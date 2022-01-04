U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

SYBRIDGE TECHNOLOGIES COMPLETES ACQUISITIONS OF ACTION TOOLING LLC AND LAKESHORE FIXTURE & GAUGE LTD

·3 min read

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SyBridge Technologies ("SyBridge"), a global industrial technology company, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Action Tooling LLC ("Action") and Lakeshore Fixture & Gauge Ltd. ("Lakeshore"). Both transactions further expand SyBridge's Tech & Services business unit and make SyBridge an end-to-end solutions provider. Action and Lakeshore represent SyBridge's fifth and sixth acquisitions in 2021.

New York based private equity firm Crestview Partners established SyBridge Technologies in 2019 and committed $200 million of equity to create a market leading value-added manufacturing solutions provider spanning across end-markets, geographies, and advanced technological capabilities.

The acquisition of Action enables SyBridge to better serve its customers in the Midwest region. The addition of this Grand Rapids, Michigan service center expands SyBridge's customer service network to five dedicated service facilities in strategic areas across North America.

Through its acquisition of Lakeshore, SyBridge will have in-house capabilities to design, manufacture, certify and service fixtures, gauges and end-of-arm tooling. This marks a significant step for SyBridge to offer a full suite of industrial technology solutions to customers in mobility, life sciences, consumer products and other industries.

"Action has been a service-oriented company throughout its 25 year history with an exceptionally strong customer-first mindset and is next door to many of SyBridge's top customers," said Andy Aiton, President of SyBridge Tech & Services Business Unit. "The Action acquisition is core to our strategy of supporting customers with dedicated service centers within a closer proximity."

Tony Nardone, CEO of SyBridge, added, "With the creation of the SyBridge Tech & Services Business Unit last year, we not only continued adding service centers, but also expanded our business scope to fixtures, gauges, end-of-arm tooling, prototyping, additive manufacturing and IoT services. The acquisition of Lakeshore supports our strategic goal of becoming a leading industrial technology solutions provider."

About SyBridge Technologies
SyBridge Technologies was established in 2019 by Crestview Partners to create a global technology leader that provides value-added design and production solutions across multiple industries. SyBridge is based in Southfield, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.sybridgetech.com.

About Action Mold & Machining and Action Tooling
Founded in 1997, Action Mold & Machining is a recognized leader in engineering changes and repair services for the Western Michigan region. Action Tooling is its tooling division and is located in Grand Rapids, MI. Please visit us at www.sybridgetech.com.

About Lakeshore Fixture & Gauge
Founded in 1996, Lakeshore Fixture & Gauge Ltd designs, manufactures and certify fixtures and gauges for automotive and other industries. It is located in Windsor, Ontario Canada. Please visit us at www.sybridgetech.com.

About Crestview Partners
Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media, and financial services. For more information, please visit us at www.crestview.com.

For more information, please contact:
Jeffrey Taufield or Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
(212) 521-4800
jeffrey.taufield@kekstcnc.com / daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sybridge-technologies-completes-acquisitions-of-action-tooling-llc-and-lakeshore-fixture--gauge-ltd-301452256.html

SOURCE SyBridge Technologies; Crestview Partners

