U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,289.25
    -14.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,200.00
    -67.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,953.50
    -52.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.70
    -9.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.00
    +6.59 (+6.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.40
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    -0.27 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1093
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +3.17 (+10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3292
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2270
    +0.3370 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,975.54
    +529.16 (+1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.06
    +13.07 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.49
    +31.29 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Sydbank’s 2021 Annual Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sydbank A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SYANY
Sydbank A/S
Sydbank A/S

Company Announcement No 05/2022
2 March 2022

Sydbank’s 2021 Annual Report

Solid growth in lending and earnings

The Sydbank Group’s 2021 financial statements show a profit before tax of DKK 1,764m compared to DKK 1,021m in 2020. The increase of DKK 743m is primarily attributable to a net reversal of impairment charges of DKK 415m, high customer activity and the acquisition of Alm. Brand Bank. Profit before tax equals a return of 14.1% p.a. on average equity.

Profit for the year represents DKK 1,411m against DKK 799m in 2020, equal to a return on average equity of 11.2% after tax. At the beginning of 2021 profit after tax was projected to be in the range of DKK 850-1,150m.

CEO Karen Frøsig comments on the year’s results:
– It is good news that after another unusual year of covid we can deliver an impressive growth in lending of DKK 6.8bn, equal to 11.3%. On top of this good credit quality allows us to reverse impairment charges of DKK 415m in 2021.

Karen Frøsig comments on the transition to the new strategy:
– It is positive that as we embark on the new strategy – Growing our business – we have a sound foundation where we are attracting new good customers from every significant segment on the back of the campaign “Denmark’s Corporate Bank” and are thus creating the basis for growth in earnings and business volume.

Board chairman Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen comments:
– The Bank’s strong capital position and satisfactory earnings enable us to distribute DKK 1,131m, equal to approx 80% of profit for 2021. 50% of profit will be distributed as dividend and the rest via a new share buyback programme of DKK 425m. Following distribution the Bank will continue to be well capitalised.

Outlook for 2022

  • Growth is projected in the Danish economy in 2022.

  • Core income is expected to be higher than in 2021.

  • Costs (core earnings) are projected to be lower than in 2021.

  • Impairment charges for 2022 are forecast to be at a low level.

  • Non-recurring costs are expected to be in the range of DKK 50-60m. This is an investment in the future and concerns the automation of housing loan processes and an investment in the bank/insurance partnership.

  • Profit after tax is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,150-1,450m.

  • The outlook for 2022 is subject to uncertainty and depends on financial market developments and macroeconomic factors.

Additional information
Jørn Adam Møller, Deputy Group Chief Executive, tel +45 74 37 20 30
Susanne Ingemann Faber, Press Manager, tel +45 26 29 11 29

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. were soaring 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • Fed Rate-Hike Odds Slide As Stock Market Tumbles Ahead Of Powell Testimony

    As commodity prices surge amid Putin's Ukraine invasion, Fed chief Jerome Powell will tell Congress what means for rate hikes.

  • Salesforce tops $7 billion in quarterly revenue for first time, executives focusing on Slack instead of looking for new acquisitions

    Salesforce.com Inc. shares rose in extended trading Tuesday after the software company said it would focus on last year's acquisition of Slack Technologies Inc. instead of considering more purchases after topping $7 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time.

  • AMC earnings: Movie chain posts 'strongest quarterly results in two full years'

    AMC (AMC) Entertainment reported its quarterly results on Tuesday after the close. Investors had some idea of what to expect since the cinema theater chain posted some of its preliminary numbers last month.

  • Financial stocks plunge as Treasury yields crash and volatility spikes

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies.

  • Dow sheds almost 600 points, U.S. stocks end sharply lower as Russia says it will begin attacks on Kyiv

    U.S. stock indexes end sharply lower Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting the sharpest decline, as Russia steps up its attacks on Ukraine.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Workhorse kills flagship van after 'painful lessons,' inks supply deal with Canadian manufacturer

    Loveland-based Workhorse Group has inked a multi-year supply agreement with a Canadian manufacturer as it plans to cease production on its flagship vehicle following a costly recall announced late last year.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook; GM Sells Lordstown Stake

    Lucid Motors significantly missed fiscal fourth-quarter earnings estimates late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. On Monday, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. On Tuesday, General Motors confirmed the sale of its 5% stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter, after an undisclosed lock-up period.