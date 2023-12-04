Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad's (KLSE:TAKAFUL) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad's (KLSE:TAKAFUL) stock is up by 1.6% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad is:

22% = RM380m ÷ RM1.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.22 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

At first glance, Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.9% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad's meagre five year net income growth average of 2.8%. This is interesting as the high returns should mean that the company has the ability to generate high growth but for some reason, it hasn't been able to do so. A few likely reasons why this could happen is that the company could have a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

We then compared Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 2.2% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for TAKAFUL? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad has a decent three-year median payout ratio of 27% (or a retention ratio of 73%), it has seen very little growth in earnings. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 33% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

