U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.75
    +37.50 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,899.00
    +167.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,305.50
    +193.00 (+1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,818.70
    +12.90 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.54
    -0.44 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.40
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.53
    -0.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0151
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.0040 (-0.14%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    +0.90 (+3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2050
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8790
    -0.0280 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,344.82
    +419.15 (+2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.51
    +7.41 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,357.03
    +50.75 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

Syapse Announces $35 Million Growth Investment with Innovatus Capital Partners to Expand Delivery of Real-World Evidence Through Syapse’s Learning Health Network

Syapse
·3 min read
Syapse
Syapse

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse®, a leading real-world evidence company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious diseases by advancing real-world care, today announced the closing of a $35 million growth funding transaction to expand Syapse’s focus on providing real-world insights to partners and assist them in improving outcomes for people with cancer. The investment is led by an affiliate of Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC (Innovatus), with participation from existing investors including Ally Bridge Group, Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Northpond Ventures, Revelation Alpine LLC, Safeguard Scientifics, and Social Capital.

“Innovatus is excited to fund Syapse’s highly scalable value-add business that is becoming embedded within leading community health systems, and significant to life science companies based on its ability to deliver real-world evidence (RWE) and to provide actionable insights,” said Claes Ekstrom, Managing Director and Head of Life Sciences Strategy at Innovatus.

Syapse has expanded its Learning Health Network by partnering with some of the nation's leading community health systems to support precision medicine strategies that are directed at improving clinical outcomes, reducing costs and enhancing the experience of their patients. In addition, Syapse has added life sciences partnerships with established biopharmaceutical companies. Recently, Syapse presented research at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) focused on how the use of machine learning on real-world data can be used to power precision medicine solutions.

“We are extremely pleased that Innovatus supports our mission to marry technology and real-world data to provide high-quality healthcare to cancer patients by transforming provider-driven data into actionable insights for health systems and life sciences,” said Ken Tarkoff, chief executive officer of Syapse.

Armentum Partners acted as financial advisor to Syapse on this transaction.

About Syapse®
Syapse is a company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of oncology and other serious diseases by advancing real-world care. By marrying clinical expertise with smart technologies, we transform data into evidence—and then into experience—in collaboration with our network of partners, who are committed to improving patients’ lives through community health systems. Together, we connect comprehensive patient insights to our network, to empower our partners in driving real impact and improving access to high-quality care.

About Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC
Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC, is an independent adviser and asset management firm with approximately $1.7B in assets under management. Innovatus adheres to an investment strategy that identifies disruptive and growth opportunities across multiple asset categories with a unifying theme of capital preservation, income generation, and upside optionality. The firm has a dedicated team of life sciences investment professionals with deep experience in healthcare, including life sciences. Innovatus and its principals have significant experience providing debt financing to medical device, diagnostics, and biotechnology companies that address unmet medical needs, improve patient outcomes, and reduce overall healthcare expenditures. To date the Innovatus Life Sciences Strategy has made over $1.1B in capital commitments for debt and equity support. Further information can be found at www.innovatuscp.com.

Syapse Contact
Dave Pomerantz
david.pomerantz@syapse.com

Innovatus Contact
Amy Cohen
acohen@innovatuscp.com

Source: Syapse Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Piled Into as Inflation Skyrockets

    A historically high U.S. inflation rate of 9.1% hasn't stopped the Oracle of Omaha from putting his company's cash to work in five stocks.

  • Crescent Point Announces Q2 2022 Results

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

  • BBQ Holdings (BBQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, BBQ Holdings (BBQ) closed at $11.50, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day.

  • Microsoft stock falls on earnings and revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's fourth-quarter earnings results, which were a miss on both the top and bottom line.

  • Semiconductor stocks have been hit hard, but many are poised for rapid growth. Here are 15 expected to shine through 2024

    DEEP DIVE In December, we listed analysts’ favorite semiconductor stocks for 2022. That hasn’t turned out well. But after chipmakers’ stocks have been hammered, the group is now trading at “normal-level valuations,” according to Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

  • PayPal Is Being Targeted by Activist Elliott. Here’s Why.

    Elliott Management, the $50 billion hedge fund, has taken a stake in the payments company, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Is Upstart Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was one of the hottest tech stocks last year. Upstart goes a step further by gathering additional data -- including a customer's educational history, area of study, GPA, standardized test scores, and work history -- to create a more comprehensive lending profile. Upstart processes that data with its cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform, then partners with banks, credit unions, and auto dealerships to provide personal loans.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 7 beaten-down semiconductor stocks that Jim Cramer likes. If you want to explore similar beaten-down semiconductor stocks that are on Jim Cramer’s radar, you can also read Jim Cramer Likes These 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks. Analysts and investors are treading carefully as they are exploring growth areas […]

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • Why QuantumScape, Lordstown, and Faraday Future Stocks Sank Today

    The stocks of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) are all dropping today after an SEC filing from Faraday Future. QuantumScape was down 5.9%. Lordstown was down 4.9%.

  • GE earnings: Analyst explains ‘the real attraction in the stock’

    John Eade, Argus Research President and Director of Portfolio Strategies, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss General Electric earnings and the company's turnaround story.

  • A $9.4 Trillion Results Day Looms in a Test for Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- For analysts, the last Thursday of July is always one of the busiest dates in the calendar. This year, it’s likely to be even more of a stretch.Most Read from BloombergBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenMajor Philippine Earthquake Kills 4, Triggers LandslidesCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleFirm

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Apple in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today.

  • Is Nikola Stock a Buy Now?

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has taken investors on a wild ride over the past two years. The electric truck maker went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) run by General Motors' (NYSE: GM) former vice-chairman Steve Girsky on June 3, 2020, and the combined company's shares opened at $37.55 the following day. Less than a week later, Nikola's stock surged to an all-time high of $79.73, which valued the company at a whopping $28.8 billion -- even though it hadn't delivered a single truck yet.

  • Shopify Reports Q2 Loss As Revenue, Merchandise Volume Miss Estimates

    E-commerce firm Shopify on Wednesday said it swung to a loss in the June quarter while revenue and gross merchandise volume missed estimates.

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief

  • Coinbase’s Troubles Are Too Much for Cathie Wood as ARK Dumps the Stock

    Cathie Wood's funds sold Coinbase stock for the first time this year as the shares plummeted by 21% on Tuesday.

  • Is It Time to Buy This Year's Worst-Performing Growth Stocks?

    Introduced to the stock market during a major bull market that ran for 14 years (ignore the pandemic-induced crash of 2020), it might have seemed that stocks could only go up. Meme stocks, cryptocurrencies, and even marijuana stocks were trends that indicated many investors had never been through a bear market. Market downturns are the time you should be putting your money to work because high-flying growth stocks that were previously out of reach have now been brought down to more reasonable levels, and some are downright bargains.