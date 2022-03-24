U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,499.43
    +43.19 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,604.66
    +246.16 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,094.72
    +172.12 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,066.01
    +13.80 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.32
    -1.61 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.10
    +26.80 (+1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.88
    +0.69 (+2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3480
    +0.0270 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3171
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.2990
    +1.1860 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,906.50
    +1,773.73 (+4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.63
    +27.68 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

SWVL EXPANDS INTO CENTRAL EUROPE VIA ACQUISITION OF MASS TRANSIT SAAS PLATFORM DOOR2DOOR

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GMBT

Largest privately owned Mobility-as-a-Service ("MaaS") platform based in Germany with 24% market share in Germany, > 70 deployments in 10 European countries, approximately $2.8 million revenue in 2021 and approximately $7 million pipeline

7.5x revenue growth from 2017-21, 45% customers CAGR from 2018-21 and >90% customer retention

Provides a launch pad when combined with Shotl to tap into the $22.5 billion SaaS/TaaS market1 in Europe, where door2door brings deep understanding, access and track record

Offers a complementary suite of new mobility solutions - EV/AV fleet management, Integrated inter and multi-modal trips, Paratransit / NEMT and Logistics

DUBAI, UAE, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swvl Inc. ("Swvl" or the "Company"), a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire door2door, a European high-growth mobility platform that partners with municipalities, public transit operators, corporations, and automotive companies, providing software for on-demand mobility, multimodal routing and mobility analytics. The closing of the door2door transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in Q2 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Swvl Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Swvl Inc.)

Founded in 2012 with the mission of making cities smarter, door2door has developed a leading proprietary MaaS software platform that can be easily integrated into any existing transit network. door2door has a strong commercial track record with 70 deployments across 10 European countries and approximately 24% market share in Germany, Europe's largest mass transit market. Swvl and door2door share a commitment to expanding access to affordable transportation and unlocking economic, social, and environmental benefits for riders and their communities.

Mostafa Kandil, Swvl Founder and CEO, said, "Swvl and door2door share an ongoing commitment to disrupting traditional public transportation systems with tech-enabled mobility solutions focused on accessibility, convenience and sustainability. door2door's impressive foothold in Europe, and particularly DACH2, complement Swvl's recent growth efforts, including our acquisitions of controlling interests in Shotl and Viapool, which launched the Swvl platform in Europe and Latin America, respectively. By significantly expanding our European footprint and furthering our MaaS and SaaS capabilities, we continue to deliver on our growth objectives, while effectively scaling the Swvl platform to key additional geographies."

Transaction Highlights:

The transaction with door2door will create a leading global mass transit player, with synergies on offerings, geography, partnerships and product domain:

  • Boosts Swvl's momentum of growth and expansion in Europe and beyond by bringing the Company's total geographic presence to more than 20 countries on 4 continents.

  • Leverages door2door's impressive growth track record, with 45% CAGR in number of customers from 2018-2021, >90% customer retention and 7.5x revenue growth from 2017-2021.

  • Provides compelling market opportunities with access to more than 100 additional European cities.

  • Provides a launch pad when combined with Shotl to tap into the $22.5 billion SaaS/TaaS market in Europe, where door2door brings a deep understanding of market dynamics.

  • Unlocks the full potential of SaaS for Swvl through door2door's proprietary mobility orchestration platform with fleet operations management, insights and reporting, and a driver, passenger and attendant application combined with strong technology in the form of a white-label engine, API integration and free floating options.

  • Allows Swvl to integrate door2door's scalable technology stack with Swvl's proprietary technology to predict and identify latent demand, create routes around demand clusters, create dynamic routes and cost efficient plans, price supply through bidding, and enhance dynamic pricing capabilities.

  • Enables partnerships with municipalities, public transit operators, corporations, non-emergency medical transportation and smart city organizations, and automotive companies.

  • Offers a complementary suite of mobility solutions including EV/AV fleet management, on-demand and fixed route public transit, corporate and campus shuttles, autonomous logistics delivery and demand management to add to Swvl's existing suite.

  • Advances Swvl's ESG strategy by accelerating its adoption of EV/AV technology and creating partnership opportunities to digitize non-emergency medical transport.

  • Maintains an outstanding policy network on both a national and EU level, providing additional opportunities to enter new markets and expand Swvl's B2G business.

Dr. Tom Kirschbaum, door2door Co-CEO, said, "We are excited to embark on this next phase of growth alongside the Swvl team. We have been impressed by Swvl's ability to rapidly scale its business while continuing to provide best-in-class, transformative mobility solutions for customers. Now we are looking forward to leveraging the combined capabilities of our platforms to alleviate many of the burdens and inefficiencies posed by traditional commuting methods."

Maxim Nohroudi, door2door Co-CEO, said, "With Swvl and door2door joining forces today we are building a global mass transit company. Swvl's outstanding TaaS experience adds value to our European customers, while door2door complements Swvl with MaaS solutions and B2G capabilities. Together, we are catering to diverse mass transit challenges worldwide, providing a truly global mobility platform. "

Youssef Salem, Swvl CFO, said, "The acquisition of door2door provides us with a leading position in Central Europe, attractive SaaS revenue base and pipeline, complementary suite of new mobility products, strong hub in Berlin and a launch pad for further European and global expansion across marketplace and SaaS offerings. Following our recent acquisitions of controlling interests in Shotl and Viapool, investments in mass transit platforms in the United Kingdom and Mexico and launches across Latin America and Europe, this transaction further demonstrates our ability to utilize our growth capital and public currency to pursue accretive organic and inorganic strategic initiatives. We look forward to capitalizing on the numerous opportunities provided by this transaction and furthering partnerships to advance our leading market position as a provider of technology-enabled mass transit solutions on a global scale. We are confident that the Swvl platform will have a very positive and sustained impact on European transit."

About Swvl

Swvl is a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, offering intercity, intracity, B2B and B2G transportation across 115 cities in 18 countries. The Company's platform provides complimentary semi-private alternatives to public transportation for individuals who cannot access or afford private options. Every day, Swvl's parallel mass transit systems are empowering individuals to go where they want, when they want – making mobility safer, more efficient, accessible, and environmentally friendly. Customers can book their rides on an easy-to-use proprietary app with varied payment options and 24 / 7 access to high-quality private buses and vans.

Swvl was co-founded by Mostafa Kandil, who launched Carmudi in the Philippines, which became the largest car classifieds platform in the country in just six months. He then served as Rocket Internet's Head of Operations. In 2016, Kandil joined Careem, a ride-sharing company and the first unicorn in the Middle East, where he launched services in multiple new markets.

For additional information about Swvl, please visit www.swvl.com.

About door2door

door2door is a European high-growth mobility platform providing software solutions for on-demand shared mobility, multimodal routing and mobility analytics. The Berlin-based company licenses its B2G/B2B mobility software to municipalities, mass transit operators, transit agencies, corporations, and automotive companies, with 70 deployments across 10 European countries and approximately 24% market share in Germany, Europe's largest mass transit market. Founded by Dr. Tom Kirschbaum and Maxim Nohroudi with the goal of making cities smarter, door2door has been appointed by LinkedIn as "Top-10 Startup in Germany" and "European Company of the Year".

For additional information about door2door, please visit www.door2door.io.

Media Contact

Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
kekst-swvl@kekstcnc.com
917-574-8582

Investor Contact

Youssef Salem
Swvl CFO
Investor.relations@swvl.com




1 Additional market opportunity: Estimated TaaS/SaaS TAM in Europe in 2027 is $22.5B. Source : BCG analysis

2 Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swvl-expands-into-central-europe-via-acquisition-of-mass-transit-saas-platform-door2door-301510231.html

SOURCE Swvl Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Beyond Meat, PepsiCo launch plant-based jerky

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the latest plant-based food: meatless jerky.

  • Las Vegas, Casinos, Gamblers Get Huge IRS News (Jackpot)

    Don't want to tell the IRS about your jackpot from the casinos? You may not have to (which Caesars, MGM, and others should love).

  • Why Nvidia Stock Finally Popped Today

    As Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Graphics Technology Conference 2022 (GTC 2022) approached its close on Wednesday, investors seemed largely unimpressed with the semiconductor giant's announcements. Nvidia's promise to enhance its artificial intelligence offerings, create a supercomputer for advanced robotics, expand its virtual reality Omniverse, and so on were all impressive announcements in and of themselves. It's just that they were largely expected, already "priced in" to the stock, and thus failed to convince Wall Street investors to shift their price targets.

  • Why Nio's Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Driving higher yesterday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) are reversing course and headed south today. Although the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer hasn't reported any news to spur the stock's sell-off, investors are reacting to some pessimism from Wall Street. As of 10:49 a.m. ET, shares of Nio have dropped 4.5%.

  • Putin wants the West to defeat the purpose of its own sanctions

    Putin is insisting that the US, the UK and the EU pay for their Russian gas purchases with rubles—a strategy to force the West to dilute the effects of its own sanctions on Moscow.

  • Nvidia CEO: Hack was a ‘wake-up call’

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the recent hack by Lapsus$ was a 'wake-up call' for the chip maker.

  • Here's Why iRobot Stock Suddenly Soared This Morning

    Shares of autonomous vacuum-cleaner company iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) suddenly soared this morning, and as of noon ET on Thursday, the stock was up 10%. During the administration of President Donald Trump, the U.S. and China exchanged escalating tariffs on certain products. In 2021, iRobot paid over $48 million in tariffs, a huge number for small-cap company with a market capitalization under $1.8 billion.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • Russia’s stock market jumps after being closed for a month

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down how MOEX, Russia's stock market, performed in its first limited trading session in nearly a month.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says chips are the new oil — U.S. needs to produce more of its own

    The head of chipmaking giant argues that the U.S. and Europe must become less exposed to disruptions in China and Asia, which dominate global supplies of semiconductors.

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • EVgo: Well-Positioned to Benefit From Growing EV Adoption, Says Analyst

    EVgo (EVGO) shares have significantly outpaced the market so far in 2022, showing year-to-date gains of 20% vs. the S&P 500’s 6% downturn. Following the DCFC (DC fast charging) leader’s latest quarterly report, Evercore’s James West thinks the stock still has plenty of room to run. That said, 4Q21’s earnings were not an all-out success, with decent growth offset by bigger losses than anticipated. Specifically, the company generated revenue of $7.1 million, showing a 70% year-over-year uptick vs.

  • Nikola stock pops as the EV maker starts production on its first electric truck

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the Nikola stock surge as the company is set to start production on its first electric truck.

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bill

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.