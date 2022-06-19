Swoop's Atlantic Presence Grows with Inaugural Flight from Halifax to Ottawa

The ultra-not-expensive airline introduces new non-stop services to Canada's Capital

HALIFAX, NS, June 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, launched new service from Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) to Ottawa International Airport (YOW). Swoop flight WO580 departed from Halifax at 4:55 p.m. local time.

Swoop logo | FlySwoop.com (CNW Group/Swoop Inc.)

"As Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, we are thrilled to be adding more connectivity for residents of Halifax as part of our summer network expansion," said Shane Workman, Head of Flight Operations, Swoop. "The remarkable growth the Canadian tourism sector has experienced relies on convenient and affordable air service, and we're proud to be supporting the Halifax community with more ultra-not-expensive fares."

Swoop celebrated its first flight in Halifax four years ago, on June 21, 2018, and the airline has significantly grown connectivity over the years. Earlier this summer, Swoop began offering non-stop service between Halifax and Edmonton in addition to existing services to Winnipeg, Hamilton, and Toronto.

"Swoop's new non-stop service to Halifax offers another option as Ottawa-Gatineau vacationers look to explore Canada's beautiful east coast this summer," said Mark Laroche, Ottawa International Airport Authority President and CEO. "We are delighted that YOW continues to factor in Swoop's growth plans and look forward to welcoming their passengers to our beautiful region."

"Swoop continues to be an important airline partner at Halifax Stanfield, further strengthened by the launch of their new non-stop Halifax-Ottawa route," said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority. "Air service is critical in supporting the recovery of the tourism industry and the economy. Swoop launched their very first route at Halifax Stanfield in 2018 and on behalf of the airport and Halifax community, we congratulate them on their four-year anniversary and look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come."

With introductory fares from Halifax to Ottawa starting at just $59 CAD†, Swoop is showing Canadians just how affordable travelling across the country can be this summer.

Route Peak Weekly

Frequency One-way total

price (CAD) Base Fare

(CAD) Taxes & Fees

(CAD) Halifax to Ottawa Daily $69.00 $13.93 $55.07 Halifax to Edmonton 5x weekly $129.00 $66.10 $62.90 Halifax to Toronto Daily $59.00 $5.23 $53.77 Halifax to Hamilton Daily $59.00 $5.23 $53.77 Halifax to Winnipeg 4x weekly $129.00 $66.10 $62.90

For travel between September 1-October 15, 2022 | Seasonal start and end dates apply and are indicated in the booking flow. | Fares are valid until June 23, 2022 (11:59 p.m. MT) or while seats last. | Prices displayed above are subject to change and are not guaranteed until payment is made and accepted.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft will grow to 16 with the addition of six Boeing MAX-8 in 2022. At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

