Swoop takes off from Comox with new non-stop service to Edmonton

The ultra-not-expensive airline takes their summer expansion west, celebrating its first flight from Comox, BC to Edmonton, AB

COMOX, BC, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, launched its inaugural flight to Comox Valley Airport (YQQ) from Edmonton International Airport (YEG). Swoop flight WO 217 landed in Comox at 7:55 a.m. local time, adding another B.C. destination to its network.

"As Canada's leading ultra-low fare airline, we are thrilled to continue our network expansion in beautiful British Columbia, promoting tourism and stimulating economic growth in Comox," said Ryan Hubbard, Senior Manager, Airports at Swoop. "Demand for summer travel across Canada is soaring and we're proud to support communities, both large and small, with ultra-affordable fares."

Swoop's new service to Comox is a welcome addition to the airline's long-standing presence across British Columbia. In addition to today's new route to Comox, Swoop also offers service to Victoria, Abbotsford, and Kelowna.

"The ability for the residents of the Comox Valley to explore the world and for visitors from around the world to explore the Comox Valley continues to grow," said Mayor Russ Arnot. "The arrival of Swoop Airline further demonstrates the highly desirable destination that the Comox Valley is. As we exit the global COVID-19 pandemic the ability to connect in person with families and friends will add great joy to our residents."

With introductory fares from Edmonton to Comox starting at just $49 CAD†, Swoop is showing Canadians just how affordable travel can be this summer.

Route Start Date Peak Weekly Frequency One-way total price (CAD) Base Fare (CAD) Taxes & Fees (CAD) Edmonton to Comox June 9, 2022 4x weekly $49 $0.59 $44.45 Comox to Edmonton June 9, 2022 4x weekly $59 $40.12 $14.93

"The Comox Valley Airport is very happy to see Swoop Airlines support economic recovery in our region with the addition of new service from Edmonton," said Mike Atkins, CEO Comox Valley Airport. "The ultra-low cost point to point carrier arrives just in time to for summer leisure travel and will be a boon to our tourism sector."

"The Chamber is thrilled to welcome Swoop to the Comox Valley. What a terrific opportunity this service will bring towards rebuilding economic recovery, particularly for the tourism sector," said Dianne Hawkins, CEO of the Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce. "The Comox Valley has a strong tie to Alberta, especially since the first commencement of WestJet service over 20 years ago. This additional service will help to provide affordable connectivity for families and businesses with our neighbouring province. We are looking forward to seeing the first flight in June. All the best to Swoop and team in this new venture!"

To learn more about Swoop and for flight schedules and bookings, please visit FlySwoop.com . For information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety .

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft will grow to 16 with the addition of six Boeing MAX-8 in 2022. At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

