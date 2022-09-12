U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,082.50
    +15.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,221.00
    +57.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,628.50
    +36.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,889.40
    +6.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.65
    +0.86 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.10
    +12.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    +0.72 (+3.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0141
    +0.0095 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2810
    -0.0400 (-1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    23.52
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1686
    +0.0099 (+0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5820
    +0.0180 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,342.45
    +717.63 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.80
    +40.20 (+8.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.85
    +91.78 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

SwyftOps Hops into the Top Five!

·2 min read

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Benchmarking Report from Home Care Pulse (HCP) reveals that SwyftOps has, in 2 short years, leapt over dozens of competitors to the #5 spot among "scheduling softwares used by home care providers." Said COO Chris Trempe, "Franchisors and independent operators alike have responded well to our disruptive and fair pricing, and they appreciate our accessibility and all-the-time support." Contrasting favorably with most other options, SwyftOps training is generally live and one-on-one.

System architect and CTO Plamen Ratchev added, "This is an expected validation for us.  The system is flush with features and security for virtually any agency need. And as the industry matures and new needs arise, we are nimble and quick to adapt." The system has unparalleled reliability with uptime in excess of 99.999%, and clearinghouse relationships for EVV-compliant billing.

CEO Bruce Berglind mentioned, "We're just getting started!  Although we are a mature service, there are more exciting enhancement partnerships on the roadmap, including new franchise relationships which will be revealed in upcoming announcements." SwyftOps already boasts comprehensive integrations. Some of those are multiple payroll processors, Tapcheck (on-demand pay), CareerPlug (recruiting), DrugBank (med database and contraindicator at no additional cost), and Verify Comply (free OIG checks), and many more.

HCP leads the home-based care industry in experience management, training, and reputation management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, HCP empowers providers in home care, home health, and hospice to attract and retain employees during workforce shortages. HCP also conducts the annual Benchmarking Report, the most comprehensive survey of providers in North America, and administers Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com.

SwyftOps (www.SwyftOps.com) was founded in 2019 in Wichita, Kansas by homecare veterans with 65+ years' experience. Via its software solutions, agencies large and small are empowered to streamline processes, manage data dynamically, and make enhance operations. A homecare operating system is an essential and central element of any significant agency – like a cash register in a retail setting… but so much more. SwyftOps is an EVV-compliant timekeeping and privacy-assured communication tool. It's an FLSA-compliant gross payroll calculator, and an invoice generator for both simple and complex billing scenarios. It's a mini-CRM for early business development. It's both the origin of and destination for assessments and care plans, for care notes, and a permanent document archive.

Contact: Chris Trempe
855-55-Swyft (855-558-9937)
344343@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swyftops-hops-into-the-top-five-301621705.html

SOURCE SwyftOps

Recommended Stories

  • Nigerian financial management app for merchants Kippa bags $8.4M in new funding

    Kippa, the Nigerian startup improving the lifecycle of small businesses across the country with its financial management and payments platform, has raised $8.4 million in an oversubscribed seed round. The startup — launched last June by Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph, Duke Ekezie and Jephthah Uche — received investment from backers such as Goodwater Capital, TEN13 VC, Rocketship VC, Saison Capital, Crestone VC, VentureSouq, Horizon Partners and Vibe Capital. Kippa said the investment will allow it to develop financial products that help SMEs grow their businesses and grow its team in Nigeria.

  • 4 Tips for a Successful RIA Merger

    The M&A market for registered investment advisors remains hot, but without the right focus it’s easy to get burned. “This isn’t just about dollars and cents,” says Pete Dorsey, chief strategy and revenue officer at Los Angeles-based Altruist, which offers technology and tools for financial advisors. “If you look at a deal simply from a financial standpoint, you’re going to stub your toe,” says Dorsey, who was previously national managing director at TD Ameritrade, where he led institutional sales and relationship management.

  • Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Starbucks (SBUX), Intuit (INTU), Block (SQ) in Focus

    Last week, our time-tested methodologies served investors well in navigating the market. Check out some of our last week's achievements.

  • It's Google Vs. Amazon Now In Online Shopping

    Amazon's Buy With Prime program could boost its e-commerce dominance. But Google has refocused on using e-commerce-related searches to boost advertising growth.

  • An $83 Billion Investor Stampede Shows Scale of Europe’s Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- War, a winter of energy rationing, a coming recession that could outlast any American one. Oh, and a newly hawkish ECB. How Europe will surmount its mountain of troubles is anyone’s guess -- and investors aren’t sticking around to find out.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Co

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Warren Buffett Hikes Occidental Petroleum Stake After Getting Regulatory OK To Buy 50%

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed its Occidental Petroleum stake has risen to 26.8%. OXY stock rose slightly late Friday.

  • Japan liquor businesses turn to non-alcoholic drinks to attract Gen Z

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bucking the age-old stereotype of hard-drinking college students, Manaka Okamoto considers the next day's schedule before cracking open an alcoholic beverage. "If I have to get up early, and I think 'Oh, I should hold off on drinking,' then I go for a non-alcohol drink to get a sense of alcohol when I'm drinking alone," Okamoto, 22, said at a Tokyo restaurant. The effect has been especially pronounced in Japan, where the population is shrinking and younger people drink far less than in previous decades.

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Faces Recall

    Also in August, Kraft Heinz recalled 5,760 cases of its Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun juice pouches, or about 230,000 juice pouches, that may have been accidentally contaminated with cleaning solution. Kraft Heinz became aware of the contamination after consumers called to complain about the strange taste of the drinks. Consumers who believe they may have purchased contaminated pouches may contact Kraft Heinz at 800-280-8252 to arrange a reimbursement.

  • Tuesday Morning secures $35 million in new financing and gets new owner

    Retail Ecommerce Ventures and Florida-based Ayon Capital are part of the $32 million of financing. REV owns a diverse portfolio of companies including Fort Worth-based Pier 1 Imports, Linens ‘n Things, Stein Mart and Modell’s Sporting Goods.

  • Land's End hires American Eagle exec to be CEO

    Lands' End Inc. on Monday named Andrew McLean as CEO-designate to succeed Jerome Griffith, who will retire as CEO on Jan. 27 and become vice chair of the company's board. McLean, who is president, international of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. , will join Lands' End on Nov. 1. Griffith will remain on the Lands' End board of directors and is expected to be nominated for re-election at the company's 2023 annual meeting. Shares of Lands' End are down 46.5% in 2022, compared to a 14.7% drop by the

  • Investors Beware: How Mutual Fund Managers Are Hiding Poor Performance

    When it comes to mutual funds and their benchmarks, looks can be deceiving. A new research paper reveals how mutual fund managers may change their benchmarks to manipulate performance metrics. Here's how mutual funds hide poor performances and what it … Continue reading → The post Investors Beware: Mutual Fund Managers May Use This Trick to Hide Poor Performance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US Dollar 'Close to Peak' in This Cycle, UBP's Kinsella Says

    Peter Kinsella, global head of FX strategy at Union Bancaire Privee, says Friday's slide for the US dollar "could be the beginning of a more pronounced move" on "Bloomberg Markets Europe."

  • UK Bond Market Braces for More Losses After Truss’s Energy Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plan to spend billions of pounds capping energy prices may help shield British households this winter, but for investors in UK government bonds there’s only more pain in store.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresUkraine Latest: Russ

  • Google invests $1.2 million in Black-led startups in Atlanta

    Georgia had more startup recipients than any other state in this year's Black Founders Fund than any other state.

  • Marketmind: Happy Monday

    Asian markets should open the week on an upbeat note following the strong end to last week across global stocks, but with a heightened sense of caution ahead of Tuesday's U.S. inflation data. The consumer price inflation report for August will be critical to the Fed's interest rate decision later this month and, therefore, the tone and direction for world markets. Bond and rates markets are taking this to heart - the two-year Treasury yield on Friday rose to a 15-year high of 3.575% and implied U.S. interest rates nudged 4%.

  • 4 Reasons to Be Bullish...and 5 Reasons Why We Could See Another Leg Down

    At a time when both die-hard bulls and die-hard bears are easy to find, I have pretty conflicted feelings on both the market at-large and the tech sector in particular. On one hand, I think -- after taking into account valuations, certain macro trends and various company and industry-specific growth drivers -- many stocks now present attractive risk/rewards over the medium-to-long term. On the other hand, I think -- after taking into account the steep-to-frothy valuations that still exist for some assets and macro/monetary headwinds that many still don't seem to fully appreciate -- markets will likely see one more washout commence before the dust settles.

  • Should You Invest in the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)?

    Sector ETF report for XLU

  • Should First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) Be on Your Investing Radar?

    Style Box ETF report for FTCS

  • Electrolux flags cost cuts, warns on profit as inflation squeezes demand

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Sweden's Electrolux on Monday announced plans to cut costs and warned its profit would drop as high inflation and low consumer confidence squeezed demand for its home appliances, while large investments in North America had yet to pay off. Demand for appliances in Europe and the United States decreased at a significantly accelerated pace in the third quarter, with high retailer inventories and supply chain imbalances increasing costs and inefficiencies, Electrolux said. In the April-June quarter, Electrolux booked a weaker-than-expected operating profit of 560 million Swedish crowns ($53.4 million).