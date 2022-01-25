U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

Sword Group: 2021 Fourth Quarterly Results | Exceptional Profitability

Sword Group
·2 min read
  • SWGRF

2021 Fourth Quarterly Results
Consolidated Revenue: €59.7m
Consolidated Growth: +31.8%
Organic Growth: +21.9%
EBITDA Margin: 15.0%


RESULTS

4TH QUARTER 2021

Q4 (1)

€m

2021

2020

Revenue

59.7

45.3

EBITDA

9.0

7.6

EBITDA Margin

15.0%

13.0%

(1) non audited figures
Organic growth on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates: +21.9%.

YEAR 2021
Consolidated Revenue: €214.6m
Organic Growth: +21.5%
EBITDA Margin: 13.6%
ANALYSIS
The Revenue for the Fourth Quarter of 2021 amounts to €59.7m in consolidated terms and to €55.2m without taking into account the acquisition of AiM, added to the perimeter on 1 July 2021.
The EBITDA margin for the quarter amounts to 15.0% and organic growth to +21.9%.
For 2021, the consolidated revenue amounts to €214.6m with an EBITDA margin of 13.6%. Organic growth for the year amounts to +21.5%.
The Group established its 2021 Business Plan based on an organic growth hypothesis of 13%. Sword outperformed in terms of growth while maintaining and even exceeding its profitability targets.
The Software division shows an increase of +20% for 2021 and the Services division is up +21.7%.
The net cash position, former standards, excluding all the IFRS16 reprocessing, amounts to €55m on 31/12/2021.


HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER

The exceptionally high organic growth comes among other things from the success of the additional objectives specified in the business plan.

An exceptional R&D plan: increase according to our forecasts, Recognition of the value of Sword GRC by the analysts: for example: Magic Quadrant Knowledge Solutions,

Successful penetration in the U.S. in the Services sector: success of the division established in Houston,

Acquisition: successful integration of AiM in Switzerland.

OUTLOOK FOR 2022

The Group will outperform in 2022 and plans organic growth of 15%, 2 points higher than the 2025 Business Plan.


About Sword Group

Sword has 2,300+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.


Agenda

10/03/22

FY2021 annual results presentation meeting - Submit

26/04/22

2022 First Quarter Revenue

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu


Attachment


