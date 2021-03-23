Sycomp Honored on the 2021 CRN® Tech Elite 250 List

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Sycomp on its 2021 Tech Elite 250 list. Each year, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors distinguish the most client-driven technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Businesses rely on solution providers, like Sycomp, for an enormous amount of technologies, services, and expertise to help them meet today's IT challenges — whether it's a new implementation or digital transformation initiatives.

Sycomp has separated itself from the pack as a top solution provider, earning multiple, premier IT certifications, and specializations. Sycomp has made significant investments to grow its technology portfolio, expand global facilities, and enhance service offerings. Together with our partners, Sycomp is genuinely positioned to provide multi-national clients with end-to-end solutions to reach their IT business goals globally.

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 list highlights the top solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the best level of service for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These solution providers have continued to extend their talents and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment to really conveying the most exceptional business value to their customers."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About Sycomp

Sycomp provides and delivers enterprise information technology solutions to organizations globally. Our portfolio of offerings includes integrated data center, networking, cloud, security solutions, and services.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

