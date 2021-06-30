U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,294.88
    +3.08 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,480.37
    +188.08 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,513.21
    -15.12 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,314.43
    +5.59 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.57
    +0.59 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.40
    +6.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.23
    +0.32 (+1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1853
    -0.0052 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4460
    -0.0340 (-2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3802
    -0.0042 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1010
    +0.5410 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,772.64
    -1,564.29 (-4.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.12
    -0.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.47
    -50.08 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.53
    -21.08 (-0.07%)
     

SWORD Health closes on $85 million Series C for virtual MSK care

Natasha Mascarenhas
·4 min read

SWORD Health, a virtual musculoskeletal care platform founded in 2015, announced today that it has raised an $85 million Series C funding round led by General Catalyst. Other participating investors included BOND, Highmark Ventures, BPEA, Khosla Ventures, Founders Fund, Transformation Capital and Green Innovations. The funding comes months after the company raised a $25 million Series B round - which, put differently, means that the New York-based company has now raised $110 million across six months.

CEO and founder of SWORD Health, Virgílio Bento, said that company was not actively having conversations with external VCs when it raised the round. The Series C closed within three weeks of the first anchor investor’s check.

“Given the interest of the market, given the valuations, and given the ability to bring other stellar investors [who] can help us grow even faster and more efficiently - that’s why we decided to raise again,” he said.

SWORD Health’s massive tranche of capital comes as the world of MSK digital health startups continues to boom, thanks to the broad rise of virtual care. Venture-backed startups such as Kaia Health, which saw its business grow by 600% in 2020 and Hinge Health, which was last valued at $3 billion, are hitting growth stage. SWORD Health, while founded in 2015, has only been in the market for 18 months. Bento declined to share the company’s exact valuation, but he confirmed that it was north of $500 million.

MSK conditions, which can range from a sprained ankle to a disc compression, are diverse and, unfortunately, universally felt. The sheer expansiveness of the condition has triggered a crop of entrepreneurs to create solutions that help people avoid surgery or addictive opioids, two of the mainstream ways to deal with MSK conditions.

SWORD Health's solution looks like this: The platform connects consumers to a virtual physical therapist who is accessible via traditional telemedicine. Beyond that, the company gives each consumer a tablet and motion sensors. The consumers are promoted to go through the motions, and get feedback and tips through a SWORD HealthDigital Therapist.

Musculoskeletal medical startups race to enter personalized health tech market

Nikhil Krishnan, the founder of Out-of-Pocket, explained how it all works through a first-person account:

As you go through them, the sensors + digital therapist can tell if the movements are correct and how far you’re moving in each direction. The digital therapist has 5000 different types of feedback messages like “don’t bend your knee,” “lean forward more,” and “your squat form is more embarrassing than your Facebook etiquette circa 2009.” You get a score of 1-5 stars depending on how far you move in a direction for a given exercise. My regimen was usually between 17-25 exercises and in total would take me 20-25 minutes.

SWORD Health sells to insurers, health systems and employers in the United States, Europe and Australia.

SWORD Health’s biggest competitor is Hinge Health, last valued at $3 billion. However, for now, Bento isn't too worried about the behemoth.

“It’s really two different studies on how to build a healthcare company,” Bento said. He pointed to how SWORD Health spent its first four years as a company developing its sensor, while he claims that Hinge went out to the market with “a half-baked solution" in sensor technology.

That said, in March 2021, Hinge acquired medical device maker Enso to grow its non-invasive, musculoskeletal therapy tech, and continues to have the biggest marketshare among private startups in the sector.

The company touted that it has increased its number of treated patients 1,000% year over year, which has led to 600% year-over-year revenue growth. Given the fact that it's only been in the market for 18 months, these metrics don’t provide an entirely holistic picture into the business, but instead offer a snapshot into the recent growth of an early-stage tool. With millions more, the SWORD Health founder is set to invest more in the company, and continue to not focus too much on profitability.

"This is a big problem that we want to solve, so we really want to reinvest all of the gross profit that we are generating into building a platform that is able to deliver more value to patients," he said.

 

Recommended Stories

  • Behind the SC State House corruption probe that sent ex-lawmaker Harrison to prison

    Four other former SC lawmakers pleaded guilty to charges connected to the multi-year State House corruption investigation. All four received probation.

  • U.S. dollar share of global reserves rises in Q1; euro share slips

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar's share of currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund edged up to 59.5% in the first quarter of the year, from 58.9% in the previous quarter, IMF data showed on Wednesday. The greenback remains the largest-held currency reserve by global central banks. Global reserves, which are reported in U.S. dollars, are assets of central banks held in different currencies used primarily to support their liabilities.

  • YouTuber charged for violence at Capitol riot causing media to abandon equipment

    ‘Yo, I guess we should loot now, right?’ Zvonimir Jurlina is alleged to have said during the 6 January Capitol riot

  • Instagram is working on a paid Stories subscription feature

    Instagram has confirmed it's working on a new feature called "Exclusive Stories."

  • Didi IPO Raises $4.4 billion For The 'Uber Of China'

    Didi Global, which operates China's largest ride-hailing network, raised $4.4 billion with one of the most anticipated initial public offerings this year.

  • Prediction Markets Put Eric Adams’ NYC Mayoral Bid at 50-50 After ‘Dummy Ballot’ Snafu

    Uncertainty following the Board of Elections' removal of 135,000 ballots has sunk Eric Adams' chances on PredictIt and Polymarket.

  • Child tax credit payments begin on July 15—this tool helps determine if you’re eligible

    The IRS recently launched an interactive tool to help Americans determine if they’ll receive the child tax credit advances starting on July 15.

  • Apple’s developer problems are much bigger than Epic and ‘Fortnite’

    The Epic v. Apple trial exacerbated the company's developer relations problem, and it could still get worse.

  • Britney Spears' father seeks court probe of her allegations

    Britney Spears’ father has asked the court overseeing his daughter’s conservatorship to investigate her statements to a judge last week on the court's control of her medical treatment and personal life, which she called overly restrictive and abusive. James Spears emphasized in a pair of documents filed late Tuesday night that he has had no power over his daughter's personal affairs for nearly two years. The filings come a week after Britney Spears spoke for the first time in open court in the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years.

  • Why AeroVironment Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) traded down more than 10% Wednesday following the release of the company's fiscal fourth-quarter report. AeroVironment, a maker of small to mid-sized drones for military and commercial users, reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.04 per share, easily topping the $0.81 analyst consensus. "Our team again delivered record fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 revenue, representing a fourth consecutive year of profitable topline growth," CEO Wahid Nawabi said in a statement.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Rising Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up 2.3% as of 12:03 p.m. EDT on Wednesday after moving 4.2% higher earlier in the day. The company didn't report any news, so it's possible that today's gain could be in response to Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) throwing in the towel on its experimental nasal COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing clinical results.

  • 15 Best Medical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 best medical stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Medical Stocks to Invest In. The healthcare sector is set to grow in the coming years, as aging population, demand for life-saving […]

  • NVIDIA's Stock Split Is Almost Here: Here's What You Should Know

    In late May, graphics chip-maker NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) surprised shareholders with an announcement that it would execute a four-for-one stock split. The stock split is finally almost here. Shares of NVIDIA have notably soared recently.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Pop Over 50%, Say Analysts

    The rising inflation rates is a key worry in the economic situation right now. With prices going up, dollars don’t go as far – it’s an interaction that threatens to derail consumer spending, the engine of the US economy. Investors got some clarity in June, however, after the latest FOMC meeting. The Fed had long kept an ‘inflation target’ of 2%; with inflation running more than double that, there was much speculation that the Fed would take an aggressive stance against it. Such a stance would ne

  • Why Shares of VBI Vaccines Soared, and Then Fell 7%, on Tuesday

    Seemingly good news from VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) quickly turned into trouble for shareholders during Tuesday's trading. Although COVID-19 vaccines from multiple pharma companies are available and now being widely administered, most are proving at least partially ineffective against newer strains of the virus. VBI Vaccines' work with VBI-2902a is promising in that the eVLP (enveloped virus-like particle) solution may readily target known as well as emerging strains.

  • These 5 Bank Stocks Just Increased Their Dividends

    Based on the results of the stress tests, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) decided to increase its quarterly dividend payment by 17% to $0.21 per share. Based on its current stock price, this translates to an annual dividend yield of just over 2%.

  • Why MongoDB Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of database software company MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) are down 4.4% as of midday Wednesday, following the company's decision to raise funds by selling newly issued stock. As other organizations have of late, MongoDB is capitalizing on its stock's recent gains by issuing new shares while prices are elevated. The company announced after Tuesday's close it intends to sell 2.3 million new shares of its common stock, but revised that figure to 2.5 million late Tuesday evening.

  • As Hertz Exits Bankruptcy, the Reddit Crowd Pockets a Big Score

    (Bloomberg) -- It was seen as one of the great markers of out-of-control, irrational froth during the pandemic -- legions of amateur day traders were frantically snapping up shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. after it filed for bankruptcy.As the stock swelled to $5.50 last June, it made no sense to the experts. Regulators stepped in, blocking the car rental company from selling any new shares to gullible investors.On Wednesday, Hertz will exit bankruptcy. And when it does, the stock may debut

  • Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings

    The 97-year-old told CNBC in an interview alongside Berkshire CEO and billionaire investor Warren Buffett that the United States should take a leaf out of China's book and "step in preemptively to stop speculation". Communist Party-ruled China "did the right thing" by reining in Ma, the founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, who has hardly been seen in public since he criticised regulators in a speech in October last year. Alibaba was also hit with a record $2.75 billion antitrust penalty as China tightens controls on the booming “platform economy”.

  • Why Carnival Is Outpacing the Gains of the Market Indexes Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) were up 2.2% as of 1:37 p.m. Wednesday. Carnival's planned stock offering is somewhat different from what we've come to expect from companies in its segment of the travel and tourism industry over the past year and a half. While many cruise lines have issued stock to raise the cash they needed just to stay afloat, as my colleague Dan Caplinger points out, the company will only be selling this tranche of common stock of Carnival Corp. (CCL) when its U.K.-traded Carnival plc (CUK) shares are trading at a relative discount.