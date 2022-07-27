Syapse Announces $35 Million Growth Investment with Innovatus Capital Partners to Expand Delivery of Real-World Evidence Through Syapse’s Learning Health Network

Syapse

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse ®, a leading real-world evidence company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious diseases by advancing real-world care, today announced the closing of a $35 million growth funding transaction to expand Syapse’s focus on providing real-world insights to partners and assist them in improving outcomes for people with cancer. The investment is led by an affiliate of Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC (Innovatus) , with participation from existing investors including Ally Bridge Group, Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Northpond Ventures, Revelation Alpine LLC, Safeguard Scientifics, and Social Capital.



“Innovatus is excited to fund Syapse’s highly scalable value-add business that is becoming embedded within leading community health systems, and significant to life science companies based on its ability to deliver real-world evidence (RWE) and to provide actionable insights,” said Claes Ekstrom, Managing Director and Head of Life Sciences Strategy at Innovatus.

Syapse has expanded its Learning Health Network by partnering with some of the nation's leading community health systems to support precision medicine strategies that are directed at improving clinical outcomes, reducing costs and enhancing the experience of their patients. In addition, Syapse has added life sciences partnerships with established biopharmaceutical companies. Recently, Syapse presented research at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) focused on how the use of machine learning on real-world data can be used to power precision medicine solutions.

“We are extremely pleased that Innovatus supports our mission to marry technology and real-world data to provide high-quality healthcare to cancer patients by transforming provider-driven data into actionable insights for health systems and life sciences,” said Ken Tarkoff, chief executive officer of Syapse.

Armentum Partners acted as financial advisor to Syapse on this transaction.



About Syapse®

Syapse is a company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of oncology and other serious diseases by advancing real-world care. By marrying clinical expertise with smart technologies, we transform data into evidence—and then into experience—in collaboration with our network of partners, who are committed to improving patients’ lives through community health systems. Together, we connect comprehensive patient insights to our network, to empower our partners in driving real impact and improving access to high-quality care.

About Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC

Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC, is an independent adviser and asset management firm with approximately $1.7B in assets under management. Innovatus adheres to an investment strategy that identifies disruptive and growth opportunities across multiple asset categories with a unifying theme of capital preservation, income generation, and upside optionality. The firm has a dedicated team of life sciences investment professionals with deep experience in healthcare, including life sciences. Innovatus and its principals have significant experience providing debt financing to medical device, diagnostics, and biotechnology companies that address unmet medical needs, improve patient outcomes, and reduce overall healthcare expenditures. To date the Innovatus Life Sciences Strategy has made over $1.1B in capital commitments for debt and equity support. Further information can be found at www.innovatuscp.com .

