U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,412.75
    +22.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,289.00
    +132.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,552.00
    +125.50 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.00
    +11.60 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    +0.57 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.80
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • Vix

    28.85
    +3.26 (+12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7900
    +0.1350 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,271.13
    +1,194.63 (+3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.86
    +628.18 (+258.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.64 (-0.90%)
     

Sycamore Expresses Interest in Kohl's After Starboard-Backed Bid

Scott Deveau

(Bloomberg) -- Department store retailer Kohl’s Corp. is fielding interest from two suitors at the same time that it’s grappling with multiple activist investors pressuring it to sell.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The latest potential takeover offer comes from Sycamore Partners, which has reached out to Kohl’s about a deal, according to people familiar with the matter, just days after another bidder emerged with a $9 billion bid backed by hedge fund Starboard Value LP.

It’s unclear how much Sycamore, a private equity retail specialist, is willing to pay for the company, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Talks are preliminary and might not result in a transaction, they added.

A representative for Sycamore declined to comment while a representative for Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based Kohl’s couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Sycamore has track record of buying retailers including acquiring office chain Staples in 2017. It’s also made a long list of retail bets including clothing retailers Express and Ann Taylor Loft, as well as department store Belk, according to its website.

Sycamore’s competition, Acacia Research Corp., is less well known and has so far only made offers before for small technology companies. Acacia made a $64-a-share bid for Kohl’s, Bloomberg News reported Friday. Acacia, which is backed by activist investor Starboard and run by executive Clifford Press, takes stakes in companies with an eye for ownership.

Acacia has a stake of less than 5% in the department store chain, people familiar with the matter said. The group offered $64 a share in cash, according to two of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information was private. That’s a 37% premium to the department store chain’s closing price of $46.84 on Friday.

Activists Engage

Besides Starboard’s involvement, the retailer is also under fire from activist investor Macellum Advisors, which has been urging Kohl’s to make board changes or consider a sale in a letter to shareholders in recent weeks. The retailer has sought to boost foot traffic and sales at its stores through partnerships with other retailers, most notably e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc.

Another activist, Engine Capital LP, which owns about 1% of Kohl’s outstanding shares, sent a letter to the board in December urging them to run a review of strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company. Kohl’s was reported as a potential take “private candidate” in May last year.

Engine Capital sent another letter to the company Sunday, urging it to run a sales process, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Kohl’s has been trying to make changes in pursuit of a business turnaround. In 2020, Kohl’s struck a deal with beauty products retailer Sephora to place shop-in-shops within the department-store chain. Kohl’s is also betting on athletic-leisure wear and said it sees sales in athletic wear being at least 30% of the business. Executives also often point to the fact that Kohl’s has advantages that other department-store chains don’t have by being mostly located in off-mall locations.

(Updates first two paragraphs with both suitors)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Kohl’s Said to Get $9 Billion Bid Backed by Starboard Value

    (Bloomberg) -- A group backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP is offering about $9 billion for retailer Kohl’s Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike CyclesPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineThe offer is led by Acacia Research Corp, which is run by Clif

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Who Called China Rout Still Won’t Buy

    (Bloomberg) -- Jonathan Garner is a notable holdout in a market where an increasing number of strategists have turned bullish on Chinese stocks. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike CyclesPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineHaving warned about valuation and macro risks in Chinese equity markets just before they c

  • Starboard-Backed Acacia Research Makes $9 Billion Bid for Kohl’s. What to Know.

    Kohl’s is no stranger to activist intervention—and the company has seen a surge of activist interest in recent months.

  • Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns

    Farmers, cattle-breeders, hunters and opposition supporters descended Sunday on the Spanish capital of Madrid to protest environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-center government that they say are hurting rural communities. Sunday’s protest was organized by Alma Rural 2021, a platform representing over 500 rural organizations from all corners of Spain.

  • Kohl’s Gets $9 Billion Bid From Starboard Value Group

    The group offered $64 a share in cash and told the department-store chain that it has received assurances about financing. Kohl’s shares closed at $46.84 Friday.

  • British Blue Chips Keep U.K. Political Drama in the Background

    (Bloomberg) -- While Boris Johnson’s premiership is in turmoil, the country’s stock market has shrugged off the political drama and is now outpacing all major developed equities. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike CyclesPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineAfter years of underperformance, the FTSE 100 index is u

  • Saudi Fund’s Digital Security Firm Seeks $820 Million From IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Elm Co., a digital security firm owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, is seeking to raise as much $820 million from an IPO as the kingdom pushes ahead with plans to raise money through selling stakes in a raft of companies.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike CyclesPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a W

  • The Stock Market Just Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2020. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The Fed, Washington, and earnings helped the S&P 500 soar after the pandemic. They’re behind its slide now.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Large-Cap Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Veeva Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • The Latest Kohl's Activist Investor Attack Makes No Sense

    An activist investment fund is demanding big changes at Kohl's. But in reality, all it wants is a quick fix for the retailer's lagging stock price.

  • The 1 Cryptocurrency I Might Buy in 2022

    One of the big turnoffs for me is that many cryptocurrencies seem to derive their value from hype instead of any real utility. Ethereum is more than a type of cryptocurrency. The individual units, called ether, are the second largest cryptocurrency by market value behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

  • Rising coffee tide lifts boats of Starbucks, Dunkin', Dutch Bros, data shows

    Americans have started grabbing their morning cup of coffee outside the house again, data shows.

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • It’s Time to Bargain Hunt. 27 Picks to Beat the Stock Market From Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    Mario Gabelli: I’ve been talking about the Atlanta Braves for a while. You can invest in the Braves through Liberty Braves Group [ticker: BATRA], a tracking stock controlled by John Malone’s Liberty Media It trades for $28, and there are 60 million shares outstanding. The short-term opportunity for Liberty Braves is that Georgia is one of the few states that hasn’t legalized online gaming.

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • Federal Reserve decision, Microsoft and Apple earnings: What to know this week

    After a volatile week of trading in markets last week, investors will be anxiously awaiting fresh commentary from the Federal Reserve and major corporate earnings results from tech giants Microsoft and Apple.

  • Goldman Sachs Says We're Entering a Commodity "Supercycle." Here Are 3 Names to Play It.

    2021 was a great year for commodities, but was this a one-year bump, or rather the start of a 10-year cycle?

  • Tesla, AT&T, Apple, Microsoft, Visa, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Fourth-quarter earnings this week come from Apple, Microsoft, Visa, AT&T, Verizon, IBM, Intel, General Electric, Boeing, Chevron, and many more. Plus an FOMC meeting.

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.