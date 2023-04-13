swXtch.io and Google Cloud Complete Interoperability Testing Heading into NAB Show 2023

Representatives discuss how media and entertainment companies can deploy cloudSwXtch on Google Cloud (GCP) today to support broadcast workflows

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- swXtch.io, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IEX Group, Inc., will preview interoperability between its cloudSwXtch platform and Google Cloud at NAB Show 2023. The announcement follows the completion of thorough, joint interoperability testing that confirms cloudSwXtch is immediately deployable with full functionality on Google Cloud.

swXtch logo

cloudSwXtch is a virtual overlay network that adds feature rich, high-performance networking to cloud or edge deployments with no code changes to existing applications. cloudSwXtch enables advanced features previously unavailable in the cloud including Precision Time Protocol (PTP) timing, multicast feeds, High Availability Architectures, and dynamic ground-to-cloud bridging, enabling companies to scale without limitation with minimal network latency. The planned future addition of PTP timing to Google Cloud is of specific interest as it provides accurate timing for video and audio synchronization in the cloud.

Customers that deploy cloudSwXtch on Google Cloud can enable specific use cases that leverage the cloud, such as, Channel Assembly and Distribution, Network Path Redundancy, Live Production, Remote Production Collaboration, and Cloud-Path Optimization with Multicast. At NAB, swXtch.io and Google Cloud representatives will describe these and other use cases in detail and discuss how the two companies deliver end-to-end, high-bandwidth uncompressed video applications for customers.

"Migrating mission-critical workflows to the cloud is a top-of-mind business priority for organizations across industries today," said Kip Schauer, Global Head Media & Entertainment and Gaming Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We're thrilled to partner with swXtch.io to help customers scale with Google Cloud's high performance computing, including 200 Gbps NICs and Global VPCs, enabling horizontal and vertical scaling on a planet wide network."

Story continues

"We are excited to partner with Google Cloud to better serve the needs of their customers and global enterprises to leverage the power of the cloud," said Brent Yates, CTO of swXtch.io. "Companies need to harness and store data with immediate access and must be able to scale without limitation to operate in environments that are fast, flexible, and cost-effective. Google Cloud provides the perfect network infrastructure to implement cloudSwXtch, allowing customers to optimize their infrastructure, lower costs, and improve business performance."

About swXtch.io

swXtch.io brings advanced capabilities to traditional cloud networking environments so companies in media, finance, and manufacturing can migrate the most demanding and mission-critical workflows to the cloud. The groundbreaking cloudSwXtch technology enables mission critical capabilities such as multicast, ground-to-cloud bridging, protocol translation and fanout, and network path redundancy to all the major public clouds. swXtch.io is the latest innovation from IEX Group, Inc., a New York-based technology company and stock exchange operator known for leveling the playing field. Learn more about swXtch.io at www.swxtch.io.

Media Contact

M Group Strategic Communications (for IEX)

iex@mgroupsc.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swxtchio-and-google-cloud-complete-interoperability-testing-heading-into-nab-show-2023-301796981.html

SOURCE IEX Group, Inc.