SWORD Health Becomes First Digital MSK Care Provider with Clinical Validation for Acute Musculoskeletal Pain

SWORD Health
·3 min read

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWORD Health, the fastest-growing clinical digital musculoskeletal (MSK) solution on the market, has consolidated its position as the most effective program of its kind.

SWORD is the only company with Clinical Validation across chronic, acute and post-surgery MSK conditions.

According to a rigorous and longitudinal study published last week, SWORD’s digital care program was found to be highly effective at providing pain relief for a wide range of acute MSK conditions. These latest findings demonstrate that SWORD is the industry leader in both breadth of clinical programs and in patient outcomes.

Published in BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders, the study focused on clinical outcomes of members participating in SWORD’s digital care programs for acute MSK pain (i.e., pain lasting less than 12 weeks). Overall, 88% of members completed the program, which is the highest reported retention rate for any MSK care provider. Results showed a 64% reduction in pain upon completion of the program, 82% reduction in medication intake and 63% reduction in intent to pursue surgery. Anxiety and depression were also significantly improved, with reductions of 54% and 58%, respectively, in overall scores.

“This peer-reviewed study reinforces our commitment to clinical excellence and clinical validation, the two pillars of the SWORD’s program. Additionally, it demonstrates that SWORD is the only MSK care provider with peer-reviewed clinical validation across all segments of MSK care: chronic, acute and post-surgical. Regardless of where the patient is in the care continuum, SWORD is the most clinically validated, most effective, solution” shared Virgilio Bento, CEO and Founder of SWORD Health.

Clinical Study Results

Phase 1 of the clinical study included 334 participants, of which 300 patients completed the program and participated in weekly exercise sessions that focused on pain management. Researchers focused primarily on measuring the pain of each participant utilizing the Numerical Pain Rating Scale (NPRS) score. Researchers also took a close look at the change in analgesic consumption, intention to undergo surgery, anxiety (using the industry-standard GAD-7 scale), depression (through the PHQ-9 scale), fear-avoidance beliefs (through the FABQ-PA scale) and work productivity (through he WPAI-GH scale).

Based on the changes in NPRS scores between baseline and end-of-program, results showed that participants saw a 64% reduction in pain upon completion of the program. Results also found that patients saw an 82% reduction in medication intake and 63% reduction in surgery intent. Levels of anxiety, fear-avoidance beliefs, and depression decreased overall while recovery in overall productivity increased amongst participants: 40% in fear-avoidance beliefs, 54% in anxiety, 58% in depression, and 79% recovery in overall productivity.

Findings also show that patient engagement and overall satisfaction was high. Results show that the average participant did an average of 3.6 exercise sessions per week in the first 4 weeks and 3.2 thereafter.

Since SWORD’s inception in 2015, the company has committed to providing the best care possible to people suffering from pain and disability caused by musculoskeletal conditions. The company has built the most clinical-grade care solutions in this space, pairing Doctors of Physical Therapy with the most innovative technology in order to provide the best outcomes for patients.

ABOUT SWORD HEALTH

SWORD Health is the world’s fastest growing digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, on a mission to free two billion people from acute, chronic, and post-surgical pain. It is the first digital solution to pair its members with a licensed physical therapist and the SWORD Health Digital Therapist, to deliver a clinically-proven, personalized treatment plan that is more effective, easier, and less expensive than the traditional gold standard of care. SWORD Health believes in the power of people to recover at home, without resorting to imaging, surgeries or opioids. With the preventative care delivered through SWORD+, it is the industry's only end-to-end digital MSK solution. Since launching in 2015, SWORD Health has worked with insurers, health systems, and employers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia to make high quality musculoskeletal care accessible to everyone.

CONTACT: Mariana Ascenção SWORD Health mariana@swordhealth.com


