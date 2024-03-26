Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad (KLSE:TAKAFUL) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 69% of the company

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

A look at the shareholders of Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad (KLSE:TAKAFUL) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 69% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad. Lembaga Tabung Haji, Endowment Arm is currently the largest shareholder, with 28% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 15% and 9.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM3.0b, and insiders have RM40m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 20% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

