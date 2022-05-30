U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,213.00
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.10
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.81
    +0.74 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.60
    +6.30 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0765
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2636
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7340
    +0.6490 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,394.70
    +1,028.02 (+3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    663.13
    +33.64 (+5.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.96
    -1.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

SWVL plans to lay off 32% of its team two months after going public

Tage Kene-Okafor
·2 min read

Egypt-born and Dubai-headquartered mobility startup SWVL is planning to lay off 32% of its workforce, it said in a statement today.

The company's LinkedIn profile shows it has over 1,330 employees. Letting go of over 30% of its workforce means that around 400 people will lose their job at the mobility company.

Tech companies, private and public, have faced a reckoning in the past few months with their valuations taking a beating. The effect of an economic downturn has also affected their finances leading them to cut costs; top of the list is letting go of employees.

This downsizing from the Dubai-based startup adds to the long list of global cross-stage layoffs in what has been a rough month for tech employees. Over 15,000 tech workers have lost their jobs in the U.S. alone according to reports. Companies such as Klarna, Getir, Gorillas and Bolt have dismissed portions of their workforce while the likes of Snap, Twitter and Instacart have slowed down hiring entirely.

It's been a very busy 18 months for SWVL leading up to this news. This March, the company went public via a SPAC merger with U.S. women-led blank check company Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital. It listed at $10 per share and targeted a $1.5 billion valuation but has traded between $4 and $8 for most part. Its current valuation hovers around $500-600 million.

The layoffs is coming just a month after SWVL acquired U.K.-based mass transit group Zeelo for $100 million according to sources. It's one of five acquisitions SWVL has made within the past year; others include Germany’s door2door, Turkey’s Voltlines (for $40 million), Spain’s Shotl and Argentina’s Viapool.

SWVL said that though these acquisitions have contributed to its overall growth, it will need to made reductions on roles automated by investments in the its engineering and product and support functions teams.

"The planned layoffs will impact teams responsible for functions that have been automated following investment in engineering, product and support functions," SWVL said in a statement.

SWVL said it plans to attain profitability next year. Dismissing hundreds of employees is one way to get there. Others include developing its proprietary technology stack and growing its three models — where it makes $5 million in MRR — across existing and new markets, it said in a statement.

SWVL is present in 13 markets globally: the UAE, Egypt, Kenya, Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Japan, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Pakistan. According to a source, majority of the layoffs will come from the company’s Dubai and Pakistan offices.

"Swvl plans to provide monetary, non-monetary and job placement support to help transition certain of its employees to new roles. As a result of the portfolio optimization program, Swvl’s management currently expects that the company will be cash-flow positive in 2023," it said in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Bought Alibaba and Salesforce. It Sold Cisco and Microsoft.

    Generation Investment Management, co-founded and chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, has made changes in its U.S.-traded investments.

  • Bitcoin Prices Pop as Cryptocurrencies Chase Stocks Higher

    Digital assets looked to have lost some of their correlation with stocks last week. On Monday, cryptos rallied in line with the equity market.

  • S'pore real estate agent fined S$1.16m for subletting properties on Airbnb, HomeAway

    A real estate agent who provided unauthorised short-term stays on Airbnb and HomeAway was fined S$1.16 million, the highest imposed by the Singapore courts for such an offence.

  • India asked to supply more than 1.5 million tonnes wheat

    India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a dozen countries have approached India for more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat and we will see how to go about these requests," said a government official who didn't wish to be identified in line with official rules. "India is keen to help vulnerable countries and anyone who needs wheat," said the official involved in decision making.

  • U.S. stock futures rise in holiday trade as Shanghai sets reopening plans

    U.S. stock futures rose on Monday in light holiday volume, helped by the world's number-two economy planning to lift some restrictions as it fights COVID more aggressively than the rest of the world.

  • The All-Electric GMC Hummer Drives Like a 9,000-Pound Sports Car

    We drove the1,000 horsepower behemoth all around the Detroit area. A vehicle that large just shouldn't be that smooth, quick, or comfortable.

  • Johnny Depp, awaiting verdict, turns up on stage with Jeff Beck in England

    Hollywood star Johnny Depp, awaiting a ruling in a U.S. defamation case involving his ex-wife and actor Amber Heard, turned up on stage at a rock concert in the northern English city of Sheffield on Sunday, surprising an unsuspecting crowd. Depp appeared with English guitarist Jeff Beck to perform a series of music covers, including John Lennon’s "Isolation", a track they collaborated on and released in 2020. Jurors in Virginia deliberating the defamation claims from both "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Depp and Heard adjourned on Friday without returning a verdict.

  • Nvidia's 'transformation' is 'underappreciated,' BofA analysts say

    Chip designer NVIDIA (NVDA) Corp. disappointed on guidance in their latest earnings report, but there was a lot in the update that Bank of America (BofA) analysts liked.

  • Homeownership in a housing crisis: what are the barriers to homeownership in Alamance County?

    A look into the housing market and barriers to homeownership in Alamance county, post-pandemic during a housing crisis.

  • 'Real Housewives' franchise takes its drama to flashy Dubai

    Eerie chords ring out, as though warning viewers: This is not your “Real Housewives of Orange County.” For the first time in its 16-year history, the American franchise that has become an institution of reality television will take its glamor and soap opera abroad — specifically, to the skyscraper-studded sheikhdom of Dubai. While the franchise has sold countless global spinoffs from Lagos to Vancouver, none have been produced by the Bravo network before.

  • Tata Motors looks to buy Ford India plant in electric vehicle push

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd has signed an agreement to potentially buy a Ford Motor manufacturing facility in the western state of Gujarat as it looks to ramp up its production of electric vehicles. The owner of Jaguar Land Rover already dominates India's fledgling electric car market, which the government is trying to grow by offering companies billions of dollars in incentives. Tata said it would invest in new machinery and equipment at the plant through its electric mobility unit and expects the facility to have a production capacity of 300,000 units each year after the works complete.

  • The Best Buy Memorial Day sale has major savings on Samsung, Maytag, Lenovo and more

    Add more power and better visuals to your daily tech with the best deals at the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale. Shop laptops, TVs and appliances.

  • China’s Reopening Plans Spark Rally in Consumer Stocks, Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- The yuan and Chinese consumer stocks rallied as key cities eased Covid restrictions, spurring bets that the worst of the economic impact from strict lockdowns is over. Most Read from BloombergStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Bil

  • Costco’s Winning Formula: No Increase in Membership Fee or Hot-Dog Price

    The company's latest results highlight how its approach—taking care of its millions of members—justifies one of the higher valuations in retail.

  • Tesla Investors Are Getting Fed Up With Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

    Shares in the electric-car maker have lost a third of their value since April when Elon Musk disclosed his stake in the social-media platform.

  • Suze Orman Thinks a Recession Is Imminent. Make These 3 Moves to Prepare

    Many financial experts have been sounding warnings about an impending recession, and Suze Orman is no exception. In a recent podcast, Orman made it clear that she expects economic conditions to deteriorate later this year or early in 2023.

  • Detention hearing waived in plot to kill George W. Bush

    An Iraqi citizen living in Columbus after he was accused of plotting to assassinate former President George W. Bush over the Iraq war in the early 2000s.

  • EU Leaders Aim to Break Impasse Over Oil Ban With Unity at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders intend to give their political backing to a ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a possible agreement next month on a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tes

  • I Don't Have a 401(k) and I Don't Care. Here's Why

    A 401(k) can be a great retirement savings tool if you have access to one, especially if your employer matches some of your contributions. Since I'm self-employed, I don't have access to a 401(k). This is a special type of retirement account only available to self-employed workers, and while it doesn't come with an employer match, it has other valuable benefits.

  • Hong Kong NFT gamers among the world's most enthusiastic, only behind Indian players: survey

    Hong Kong took second place out of 26 countries and regions in the adoption of non-fungible token (NFT) games, with more than one in four people in the city having played them, according to a survey published last week by Finder, a Sydney-headquartered research firm whose website lets people compare financial products. Roughly 28.7 per cent of respondents in Hong Kong said they had played NFT-based "play-to-earn" games, while 55 per cent said they did not know what a "play-to-earn" game is, the