and connecting 10,268 travellers to friends, family and vacation destinations. The monumental day saw the airline flying 37 flights across Canada, 14 to the U.S. and 13 to sun and fun cities across Mexico and the Caribbean.

"This holiday season was undeniably the most difficult we have faced in nearly five years of service with the storms across British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario," continued Cummings. "We sincerely thank all travellers for their patience and understanding as we recovered, and are proud to share that we have successfully operated 96.5% of scheduled flights since December 23rd when the cold weather and storms subsided."

This past year, the leading ULCC experienced rapid growth, with significant network expansions into Abbotsford, Hamilton, London, Toronto, and across eastern Canada, supported by a fleet increase of 60%. The new year will mark Swoop's fifth year of service as Canada's number one sun and fun ultra-low-cost carrier. Swoop will operate over 100 flights per week to 13 vacation destinations, with Swoop flights available through both WestJet Vacations all-inclusive packages and Swoop Getaways, where travellers bundle a flight and hotel to unlock exclusive discounts.

Until midnight MT tonight, Canadians can get 50% off* base fares across Canada and 40% off* base fares to sun and fun destinations across the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean as part of Swoop's Boxing Day Sale.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft expanded in 2022 to add six Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, for a total of 16 aircraft.

At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, and track flights.

